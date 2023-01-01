Ohio sports betting is here, and the BetMGM bonus code PIOHOO offers new players an opportunity they won’t want to miss to receive first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit.

BetMGM bonus code code for Ohio launch day

First bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit can be yours should you redeem your BetMGM bonus code.

This welcome offer allows you to wager as much as $1,000 on any market and have your first bet insurance kick in should you lose, which returns your funds in site credit.

To redeem this welcome offer, just click on the offer code above to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook. Use promo code PIOHIO, make your initial deposit, and you’ll be on your way to placing your first wager.

What is the BetMGM bonus code for Ohio?

BetMGM Welcome Offer Bonus Code PIOHIO BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 Paid in Site Credit BetMGM Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, OH Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to redeem your BetMGM bonus code for Ohio

Use the offer code above to sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook Use the sign-up button to begin signing-up for the welcome offer Enter and verify your personal information Read BetMGM’s welcome offer Terms and Conditions When prompted, type in promo code PIOHIO Make your initial deposit of $10+ Bet up to $1,000 on any sporting market that suits your fancy If your bet results in a loss, your stake up to $1,000 will be returned in site credit as a result of your first bet insurance

BetMGM Sportsbook review

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the marquee names new sports bettors in Ohio will come across, and their generous welcome offer serves as a great way to introduce yourself to the platform.

You’ll find live streaming atop the unique services BetMGM offers. Their live streaming encompasses an impressive number of markets, and their live betting odds for these events are very competitive.

Their mobile app is very clean and neat to navigate, as is their website. Since BetMGM Casino came before BetMGM Sportsbook, you’ll also be able to easily switch over to your casino account within the app.

No matter what market or type of prop you’re looking to bet on, BetMGM will have it. They have futures odds, game props, and parlays, making sure no player feels left out.

Best sporting games to wager on

Ohio residents will have no shortage of high-stake sporting action to wager on come 2023.

The biggest game on the January sporting calendar will be the college football national championship game. Few events per year can match the intensity and atmosphere of this game, and on Jan. 9, Ohio residents will be able to be apart of the betting action for the first time.

The NFL regular season will have just two weeks to go when sports betting launches. Bettors will be able to bet on the Bengals in the postseason, as they’re set to make the postseason for the second consecutive season. Bettors can also wager on their Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Finally, the NBA and NHL seasons give bettors more selections to bet on. Buckeye State residents can wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference thanks to the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell.

Ohio sports betting timeline

For 13 months, the population of Ohio waited patiently for sports betting to become operational after Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill in December of 2021 to legalize sports betting.

The state will allow for a maximum of 50 sportsbooks to be up and running, with well-known names like BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, and DraftKings having already been gifted licenses to be operational on Jan. 1.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.