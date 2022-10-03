Inquirer readers are able to claim thousands in welcome bonuses to use on Monday Night Football’s clash between the 49ers and Rams. Scroll down to learn how to claim these bonuses and get involved.

Best Monday Night Football promo codes

1. BetMGM Sportsbook - $1,000 Bonus with INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM’s welcome offer is very easy to claim, with this promo allowing you to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any Monday Night Football market.

Simply sign-up using code INQUIRERMGM and make your initial deposit, with you then getting your stake back on your first MNF bet up to $1,000 if it ends up losing.

The market selection on offer for 49ers vs Rams with BetMGM is very impressive, with you being given a huge range of options to use your risk-free bet on for today’s big clash.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

2. Caesars Sportsbook - First $1,250 Bet on Caesars with INQUIRERFULL

Caesars’ offer might be the most generous MNF promo on our list, with you getting to claim a $1,250 bonus as well as a generous selection of Tier and Reward Credits.

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter at sign-up to get involve with this offer, with this allolwing you to get the stake back on your first MNF bet up to $1,250 if this wager goes on to lose.

1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will also be handed to you once your first bet has settled, with you able to cash these in for free bets and bonus funds later down the line.

Caesars sportsbook is extremely strong, with a massive variety of markets available to suit all of your Monday Night Football betting needs.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel’s welcome offer for 49ers vs Rams is very similar to that of BetMGM’s, with you able to place your first bet on any MNF market without the risk of losing your funds for good if it doesn’t come in.

No promo code is needed in order to claim FanDuel’s offer, with you just needing to sign-up and place your first bet on 49ers vs Rams, getting this stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it unfortunately loses.

FanDuel’s range of same-game parlay options and player/game props for Monday Night Football are truly impressive, with you not being short of options when it comes to using your No Sweat First Bet.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers’ offer allows you to claim up to $500 in bonus funds should your first MNF bet fail to land, with you not even needing a promo code to get involved either.

After creating an account with their online sportsbook, just make your initial deposit and place your first wager on any 49ers vs Rams market to get your stake back as a free bet up to $500 if this bet ends up losing.

BetRivers’ range of stats will go a long way to helping you place your 2nd chance MNF bet, with you being offered a wide range of markets to wager on in addition to this.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

5. Fubo Sportsbook - $1,000 Risk-Free Wager

Fubo’s offer is very similar to both FanDuel’s and BetMGM in the sense that it allows you to place your first bet on any Monday Night Football market knowing that your funds won’t be gone for good if this bet loses.

No promo code is required for this offer either, with you just needing to sign-up via the offer above and make a deposit, with you getting your stake back on your first bet up to a maximum of $1,000 if it loses.

Fubo may be relatively new to the online sports betting scene, however this doesn’t take away from the fact that their sportsbook is very strong and will cater to all of your 49es vs Rams betting needs.

Monday Night Football Preview: Rams vs 49ers Analysis

The Rams are underdogs will all major online sportsbooks for their clash against the San Francisco 49ers today despite the fact they’ve been victorious in their last two and are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

They head into today’s game having beaten both the Falcons and Cardinals in Week 2 and 3 respectively, with the likes of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford seemingly back to their best.

The 49ers haven’t had a strong a start to their season as they would’ve liked, with San Francisco winning just one of their first three outings, with this coming against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

SF have lost their other two games, which were against the Bears and the Broncos, with these defeats coming by eight points and one point respectively.

Given how close these games were, combined with the fact that they’re at home for today’s game, we can see how why the 49ers are favorites to get their season back on track with a win.

However, the Rams are arguably the best team in the league and are favorites to claim the Super Bowl yet again this year, thus siding with them to claim their third win-in-a-row looks the smart move here.

Best Monday Night Football Betting Apps

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM $50 on Sign-Up $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM50 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 2 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 Fubo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, IA Only Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.