Ohio sports betting is up and running after a year of waiting. With that in mind, the Inquirer has all you need to know about your FanDuel promo code you can redeem upon launch day which gives you $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5.

FanDuel promo code for Ohio launch day

FanDuel Sportsbook’s reputation and popularity have skyrocketed in recent years thanks to their partnerships with the NFL and NBA. With Ohio sports betting launching, they’re extending a hand to residents with a massive welcome offer that can easily be redeemed.

The renowned sportsbook is running a bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets promotion every Buckeye State resident can redeem without the use of a promo code.

The steps are as simple as it sounds. Just bet $5 on whatever market satisfies your desires and you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.

What is your FanDuel promo code for Ohio?

FanDuel Welcome Offer Bonus Code No Code FanDuel Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+. OH Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

How to redeem your FanDuel promo code for Ohio

Click the offer code above to be taken to FanDuel Sportsbook Click the sign-up button to begin enrolling in the welcome offer Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel Read the Terms and Conditions of your welcome offer FanDuel won’t prompt you for a promo code during sign-up Make your initial FanDuel deposit of $10+ Bet $5 on any market of your choice and get $200 in bonus bets regardless if your initial bet wins or not

Timeline of how Ohio sports betting got to this point

Sports betting in Ohio felt like it was inevitable given the pressure put on the state by seeing neighboring states such as New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan all successfully launch sports betting.

The legalization of online sports betting has been in place since December of 2021, when governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that made the Buckeye State the 33rd state to have some form of legalized sports betting.

2022 was spent figuring out how financials would work, as well as how many licenses would be handed out and which companies would to receive them.

What sports can I bet on when Ohio sports betting launches?

When Ohio sports betting goes live on Jan. 1, Buckeye State residents will have a multitude of events to bet on over the course of the first week that online betting is operational.

Bettors are in luck, as the NFL schedule has a full slate of games taking place on the day of Ohio sports betting launching. Marquee games taking place include Steelers vs Ravens, Vikings vs Packers, Seahawks vs Jets, and Dolphins vs Patriots.

The Bengals will be in action on Jan. 2 in a marquee game against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

Of course, if you’re an NBA or NHL fan, you’ll be able to wager on the remainder of those regular seasons. Ohio’s Cleveland Cavaliers will be able to be wagered on while they enjoy a brilliant season with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland leading the charge.

The college football national championship game is the first high-profile sporting event on the sporting calendar for Ohio residents to wager on, as that game will take place on Jan. 9.

FanDuel Sportsbook overlook

FanDuel Sportsbook is currently the most popular sportsbook in the USA. Bettors across the country have left marvelous reviews on their mobile app, which is incredibly easy to navigate and pleasing to look at.

Their sportsbook is home to one of the most popular parlay building features on the market, which is one of their biggest claims to fame. They also regularly update their site to have pre-built same game parlays and odds boosts props with marvelous odds.

FanDuel is also home to one of the largest selections of game and player props on the market. With a well-rated customer service client to help ensure your onboarding process is smooth, you’ll find little reason not to trust one of the most successful names in betting.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.