March Madness is the time of year college basketball fans and sports betting enthusiasts live for. The NCAA tournament provides all 64 teams an equal chance to cut down the nets and have their one shining moment no matter theirNCAA championship odds.

Last year’s March Madness tournament provided as much excitement as we’ve ever seen. We saw top seeds such as the Kansas Jayhawks and Duke Blue Devils advance to the Final Four.

But we also got massive upsets, with a No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels team making the Final Four, beating a No. 15 seed in Saint Peters in the Elite Eight to get there.

Seeing as college basketball season is right around the corner, the Inquirer is here to take a look at the teams likeliest to win the national championship game.

Latest March Madness betting odds

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. These odds are accurate at time of publishing, but are always subject to change.

Team North Carolina Tar Heels +900 Kentucky Wildcats +900 Gonzaga Bulldogs +1000 Houston Cougars +1000 UCLA Bruins +1200 Arkansas Razorbacks +1500 Baylor Bears +1600 Duke Blue Devils +1800 Arizona Wildcats +2200 Tennessee Volunteers +2200

Analyzing the teams with the best NCAA tournament odds

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (+900)

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the 2022-23 season as one of the favorites to be the last team standing in the NCAA tournament. This comes after defeating arch-rival Duke in their first ever March Madness meeting on an unexpected run to the NCAA championship game, where they lost to Kansas by just three points.

Head coach Hubert Davis enters his second season as head coach with arguably the most talented team in the country. They have ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Armando Bacot leading the charge in the post. Bacot is flanked by one of the best backcourt duos in the country, juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis.

Rounding out UNC’s starting lineup is one of the elite on-ball defenders in college basketball, fifth-year senior Leaky Black, and Northwestern transfer Pete Nance. This team has an incredibly deep rotation as well, with all 13 scholarship players being worthy of minutes.

With futures odds of +900, the North Carolina Tar Heels are an incredibly popular pick to win March Madness, and for good reason.

2. Kentucky Wildcats (+900)

John Calipari’s only won the March Madness one time in his 13 seasons as head coach. But he’s always been a mastermind of the recruiting game, and recently, the transfer portal. This season, Kentucky is dangerous because it’s the most experienced team Calipari’s ever had.

It all starts with senior big man Oscar Tschiebwe, who figures to be in the race with Bacot and Timme for National Player of the Year. Tschiebwe is a shot blocking threat on every possession, and is unrelenting on the glass.

Joining Tschiebwe are experienced seniors Sahvir Wheeler and C.J. Frederick. Wheeler is the engine that runs the half-court offense, averaging 6.9 assists last year. Frederick was injured in 2021, but shot 46.1 and 47.4 percent on three point shots in his two years prior.

Kentucky is always a threat to cut down the nets come April. This year is no different, as they look to surpass North Carolina, who are tied the Wildcats as the school who’s won the most NCAA tournament games all time.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs (+1000)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have sone of the best odds to win March Madness ahead of the 2022 season. Gonzaga is coming off a disappointing loss to Arkansas in the Sweet 16 of last year’s tournament following a 28-4 record.

As Mark Few enters his 24th season as head coach, he brings one of the most talented rosters he’s ever had along with him. It starts with senior big man Drew Timme, who’s one of the favorites for National Player of the Year alongside Bacot of North Carolina.

Timme averaged 18.4 points per game in 2021, and has a skillset nobody in college basketball can match. He’s not alone, as senior guard Andrew Nembhard and junior guard Julian Strwather bring steadying hands to a ship that’ll feature some new members of its crew.

Despite the loss of Chet Holmgren to the NBA, the Zags have some of the best futures odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +900. Few has finished eighth or better in the final AP poll the last six seasons. As long as he’s head coach, the Zags will always be able to win March Madness games.

4. Houston Cougars (+1000)

The Houston Cougars round are one the five schools with the best futures odds of winning March Madness. The Cougars may not have the historic success of the four teams ahead of them in the betting odds. But they’ve consistently been one of the toughest teams to beat in the five seasons Kelvin Sampson has been head coach.

