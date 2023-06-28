The 5 Best NHL Draft Betting Sites & Promo Codes For 2023

The NHL Draft wasted no time in appearing on our sporting calendars, with the Stanley Cup Finals just having concluded a couple of weeks ago. With that in mind, the Inquirer took it upon ourselves to gather up the best NHL Draft betting sites you can wager on if you live in a state where you can bet on the event.

We also mention the welcome offer that each of these NHL betting sites offer if you’re a new player looking to take advantage of a generous sign-up bonus.

Read the Action Network staff’s 2023 NHL Draft betting picks

Top 5 NHL Draft Betting Sites

1. FanDuel Sportsbook

Leading off the list of the best NHL Draft betting sites is FanDuel Sportsbook, who are America’s leading sportsbook thanks to many reasons including their welcome offer for new players.

FanDuel offers a no sweat first bet worth up to $1,000 to all new players. This means if your first bet up to that amount doesn’t win, FanDuel will pay you back in bonus bets.

FanDuel’s selection of NHL Draft betting markets is deep and diverse. Beyond just the top five draft picks, you can wager over or under on certain prospects and where they may be selected. They also have versus props, where you can wager on which of two players will be selected ahead of the other.

2. bet365 Sportsbook

Coming in at second place is bet365 Sportsbook, whose are available in just five states. But if you can sign-up with bet365, we can’t recommend doing so enough due to the welcome offer you’ll receive before betting on the NHL Draft.

Use bonus code INQUIRER in your state and wager $1 on any market with -500 or longer odds. After this bet settles $200 or $365 (Iowa players only) in bonus bets will guaranteed be deposited into your account.

Betting markets for the 2023 NHL Draft offered by bet365 include similar markets to FanDuel, with the addition of what order the top four picks will be.

3. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is another reputable and widely available sports betting site that offers NHL Draft betting possibilities for players in select states.

Before placing your bet, choose which of the two welcome offers above you wish to sign-up with. PHILLY1500 is the bonus code that matches your first deposit by 20% up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while INQUIRERMGM is the code that gives your first bet’s stake in bonus bets back if you don’t win up to $1,000.

Of all the NHL Draft betting sites on this list, BetMGM is the one with the fewest betting markets available, as you can only wager on who the second through fifth overall picks will be.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers Sportsbook is available in 11 states, but their welcome offer differs a bit from state-to-state. In IL. IN, LA, MI, PA, and VA, your welcome offer is a second chance bet up to $500, which works in a similar fashion to FanDuel’s no sweat first bet.

In CO and NJ, BetRivers gives you a second chance bet up to $250. If you’re in AZ, IA, or NY, that amount is lowered to $100 for new players.

BetRivers’ NHL Draft betting markets offer some unique markets. These include over or under a certain number of defensemen or forwards drafted in the first round, in addition to the standard overall picks and draft position betting markets already mentioned.

5. DraftKings Sportsbook

Rounding out the Inquirer’s best NHL Draft betting sites is DraftKings Sportsbook, which is an operator that doesn’t need much of an introduction.

DraftKings’ welcome offer is a bit different than other sportsbooks on this list, as they offer a 20% deposit match to new players worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Surprisingly, DraftKings just has three betting markets for the NHL Draft, with those being who the top five picks will be, over and under props on draft positions, and versus props.

Previewing the 2023 NHL Draft

Interestingly enough, the 2023 NHL Draft shares a lot of similarities to the NBA Draft that took place recently.

In the NBA, Victor Wembanyama going first overall wasn’t a secret, and sportsbooks didn’t even allow players to wager on the number one overall pick due to how obvious it was Wembanyama was the guy.

The NHL Draft is seeing that same thing happen with 17 year old Connor Bedard, who is all but guaranteed to go first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The true unknown of the draft begins second overall, where the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens rounding out the top five teams in the draft order.

Among the players expected to join Bedard in being drafted in the top five include Adam Fantilli, Will Smith, and Leo Carlsson.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.