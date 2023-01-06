Online sports betting is set to go live in Massachusetts in early 2023, with the state’s gambling commission already having issued the first sports betting licenses ahead of the proposed launch.

Potential Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

There has only been one sports betting license handed out so far by the Massachusetts Gambling Commission ahead of the launch in early 2023.

WynnBet is the only sportsbook that is certain to be launching in MA in 2023, with Caesars the next-most likely candidate given commissioners are set to vote on whether they’re to be given a license this week.

Ahead of sports betting launching in Massachusetts in the near future, these are a list of sportsbooks that we should expect to see launch in the state once sports betting launches:

WynnBet

Caesars

BetMGM

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetRivers

Barstool

FOX Bet

PointsBet

Latest Massachusetts Sports Betting News

Massachusetts took a big step towards the launch of sports betting in the state after the Massachusetts Gambling Commission issued the first sports betting licence to WynnBet Sportsbook.

This means that WynnBET is now certain to launch in Massachusetts once sports betting goes live in early 2023, with a number of other sportsbooks set to hear about their campaigns to obtains licenses this month.

Caesars is next up on the list, with commissioners set to vote on whether to hand the sportsbook a license at some point this week.

BetMGM is also high-up on the list of potential sportsbooks to launch in MA, with Barstool and Fanatics’ applications also set to be discussed before the end of the year.

More on Massachusetts Sports Betting

Sports Betting in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is set to welcome online sports betting to its shores very soon, with March being touted as a potential month in which online sports betting will launch.

Retail sports betting is set to launch even earlier, with January 31st set to see retail betting be made available in three different casinos in MA: Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino.

This launch of retail betting will come just in time for the 2023 Super Bowl, while the online sports betting launch will allow those in MA to bet on all of the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB regular season.

The legalization of sports betting in MA came about in August 2022, after Gov. Charlie Baker signed Bill H. 5164 into law, with sportsbooks able to apply for sports betting licences since then.

Three have been issued so far, with these being for BetMGM, WynnBET and Barstool, all of which have partnered with retail casinos in order to obtain their licenses.

January will see the Massachusetts Gaming Commission hold meetings with six different sportsbooks to decide whether they’ll be able to obtain online sports betting licenses ahead of launch in a few months time.

Massachusetts Sports Betting FAQs

Online Betting No (Going Live March 2023) Mobile Betting No (Going Live March 2023) Retail Betting No (Launching January 31st 2023) Minimum Age 21+

Is sports betting legal in Massachusetts?

Yes, sports betting has been legal in Massachusetts for a number of months now, after Gov. Charlie Baker signed Bill H5164 into law back in August 2022.

This allowed sports betting to be legal in all formats, with retail, online and mobile betting all set to go live later this year following the passing of this bill.

Who governs sports betting in Massachusetts?

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is the governing body that’s been put in charge of overseeing sports betting in Massachusetts, with the MGC the ones that are responsible for determining which sportsbooks are eligible for licenses.

They are also the ones who determine which sportsbooks will be eligible for launching in MA once sports betting goes live, with three sportsbooks having already been handed licences so far: BetMGM, WynnBET and Barstool.

Where can I bet on sport in Massachusetts?

You currently can’t bet on any sports in Massachusetts given sports betting is yet to go live, however this is set to change very soon.

Retail sports betting is set to become available to all of those in MA come January 31st 2023, while online sports betting will go live in March 2023, with a specific date for this launch not yet decided.

What sports will I be able to bet on in Massachusetts?

Once sports betting goes live in Massachusetts, you’ll be able to wager on a whole host of sports, ranging from the most popular sports such as basketball, football and baseball to lesser popular sports such as handball, darts and snooker.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has already started issuing sports betting licenses to sportsbooks that have applied, with three being handed out so far to BetMGM, WynnBET and Barstool.

Ahead of online sports betting going live in Massachusetts within the next few months, we’ve gone through and listed some of the sports betting that could very well acquire licenses in MA and launch when the time comes.

BetMGM

BetMGM are one of three sportsbooks to have already secured a sports betting license from the MCG to launch in Massachusetts once sports betting goes live around March.

Given this, those in the Bay state can already start looking forward to taking advantage of all that BetMGM has to offer, ranging from their generous range of odds boosts, current customer offers and markets, as well as their sign-up offer.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

WynnBET

WynnBET, much like BetMGM, are definitely set to launch in Massachusetts in 2023, with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission having already handed them a license to launch when the time comes.

WynnBET’s sportsbook is one of the strongest you’ll come across, with excellent market choices, a brilliant user-friendly design and very strong live betting options all making WynnBET one of the best sportsbooks around.

Get your WynnBET Promo Code

Barstool

Barstool are one of the most well-known sports brands across the US, with their sportsbook definitely doing their reputation justice.

They’re one of the few betting sites to have already secured a license to launch in MA later this year, with those in the Bay state set to be able to sign-up and bet with them in due course.

Barstool’s sportsbook is impressive across the board, as they boast a very generous welcome offer for new players, a strong range of existing player promos and an excellent range of spread and totals markets for major sports.

Get your Barstool Promo Code

FanDuel

FanDuel are arguably the most well-known and used online sportsbooks in the US, and given how many states they’re live in already, it’d be a big surprise to see them not get involved with the Massachusetts market.

FanDuel obtaining a license from MGC would be huge for Massachusetts bettors, as it would allow them access to all FD has to offer ranging from their live betting markets and welcome offer to their excellent odds boosts.