The Cougars are 60-10 in their last two seasons, and return much of the same roster that made it to the Elite Eight last season. Leading scorer Marcus Sasser, point guard Jamal Shead, and fellow guard Tramon Mark will set the example for the newcomers to Sampson’s team.

These newcomers include five-star recruit Jarace Walker, four-star wing, Terrance Arceneaux, and Texas Tech transfer Mylik Wilson.

Houston is a team that wins with defense first. Last season, they allowed the third fewest points per game in college basketball and finished with the fourth best defensive rating. As long as their offense can make up for the loss of Kyler Edwards and score points, Houston will be a team to be reckoned with.

4. UCLA Bruins (+1200)

Another blue-blood in the college basketball scene, the UCLA Bruins have the fifth best betting odds to win March Madness. UCLA has as much continuity and experience on its roster as any of the sports betting favorites, giving them a real chance to be a threat in the tournament.

They’re led by senior Jaime Jaquez, one of the smoothest players in the country. Jaquez does a bit of everything asked of him by head coach Mick Cronin, who enters his fourth season as head coach.

The rest of the roster is full of elite recruits. Five star freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona join Jaquez and former five star recruit Tyger Campbell in the starting lineup.

This is a team that made a Final Four two seasons ago. While key players like scoring machine Johnny Juzang are gone, this is still an incredibly talented team to be taken seriously this NCAA basketball season.

Underdog picks in the latest March Madness odds

Duke Blue Devils (+1800)

For the first time since the 1979-1980 season, someone other than Mike Krzyzewski is head coach of Duke. 35 year old John Scheyer will take the head coaching reigns for the first time in his career with an incredibly talented, but inexperienced team on hand.

The only returning Blue Devil expected to play major minutes is junior point guard Jeremy Roach. The rest of the starting five will consist of five-star freshmen Derrick Lively, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski, and Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison.

Duke won a National Championship in 2015 with a trio of five-star freshman leading the way. They’ve tried replicating that strategy since, but haven’t yielded the same results. In Scheyer’s first season at the helm, there’s going to be a lot of pressure to see results.

Kansas Jayhawks (+2500)

It comes as a surprise to see the Jayhawks this low in the March Madness betting odds. After all, Bill Self’s team just won their sixth National Championship in school history. But when you take a look at their roster, you’ll see a retooled roster that’s adjusting to a lot of turnover.

Self loses five of his most trusted rotation players from last year’s squad. He retains defensive stalwart Dajuan Harris and former five-star recruit Jalen Wilson. But the rest of his team is made up of freshmen, transfers, and rotation players from last year that have to step up big in 2022.

The best NCAA basketball teams tend to have continuity with one another. That’s something this Kansas team lacks, hence their lower opening odds to win it all. But Self is one of the best coaches of his generation. If anyone can piece together the parts of their team quickly, it’s the Naismith Hall of Famer.

Villanova Wildcats (+6000)

Looking deeper into the pack, we see the Villanova Wildcats with long odds of +6000. Like Duke, Villanova lost their legendary head coach to retirement when Jay Wright shocked the world at age 61. Taking his place is 37 year old Kyle Neptune, who was an assistant for Wright for eight seasons.

The Wildcats are typically one of the most experienced NCAA basketball teams in the U.S. They retain Eric Dixon, Brandon Slater, and Caleb Daniels from last year’s starting five. Joining them will be scoring machine five-star freshman Cam Whitmore and four-stat combo guard Mark Armstrong.

Villanova has made 16 of the last 17 NCAA tournaments, and have won four of the last five Big East tournaments. The expectations will be high for Neptune as he looks to expand on Wright’s legacy.

Looking ahead to March Madness’ 2023 schedule

Event Date Selection Sunday March 12 First Four March 14-15 First round March 16-17 Second round March 18-19 Sweet 16 March 23-24 Elite Eight March 25-26 Final Four April 1 NCAA Championship Game April 3

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.