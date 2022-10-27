Ahead of TNF’s high profile duel between Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady, the Inquirer has the best welcome offer promo codes for new sports betters looking to place their first wagers on the game.

Best Ravens vs Buccaneers promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First $1,250 bet on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leading sportsbooks in the industry, and it’s easy to see why. Their welcome offer is the best one on the market for new users to take advantage of in an easy fashion.

New Caesars users can get their first bet on the sportsbook up to $1,250 plus 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits to use in their casino. The only step that’s needed to ensure eligibility is typing promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted.

Your first bet can be placed on TNF up to $1,250 with this promo. If you lose your initial wager, you’ll receive your stake up to that amount back in free bets in addition to your casino rewards following that bets’ settlement.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM is another fantastic sportsbook that offers plenty for new users, including live bets, competitive odds, and a generous welcome offer.

Their welcome offer gives new users a $1,000 risk-free bet. This offer only requires you to use promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted.

You’ll receive up to $1,000 back in free bets if your first wager up to that amount is unsuccessful. With TNF being a high stakes matchup, be on the lookout for competitive props to place your first wager on.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo No Sweat First Bet: $1,000 risk-free bet

FanDuel’s welcome offer is in lockstep with BetMGM when it comes to offering the $1,000 in risk-free bets. Although there’s no free $50 like BetMGM’s offer, FanDuel makes up for it by being one of the easiest to use and most trusted sportsbooks in the industry.

They make their welcome offer simple to redeem, as there’s no promo code required for you to enter during registration.

You can simply place your first bet up to $1,000 in a risk-free manner, and enjoy the showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: $500 second chance bet

BetRivers Sportsbook has a welcome offer that’s generous in its own right, albeit not quite as high as the sportsbooks mentioned above.

Their welcome offer for a $500 second chance bet requires no promo code during registration. You can sign up, place your first wager up to $500, and receive that wager back in the form of a second chance bet should you lose.

BetRivers’ interphase is arguably the friendliest for new users to get used to. One of their best features is their statistic tab. That offers great information for new and experienced users alike to make educated decisions on their wagers.

5. BetParx promo: $750 risk-free bet

BetParx may not be a name as familiar to new sports betters in comparison to its competitors. That’s partially due to its limited availability. But if BetParx is available in your state, you won’t want to miss an opportunity to use their sportsbook.

Their welcome offer for a $750 risk-free bet is a generous one that’s competitive with the sports betting market. It’s easy to be eligible for this, with no promo code needing to be entered during sign-up.

You’ll find an abundance of futures bets and odds boosts props that are constantly being tweaked on BetParx. Their odds are respectable, and their parlay building system is quite nicely done.

Previewing TNF’s Week 8 Ravens vs Buccaneers game

TNF’s clash between the Ravens and Buccaneers figures be a good game that serves as a litmus test on where these teams are at as we near the NFL’s halfway point in the season.

Caesars projects the Ravens to win on the road by a small margin of 1.5 points. The total points projection is a modest 45, which may come as a surprisingly low number given the talent these offenses possess.

The 2022 season hasn’t been exceptionally kind to these teams yet. The Ravens are 4-3, but have lost all three of their games late in the fourth quarter after winning for the majority of the game. In Week 7, they barely defeated the Browns by three.

Meanwhile, this season can’t be going tougher for Brady’s team. At 3-4, the Bucs have struggled more this season than at any point in Brady’s tenure. Brady’s play has regressed, and it’s not solely the offensive line’s fault. The defense has lacked the same sense of urgency they had the last two years also. With their Super Bowl odds slipping, TNF will feel like a must-win for this squad.

Best Ravens vs Buccaneers betting promos

