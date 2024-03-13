All the North Carolina sports betting promo codes to claim for Wednesday’s basketball slate

If you’re not sure where to start on your North Carolina sports betting journey, I have you covered with the best betting promos new users can sign-up with before betting on basketball or any other sport making up the upcoming sports betting slate.

All the North Carolina sports betting promo codes

1. Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code

A maximum $100 bonus bet can be claimed for the first ten days your account is active with the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code. Click here and opt-in daily for the first ten days and whatever you wager up to $100 will be matched as a bonus bet that expires after seven days after being credited.

While that’s one option you have in the Tar Heel State, the second is securing $200 in FanCash by settling a first bet of $20 or more by clicking here. FanCash is able to be converted into bonus bets at a 1:1 ratio or be used to purchase Fanatics apparel.

2. BetMGM North Carolina bonus code PHILLYNC

$150 worth of bonus bets are up for grabs thanks to the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code PHILLYNC. Your $150 in bonus bets get paid out in a predetermined amount of three $50 bonus bets, and each bet has seven days to be individually used before expiring.

In order to get your bonus bets, place a bet of $5 or more on any market. You don’t need to wait for it to settle, meaning you’ll have access to your rewards and can play with them as soon as your first betslip has been submitted.

3. FanDuel North Carolina promo code

Arguably the strongest promo code in this piece is the FanDuel North Carolina promo code, which can be signed up for by clicking this link. $250 in bonus bets is the reward they’re giving out to new players in the Tar Heel State after you settle a $5 minimum bet.

In addition to offering a large sum of bonus bets, I say this is arguably the strongest promo code because bonus bets can be divided up however you want. Whether you want to bet 250 $1 bets, two $125 bets, or anything else is entirely up to you.

4. bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS

$200 in bonus bets is what the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS scores new users in the Tar Heel State. As was the case with FanDuel, a $5 minimum first bet must first settle in any capacity before your rewards are unlocked. You can also choose a $1,000 first bet safety net instead if you’d like as a type of first bet insurance.

Odds of -500 or longer are required on your first bet (Such as -300 or +300, but not -600). Another similarity to FanDuel is that bet365 gives you the choice on how you want to wager through your bonus bets, with bet365 and FanDuel both giving you seven days to use them.

5. ESPN BET North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC

Of all the promo codes on this list, the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC is the one that requires the smallest buy-in. That’s because you can wager as little as you desire on your first bet and be credited with rewards.

$225 in bonus bets is what you’ll secure after your first betslip is submitted, and those rewards come as nine $25 bonus bets expiring after seven days.

6. Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC

Like FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook is offering $250 in bonus bets to new players who type in the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC. The way Caesars pays out their bonus bets if five $50 wagers ($250 total).

Unlike every other sportsbook listed here, you have an extra week to use your bonus bets. This means you can stretch out using your bonus bets over the next 14 days, which extends into March Madness.

7. DraftKings North Carolina promo code

Next on the list is the DraftKings North Carolina promo code, which consists of a bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets offer that can be registered for by clicking this link. Like Fanatics and FanDuel, no promo code is required.

The way DraftKings pays out their $250 is in ten increments of $25 bonus bets. DraftKings also excels at having promotions for returning customers (As do others on this list like FanDuel and Fanatics).

8. Underdog Sports North Carolina promo code

Coming in the rear is Underdog Sports, but that’s in large part due to North Carolina being the first state they’re launching in. While I don’t know much about their product yet admittedly, their welcome promotion is strong.

By signing up through their mobile app (They don’t have a website yet), you’ll be enrolled in a $1,000 first-bet mulligan that pays your first wager’s stake back in bonus bets if you lose.