Get your FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

DraftKings

DraftKings, alongside FanDuel, are regarded by everyone as one of the biggest sportsbooks in the country, and with their online sportsbook already live as many as 20 different states, it’d be a huge shock to see them fail to put their hat in the ring for Massachusetts.

The range of markets on offer with DraftKings are easily some of the best around, with their ongoing customer promos, futures markets and welcome offer all brilliant.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars are one of the most recognisable names on our list, something that is largely down to the fact that their casino brand is one of the most well-known in the world.

Caesars’ online sportsbook is active in as many as 15 different states across the country, thus we should expect to see them make a push to gain a license for Massachusetts in the near future.

As you may expected given the popularity of their brand, Caesars’ Sportsbook is very impressive in a number of key areas.

Their sign-up offer is one of the best around, with their range of futures markets also very strong, something that should be expected given they acquired William Hill’s sportsbook back in 2021.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Massachusetts Retail Sportsbooks

Massachusetts currently has no retails sportsbooks to offer to those in MA, however this is set to change very soon given retail sports betting will be going live January 31st 2023.

There are three retail casinos that will offer sports betting to MA residents once we have reached the launch date of January 31st, with these the locations of all the retail sportsbooks in Massachusetts so far:

Sportsbook Retail Casino WynnBET Encore Boston Harbour BetMGM MGM Springfield Barstool Plainridge Park Casino

Massachusetts Sports Betting History

Sports betting has never been legal in Massachusetts up until this year, with 2023 being the year in which those in the Bay state are finally going to be able to bet on sports both online and in-person once sports betting goes live in a few months time.

The first step towards this process began back in July 2020 after the Massachusetts House passed an economic plan that hinted at the future legalization of sports betting in the state.

Efforts to have sports betting legalized were dismissed in November 2020 after failing to put together a plan for the 2021 budget.

Five bills were then put forward in February 2021, with one of these getting to the latter stage of the process in June 2021 by the House, with this being HB 3977, however this was never approved by the Senate.

A breakthrough was finally then achieved come August 2022, as Bill H5164 was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker as Massachusetts became the latest state to legalize sports betting.

The process of issuing sports betting licenses then get underway, with December 2022 seeing as many as two sportsbooks issued with licences, BetMGM and WynnBET, with Barstool then issued a license in January 2023.

More meetings with sportsbook are set to be held in the coming weeks regarding issuing licenses to various betting sites, with six sports betting sites to decide as to whether they should be issued licenses.

Retail sports betting is officially set to launch January 31st 2023, and while there’s no concrete date for the launch of online sports betting, March 2023 has been touted as the earliest potential date.

Massachusetts Sports Teams to Bet On

There are a whole host of major sports teams currently residing in Massachusetts, something that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the state is home to a city the size and stature of Boston.

We’ve gone over and discussed some of the sports teams based in Massachusetts that you’ll be able to bet on once sports betting officially goes live later this year, as well as some of the bets you’ll be able to place on them.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are one of the most successful teams in all of basketball, with Boston having won 17 titles in their history up until this point, with their most recent coming back in 2008.

They’ve played host to some of the most popular names in all of basketball in the past, including the likes of Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Doc Rivers.

Their current team is one of the best in the league, boasting the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert William III, with this team reaching their first NBA final in 10 years in 2022, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Currently, you’ll be able to bet on all of their regular season games, whether you think the Celtics will win the Eastern conference, the NBA Championship or the Atlantic division, as well as how many wins you think they’ll achieve.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are, historically, one of the most successful teams in the NHL, with Boston winning six Stanley Cups up until 2023, with only three teams having won more during this time.

They’ve reached the Stanley Cup finals a total of 20 times during their history, with 14 of these ending in defeat, a total that, unfortunately for the Bruins, no team has been able to beat.

They’re currently doing very well in the NHL, with Boston leading the odds race for the 2023 Stanley Cup, amassing the most wins and points of any team so far.

You’re able to wager on all of their games scheduled for the regular season, with you also able to wager on whether or not they’ll win the Stanley Cup, win the Atlantic Division or whether they’ll make the playoffs or not.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are the most successful team in the history of the NFL, winning six Super Bowls up until the start of the 2022-23 season, all of which have come since 2001.

They’ve won the Super Bowl in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018, with this largely being down to the brilliance of Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, with supporting cast such as Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman also playing key roles.

You’ll be able to wager on all of the Patriots regular season and postseason games, whether or not you think they’ll make the playoffs and whether you think they’ll win the Super Bowl, as well as a number of other markets.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have managed to capture the World Series a total fo nine times in their history, with Boston winning just the crown in just their third-ever season back in 1903.

They’ve most recently win the World Series in 2018, beating the Dodgers 4-1 in the final, with Boston going four for four in World Series games this century, winning in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018.

Their overall record in the World Series is nine wins from 13 appearances, with Boston boasting quality stars such as Mookie Betts, Cy Young and Dustin Pedroia during its history.

You can bet on all of the Red Sox’s regular season outings this term, if you think they’ll make the playoffs, win the World Series, as well as whether you think they’ll win more or less games than their predetermined line.

New England Revolution

New England Revolution have never tasted MLS Cup success in their history, with the Revolution coming closest on five separates occasions, reaching the final in each of the 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2016 campaigns.

They’ve finished atop of the Eastern conference three times, boasting the best record once, with this coming back in 2021.

They’ve hosted players such as Kei Kamara, Taylor Twellman, Lee Nguyen and Clint Dempsey, however despite this, they’re yet to taste MLS glory since being founded in 1996.

All of their regular season games are available to be bet on, and you’ll also able to wager on whether they’ll win the East, make the playoffs or win the MLS Cup.

