Ohio bettors are able to get their hands on thousands of bonuses and free bets with the Inquirer’s guide to the best Ohio Sportsbook promo codes and betting offers to use at launch.

1. Caesars Sportsbook - Up to $1,500 on Caesars with INQUIRER1BET

Caesars are allowing Ohio bettors to claim a huge welcome bonus of $1,500 when signing-up for their online sportsbook and entering code INQUIRER1BET while creating your account.

Caesars’ welcome offer is easily one of the most generous, with it being the perfect way for you Ohio bettors to start your betting journey, as it allows you to get the stake from your first bet back as bonus funds up to $1,500 if it loses.

Their sportsbook itself is extremely strong in a number of key areas, with Caesars offering up a wide range of markets for a huge selection of sports, as well as live streaming and a range of deposit and withdrawal methods.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook - $1,000 First Bet Insurance Paid in Site Credit with PIOHIO

BetMGM’s welcome offer is another extremely generous offer, with you being able to claim $1,000 first bet insurance when entering code PIOHIO during sign-up.

Thus allows you to get the stake from your first bet back in the form of bonus funds if it loses, with the maximum amount for this being $1,000.

BetMGM are commonly known as one of the best online sportsbooks around, with Ohio bettors being able to sign-up right now and take advantage of all they have to offer.

The range of prop, live betting and pre-game markets are some of the best around, with their sportsbook and sports betting app very well designed and user-friendly, making them a great option for OH bettors to side with.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5 Get $200 in Site Credit

FanDuel’s welcome offer allows Ohio bettors to claim a huge $200 bonus from just a $5 wager when signing-up, with you not even needing to enter a promo code at any point in order to get involved.

FD are seen by many to be one of the outright best sports betting sites in the country, thus it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them appear on our list for Ohio bettors.

Their range of existing customer offers, in-play betting options, live streaming section and welcome offer are some of the best you’ll find, with OH bettors being spoilt for choice when it comes to using FanDuel for your sports betting needs.

4. BetFred Sportsbook - Bet $50 Get $111 + Up To $1,00 in Fred Bets

BetFred are yet another strong options for Ohio sports bettors to sign-up with now sports betting is live in the Buckeye state, with you not even needing to enter a code to claim their generous bet $50 Get up to $1,111 in Fred Bets welcome offer.

They originally started out in the UK, however has since crossed the pond to the US, with Ohio becoming the ninth state in which they’re now live.

Their range of odds boosts and current customer offers are some of the best you’ll come across when betting on sports in OH, with BetFred also allowing you to get even more bonuses thanks to their Reward and VIP program.

More Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Hard Rock Sportsbook

Hard Rock are mainly known for their work in the world of online casino, however despite this, their sportsbook still proves to be extremely strong in a number of areas.

They have a range of ongoing customer promotions currently available for new and existing users to take advantage of, with a good range of odds boosts covering a range of sports also on offer.

Their welcome offer proves to be strong as well, with Hard Rock boasting a number of reasons as to why Ohio bettors should sign-up with them.

PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet are one of the leading sportsbooks in the US, with their online sports betting site being a very good option to side with for your sports betting needs.

Their ‘Points Betting’ system is one of the most unique ways to bet, with this not being offered by any of their competitors and allowing you to get more from your winning bets.

The welcome offer available is also one of the most generous, with their range of odds boosts, futures markets and live streaming section all top-draw.

Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool are one of the most recognisable betting brands in the US, with their sportsbook doing this reputation justice given its quality across the board.

The odds boosts on offer are some of the most generous around, with their welcome offer hugely generous and only beaten by a handful of competitors.

New Year’s Sporting Schedule

Ohio bettors certainly won’t be short of options when it comes to betting on sport now that sports betting has launched in the Buckeye state.

New Year’s day throws up an exciting NFL schedule, with there being as many as 14 games available on today’s slate, with nearly every team in the league involved.

The biggest games from this slate see the Patriots take on the Dolphins, the Packers face off against the Vikings, the Chargers going head-to-head with the Rams and the 49ers taking on the Raiders.

Much like the NFL, the NBA also has a number of games on this new year, with the Nuggets and Celtics facing off on New Year’s day, the Knicks facing off against the Suns and the Bucks taking on the Wizards.

The NHL also has a number of games on for their New Year’s slate, with the in-form Devils facing off against the Hurricanes, the Panthers taking on the Rangers and the Bruins going toe-to-toe with the Penguins.

From the world of Soccer, the Premier League is back in action, with both Chelsea and Tottenham playing on January 1st, with every team then in action between the 2nd and 5th.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Offers

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Get up to $1,500 on Caesars OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 First Bet Insurance Paid in Site Credit 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $200 in Site Credit 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Yes Yes 3 BetFred Bet $50 Get $111 + Up To $1,00 in Fred Bets 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Yes Yes

