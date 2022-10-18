FanDuel is treating new users to an incredible welcome offer for the NBA’s Opening Night that includes $150 in free bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Taking advantage of this welcome offer is fairly simple and doesn’t require you to enter a promo code at any point in the registration process.

Simply make an account, and place any bet to receive $150 in free bets. To claim the three months of NBA League Pass, all you have to do is place a $5 wager on any NBA market, and you’ll get an email within 24 hours with a promo code allowing you to redeem your reward.

This is a very generous welcome offer, as League Pass grants you access to every game over the course of the season. You won’t want to miss out on this limited time offer.

Previewing NBA Opening Night with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook projects the Boston Celtics to beat the Philadelphia 76ers by three points, and the Golden State Warriors to beat the Los Angeles Lakers by seven points. They have the total points for Boston and Philadelphia at 216, while their Western Conference counterparts are projected 225.

The Celtics are among the favorites to win the NBA Finals, with their dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the charge. They’ll be without head coach Ime Udoka, who’s serving a year long suspension. The 76ers themselves have title aspirations and are led by a three-headed trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

In the West, Golden State will begin to defend their NBA Championship for the fifth time in the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson era. They’re as talented as ever and have lots of continuity. Meanwhile, the Lakers have title aspirations with LeBron James now 37 years old. But the question remains if he has enough help form his supporting cast to help lessen the load on King James’ shoulders.

What is FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets + Free 3 Month NBA League Pass’ promo for NBA Opening Night

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets + Free 3 Month NBA League Pass FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Get $150 in free bets after placing any live wager + Receive 3 months of NBA League Pass with any NBA bet of $5+ Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets + Free 3 Month NBA League Pass’ promo

Sign up for an account via the FanDuel online sportsbook app or website There’s no promo code required on the user’s end Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place any live bet on FanDuel to receive $150 in free bets within 72 hours Place any NBA prop of $5+ and receive an email from FanDuel within 24 hours with a promo code offering three months of NBA League Pass

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel

21+. Full T&C’s apply. Must be physically present in NJ, PA, MI, or WV.

FanDuel’s referral offer is one of the best out there. If you know someone who may enjoy FanDuel, you can sue your referral code to invite them to the platform. After your referral registers, they’ll unlock $50 in bonuses for both of you once they place a bet of $10+ on FanDuel.

Referral bonuses will be paid out within 72 hours, and this specific promotion ends on Oct. 21.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.