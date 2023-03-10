All Massachusetts sports betting promo codes & sign-up offers for launch day

Massachusetts sports betting is officially here, and the Inquirer has all the best promo codes, welcome offers, and sign-up bonuses you can take advantage of as a new sports bettor in the state.

Six sportsbooks will go live in the state on launch day, with some of the biggest names in sports betting being among the options you can chose when looking to redeem a welcome offer.

All of these offers are only available for new customers only, and you must be present in Massachusetts when signing up. If you signed up for one of these sportsbook’s pre-registration offers, you won’t be eligible to enroll in these sign-up offers.

Best Massachusetts sports betting promo codes at launch

1. BetMGM Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 first bet offer

BetMGM Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new customers in Massachusetts that matches what they offer new customers in all the other states they’re operational in.

Use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM to be able to take advantage of a $1,000 first bet offer. With this offer, you can wager your first bet as much as $1,000 on any market following sign-up.

If this first bet’s unsuccessful, your stake will be refunded in the form of bonus bets. Bonus bets can’t be used to withdraw in cash, but can be used on other BetMGM markets in attempts to recoup your first bet’s stake.

BetMGM has competitive odds on futures bets, prop bets, and traditional bets. With the Bruins and Celtics being favorites to win their respective leagues, this could be the best site for you to place futures bets on them.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code - $200 in bonus bets

Next up on our list is FanDuel Sportsbook, who’ve become the most popular sportsbook in the country due to their user-friendly mobile app and great parlay builder.

Their welcome offer for new Massachusetts sports betting customers is just as friendly, as you can score $200 in bonus bets following the settlement of a $5 minimum bet.

Just bet $5 on any market to receive $200 in bonus bets that’ll come your way regardless if your first bet results in a win or loss. This welcome offer doesn’t need a promo code to be redeemed.

FanDuel’s bonus bets are the most flexible of any sportsbook. Whereas some sportsbooks make you wager all your bonus bets at once, FanDuel allows you to use them in any increments you want.

3. Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code INQUIRER1BET - Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

Coming in third is Caesars Sportsbook, whose welcome offer offers the largest ceiling of any of the welcome offers in this list.

Caesars is one of the biggest name brands launching in Massachusetts, and their promo code INQUIRER1BET will give you a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus.

This offer works similarly to BetMGM, where you can wager up to a certain amount and receive your first bet’s stake back as bonus bets if you lose. Caesars will allow your first bet to be up to $1,500 in Massachusetts.

Caesars Sportsbook’s mobile app allows you to seamlessly transition to Caesars Casino, who have one of the best online casinos in the industry.

4. WynnBET Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code - Bet $100, get $100 in bet credits

WynnBET Sportsbook might not be a name you’re as familiar with, as they’re not quite as known nationally as BetMGM, FanDuel, or Caesars.

But they’re still giving a solid sportsbook that offers enough good services to be worth trying out.

Their welcome bonus is for $100 in bet credits that can be earned when you wager $100 when you use promo code XXX.

Bet credits can also be used on any betting market like bonus bets, but are unable to be withdrawn for real cash.

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Terms and conditions at bet.WynnBET.com. Must be 21 or older to participate. Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

5. DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts welcome offer -$200 bonus bets plus 20 percent deposit match up to $1,000

DraftKings Sportsbook is another one of the very most popular sports betting platforms in the country.

Their mobile app has received marvelous reviews, and they offer unique odds boosts and same game parlays.

You can click on this link as a new Massachusetts bettor to claim their welcome offer that grants you a 20 percent deposit match up to $1,000 plus $200 in bonus bets.

This is a fantastic welcome offer that combines bonus bets and a deposit match and is made that much nicer by not needing a promo code during sign-up.

6. Barstool Sportsbook Massachusetts welcome offer - $1,000 first bet on the house

The last sportsbook taking advantage of Massachusetts sports betting’s opening day is Barstool Sportsbook.

Barstool is widely popular for their competitive odds and promotions. Their welcome offer is a very good one new customers can redeem.

This is the link you can use to be directed to Barstool’s sign-up page where you can get a $1,000 first bet on the house.

If your wager up to $1,000 doesn’t win, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets, similarly to welcome offers mentioned earlier in this piece.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.