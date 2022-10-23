New sports bettors looking to wager for the first time on NFL Week 7 action came to the right spot, as the Inquirer has all the best sportsbook welcome offers you’ll find in one spot.

Read up on the latest NFL Super Bowl Odds here

Read about the Best Sports Betting Apps in the US here

Read about the Best Sports Betting Websites in the US here

Best promo codes for NFL Week 7

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - $1,250 on the house first bet + additional rewards

Caesars Sportsbook is a titan in the sports betting industry, and are offering new users a chance to see why with a fabulous welcome offer in the form of a $1,250 on the house bet with additional casino rewards as well.

To use this generous welcome offer, the only step you need to do during sign-up is use the promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted.

From here, you’ll be able to place any wager on the NFL’s Week 7 for up to $1,250 and rest assured knowing that money will be returned to your account in the form of free bets. The 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits for Caesars casino will be added to your account regardless of your wager’s result.

Read more about Caesars’ Sportsbook Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM50 - $50 free on sign-up + $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM is another of the leaders in the sportsbook industry. They’ve risen to a high level of success due to great live betting props, and a healthy number of promotions to new and existing users alike.

New users can use BetMGM’s welcome offer to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet on sign-up. All you need to do is enter promo code INQUIRERMGM50 when prompted.

After your initial deposit is made, place any bet of up to $1,000 on an NFL market, and you’ll receive your stake up to that amount back in free bets.

Read more about BetMGM’s Bonus Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo - $1,000 no sweat first bet

When you’re talking about leaders in the sports betting industry, you have to mention FanDuel. Few are more popular than FanDuel, as their parlay builder and combination of team and player props make them incredibly successful.

FanDuel’s $1,000 no sweat first bet welcome offer is fantastic for new users to see why FanDuel has the reputation it does. Unlike some of their competitors, their promotion doesn’t make you enter a promo code during registration.

Simply place your first bet up to $1,000 and know you’ll get it back in free bets if you’re unsuccessful in your first wager.

Read more about FanDuel’s Promo Code

4. BetRivers promo - $500 second chance bet

BetRivers is one of the best sportsbooks for new users to try while they’re learning how to bet. Their dedicated FAQ page is among the best you’ll find at any sportsbook. Additionally, their statistics tab helps less educated users make the most educated decisions possible with that information available to them.

Their welcome offer doesn’t require the use of any promo code, and is for a $500 second chance bet. Similarly to their competitors, you’'ll get this amount credited to your account if your first bet loses.

With one of the cleanest interphases for new users as well, there’s no reason BetRivers can’t be trusted as your sportsbook of choice.

Read more about BetRivers’ Promo Code

5. BetParx promo - $750 risk-free bet

BetParx is another hidden gem of a sportsbook that’s only real flaw is not being as available as some of its competitors. That said, if you live in a state where BetParx is legal, you’ll find a sportsbook that has a healthy number of odds boost props, and a deep selection of futures bets.

Their welcome offer to new users is incredibly nice, with a risk-free bet of up to $750 coming your way when you make an account.

This welcome offer doesn’t require a promo code, making it easy for you to get to placing your first NFL wager and know you’ll be ensured.

Previewing Week 7 of the NFL

The NFL’s Week 7 slate is a competitive one, despite the Vikings, Bills, Rams, and Eagles being on their bye weeks. The biggest game of the week is the Chiefs taking on the 49ers. Both teams are coming off disappointing Week 6 losses and will look to get back on the winning track.

In other interesting games, the Seahawks will battle the Chargers, and the Lions will face the Cowboys in Dak Prescott’s return to Dallas’ lineup. One of the surprising games of the week that carries a lot of weight is the Giants looking to advance to 6-1 by defeating the Jaguars.

To cap it all off, the Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins. Pittsburgh’s win over the Buccaneers in Week 6 shocked everyone, and they’ll look to keep that momentum going. Meanwhile, Miami is searching for answers after a three game losing streak following their 3-0 start.

Best NFL Week 7 betting promos

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $50 free on sign-up + $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM50 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $740 21+, NJ, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.