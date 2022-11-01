Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim

Latest March Madness betting odds

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. These odds are accurate at time of publishing, but are always subject to change.

Team Odds Houston Cougars +700 Arizona Wildcats +900 Tennessee Volunteers +1200 UCLA Bruins +1200 Kansas Jayhawks +1200 Connecticut Huskies +1600 Gonzaga Bulldogs +1600 Purdue Boilermakers +1800 North Carolina Tar Heels +2000 Alabama Crimson Tide +2000

Analyzing the teams with the best NCAA tournament odds

1. Houston Cougars (+700)

The Houston Cougars have the best futures odds of winning March Madness. The Cougars may not have the historic success of the four teams behind them in the betting odds. But they’ve consistently been one of the toughest teams to beat in the five seasons Kelvin Sampson has been head coach.

The Cougars went 60-10 over the last two seasons, and return much of the same roster that made it to the Elite Eight last season. Leading scorer Marcus Sasser, point guard Jamal Shead, and fellow guard Tramon Mark will set the example for the newcomers to Sampson’s team.

Houston is a team that wins with defense first. Last season, they allowed the third fewest points per game in college basketball and finished with the fourth best defensive rating. As long as their offense can make up for the loss of Kyler Edwards and score points, Houston will be a team to be reckoned with.

Thus far, that’s been the case, as Houston won their first four games by no less than 26 points. They strung together nine straight wins before losing to No. 8 Alabama, 71-65. They’ve won five seven since, including against No. 2 Virginia.

On offense, Sasser has been the leading scorer by far, averaging 15.8 points per game. Their defense has been phenomenal, averaging 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks while allowing just 51.5 points per game.

2. Arizona Wildcats (+900)

The Arizona Wildcats aren’t a surprising name to be this high up in the March Madness futures odds to anyone who watched this team last season. Arizona has been a program that’s always recruited exceptionally well, but struggled to put it together for major postseason success during the Sean Miller era.

In their first season with Tommy Lloyd at head coach in 2021, they went 33-4 and earned a one seed in the NCAA tournament. They were an offensive juggernaut, averaging 84 points per game with the ninth highest offensive rating.

Although they lost to Houston in the Sweet 16, Arizona proved they were a team to be reckoned with. Despite losing leading scorer Benedict Mathurin to the NBA, Arizona is the No. 9 ranked team in the country following a 14-2 start.

Four of those wins came against ranked San Diego State, Creighton, Indiana, and Tennessee teams. Their offensive production hasn’t slowed despite the loss of Mathurin. They average 85.8 points per game, good for second most in the country. That said, they’ve been held to 74 or fewer points in their last three games.

The Wildcats have five players averaging double figures, with Azuolas Tubelis leading the way with 20.6 per game. They have an incredibly deep rotation that will pay dividends during conference play.

3. Tennessee Volunteers (+1200)

The Tennessee Volunteers have consistently been one of the SEC’s best basketball teams and a force to be reckoned with since Rick Barnes took over as head coach in 2015.

Since 2017, they’ve made every March Madness tournament held and were a No. 5 seed or better each time. Barnes’ teams have always been experienced and defensive minded. This season is no different.

The Volunteers rank first in defensive rating and allow just 53.4 points per game. Three of their top five scorers are seniors. But Barnes is also getting great contributions from freshman Julian Phillips and sophomore Zakai Zeigler.

Tennessee ranks No. 5 in the country after a 14-2 start to their season. Their only two losses were against Colorado and No. 9 Arizona, a game they only lost by five points.

With 12 wins in their last 13 games, this team is as confident as anyone in the country. It wouldn’t be shocking to see them as a high seed once again in March Madness.

4. UCLA Bruins (+1200)

The UCLA Bruins had a marvelous season last year under head coach Mick Cronin. UCLA went 27-8 overall and finished the season No. 11 after making it up to No. 2 at one point.

After earning a No. 4 seed in March Madness, they made it to the Sweet 16 before being eliminated by the eventual runner-up North Carolina Tar Heels.

They return the majority of the same squad that made it to the Sweet 16 with the exception of Johnny Juzang, who led the team in scoring.

