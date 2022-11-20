Those looking for promo codes from the best sportsbooks came to the right place, as the Inquirer has all the best welcome offers to choose from ahead of Week 11′s NFL slate.

Best NFL Week 11 promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - First bet up to $1,250 on Caesars with additional casino rewards

No welcome offer on the market is more generous than Caesars Sportsbook’s. Caesars is offering new customers their first bet for free up to $1,250 just by using promo code INQUIRERFULL when registering. Their welcome offer also includes casino bonuses.

After you sign-up with their promo code, you’re free to place your first bet on any Week 11 NFL prop up to $1,250. If you lose your wager, you’ll be refunded your stake in free bets. Additionally, your 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will get deposited following your first bet settling.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM - Get a $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM Sportsbook has a welcome offer for new customers that’s almost as generous as Caesars’. BetMGM is giving new players a $1,000 risk-free bet by signing up with promo code INQUIRERMGM. Unlike Caesars, this offer doesn’t include casino rewards.

Place your first wager up to $1,000 on any BetMGM NFL prop of your choice following sign-up. If you lose this bet, you’ll see your $1,000 stake again in free bets for you to use after that initial wager has settled.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo - No sweat first bet up to $1,000

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a welcome bonus for new customers that’s equal to that of BetMGM. New players to one of the industry leaders in sports betting can claim a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. This offer doesn’t require the use of a promo code.

Their welcome offer is named as it is because if you lose your first bet on an NFL wager up to $1,000, you don’t have to sweat over the loss. That’s because you’ll be refunded your stake to use as free bets following the settlement of your first wager.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo - Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook has a welcome offer that is for a $500 second chance bet with the platform. Their offer doesn’t have a promo code attached to it, and it works similarly to their competitors in the sense that you get your stake back in free bets should your first wager lose.

Although BetRivers’s welcome offer amount isn’t on the same level as their competitors, the Inquirer still recommends them to new players. They offer live streaming, competitive odds, and hundreds of prop bets on the NFL and any sport you can imagine.

5. BetParx promo - First bet risk-free up to $750

The final welcome offer the Inquirer recommends for new uses is BetParx’ welcome offer for a first bet risk-free up to $750. This is another welcome offer that you can enroll in simply by signing up, no promo code required. If your bet up to $750 loses, you’ll be refunded in free bets.

BetParx’ limited availability may be a limiting factor for some. But if you live in a state where BetParx is available, you’ll find very competitive odds on a slick interphase that offers everything you can want in an NFL betting platform.

What are the NFL Week 11 games?

Week 11 has no shortage of meaningful games on tap as the race for the postseason intensifies. The game of the week is an NFC showdown between two of the conference’s best teams, the Vikings and Cowboys.

The team the Vikings defeated in Week 10 was the Buffalo Bills, and they’ll host the Browns in Week 10. Another big game will be played in Indianapolis, where the Colts will host the 8-1 Eagles, who will look to avenge their first defeat of the season.

Sunday Night Football is bound to be a thrilling game, as the Chiefs and Chargers will do battle in an AFC West showdown.

Other marquee games to keep an eye on this week are Bengals versus Steelers, Jets versus Patriots, and Lions versus Giants.

