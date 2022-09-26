Inquirer readers are able to get their hands on a huge range of welcome bonuses across a range of sportsbook for MNF’s Giants vs Cowboys clash. Scroll down to learn how to get involved and claim your bonuses.

Best NFL Monday Night Football promo codes

1. BetMGM Sportsbook - INQURIERMGM50 for $1,050 Bonus

BetMGM’s new welcome offer is easily one of the best around, with you needing code INQUIRERMGM50 in order to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet and $50 no-deposit bonus.

Their online sportsbook is one of the most popular in the US for a reason, with BetMGM boasting a huge range of markets to wager on when it comes to betting on Monday Night Football.

The player/game props and specials markets for Giants vs Cowboys are impressive, with you having a variety of options available to you when using your risk-free bet and bonus funds.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

2. Caesars Sportsbook - INQUIRERFULL for First $1,250 Bet on Caesars

Caesars are one of the biggest betting brands in the US, with their sportsbook sign-up offer easily being one of the strongest out there when it comes to betting on MNF.

Simply sign-up and enter code INQUIRERFULL when asked to, with you then getting your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, meaning that the stake for your first MNF bet will be given to back to you up to this amount as bonus funds.

Their sportsbook is hugely impressive across the board, with you having a range of markets to wager on when it comes to betting on Giants vs Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

No promo code is required in order to claim FanDuel’s welcome offer for their online sportsbook, one that allows you to place your first bet on any MNF market without the risk of losing your funds for good.

All you need to do is sign-up, make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Monday Night Football market, with you getting your stake back as bonus funds up to $1,000 if it loses.

FanDuel are arguably the biggest sportsbook in the country in terms of popularity, thus it won’t be surprising to hear that they’ll have you covered when it comes to markets for your Giants vs Cowboys bets.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers Sportsbook’s offer for Monday Night Football is very good, with you being able to place your first bet up to $500 knowing that your money won’t be gone if it loses.

To get involved, just sign-up and place your first MNF wager on any market, and if this bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back as bonus funds up to $500.

BetRivers offer a wide selection of markets for MNF’s Giants vs Cowboys matchup, thus you’ll have an abundance of options to use your second chance bet on.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

5. Fubo Sportsbook - $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Fubo Sportsbook, much like their competitors, boast a very strong offer you can use for MNF, with you getting a $1,000 risk-free bet to use without the need for a promo code.

You just need to sign-up with their online sportsbook and make your initial deposit, with you then being able to claim your first bet on any NFL Week 3 market risk-free.

Fubo’s generous range of markets means you won’t be short of options when it comes to betting on the third week of NFL action, with there being a wide range of choices in store.

Get your Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code

Monday Night Football preview: Giants vs Cowboys analysis

Not many will have predicted the Giants to start this season as strong as they have, with New York one of only six teams to have won their first two games of the campaign.

They’ve beaten both the Titans and the Panthers so far by close scorelines, with New York joint-top of the NFC East because of this.

The same can’t be said for Dallas, who suffered a bad loss in their opening game against the Bucs, going down 19-3, however they did bounce back to beat last year’s Super Bowl runners-up the Bengals 20-17 in Week 2.

Most sportsbooks have the Giants as slight favorites to win on MNF, with this being despite the fact that they have an awful record against the Cowboys in recent years.

New York have ben victorious in just one of their last 10 outings vs the Cowboys, however going by their price, the bookies are favoring them slightly to make this two wins in 11 today.

Best Monday Night Football betting apps

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet + $50 Bonus Funds with INQUIRERMGM50 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 2 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 Fubo $1,000 Risk-Free bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.