This year, seniors Jamie Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, and David Singleton have led the charge with junior guard Jaylen Clark taking a jump forward too. They’ve also received solid contributions from freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona.

UCLA is ranked No. 7 in the country after a strong 14-2 start. After dropping two straight games to ranked Illinois and Baylor teams earlier this year, the Bruins have strung together 11 consecutive wins, including against ranked Kentucky and Maryland squads.

5. Kansas Jayhawks (+1200)

Bill Self’s team is coming off their sixth National Championship in school history. Their roster has to be re-tooled in a big way following the offseason, which is why Kansas started the season outside of the top ten in odds.

Self lost five of his most trusted rotation players from last year’s squad. He retained defensive stalwart Dajuan Harris and former five-star recruit Jalen Wilson. But the rest of his team is made up of freshmen, transfers, and rotation players from last year that have to step up big.

Kansas was on point in their first six games. They beat Duke, NC State, and Wisconsin, with Wilson and Dick leading the charge on the scoring front. On the year, Wilson is averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

They lost by 14 to No. 22 Tennessee before responding incredibly well with nine straight wins, including against No. 14 Indiana.

The Jayhawks’ schedule ramps up in a big way coming up. In their next eight games, the No. 2 Jayhawks face ranked Iowa State and Kansas State teams twice, as well as ranked Texas and TCU teams.

Underdog picks in the latest March Madness odds

Connecticut Huskies (+1600)

The UConn Huskies have been the biggest surprise of any team in the NCAA this season. They went from a good looking team entering the season to becoming the No. 6 ranked team in the country following a dominant 15-2 start.

This is shocking given how lowly this program has been since winning NCAA championships in 2003 and 2013. They made the field of 64 in the past two seasons under Dan Hurley, but they failed to get out of the first round in both games.

In terms of roster construction, this team gas a bit of everything you could ask for. They have a perfect balance of experience and youth, with multiple top 100 recruits being included amidst their ranks.

UConn’s wins have come against good teams, such as Oregon, Alabama, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Florida. That said, the Huskies suffered two straight defeats to Xavier and Providence.

They’re led in scoring by junior Adama Sanogo, who puts up 17.9 points per game. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins adds 14.8 points per game as well for a team that ranks in the top 20 of offensive and defensive rating in the country thus far.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (+1600)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been a frontrunner in the college basketball odds race for a decade now under Mark Few.

The Bulldogs have made every NCAA tournament since 2010 under Few. They were the No. 1 ranked preseason team the last two years, and finished as such each year. However, they’re still looking for their first championship.

They came close last year with a 28-4 record and the dynamic front-court of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgrem. However they were ultimately knocked out by Arkansas.

Timme is playing like a player of the year candidate with 21.8 points per game. He’s getting lots of help from upperclassman Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton, and Anton Watson.

Gonzaga had the toughest schedule in the country to begin their first 13 games, something that’s intentional due to how weak their conference is in comparison to the Power Five schools. They now sit at 14-3 and are on a nine game winning streak.

North Carolina Tar Heels (+2000)

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered the 2022-23 season as the top favorite to be the last team standing in the NCAA tournament. This comes after defeating arch-rival Duke in their first ever March Madness meeting on an unexpected run to the NCAA championship game, where they lost to Kansas by just three points.

Head coach Hubert Davis enters his second season with what many thought was the most talented team in the country. They have the preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot leading the charge in the post. Bacot is flanked by one of the best backcourt duos in the country, juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis.

The Tar Heels haven’t been the team expected of a preseason No. 1 ranked team. Their first five wins came by the skin of their teeth and proceeded to lose four consecutive games on the road.

They won four in a row afterwards, including against elite Ohio State and Michigan teams. But two losses in their last four games continue to hold this team back from being as good as we thought they’d be.

This team has yet to click the same way they did last year, as they sit with a 11-6 record. Time is beginning to run out for the Tar Heels to put it together, but their odds are shockingly just +2000.

Looking ahead to March Madness’ 2023 schedule

Event Date Selection Sunday March 12 First Four March 14-15 First round March 16-17 Second round March 18-19 Sweet 16 March 23-24 Elite Eight March 25-26 Final Four April 1 NCAA Championship Game April 3

