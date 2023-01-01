BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most trusted and successful names in the sports betting industry. The BetMGM bonus code they’re offering those new to Ohio sports betting is a generous one you won’t want to pass up on.

BetMGM bonus code for Ohio launch day

Ohio sports betting is something residents in Ohio have spent a long time waiting for. With a heavy dose of games to bet on during launch week, this BetMGM promo code is one every Buckeye State resident should be chomping at the bit to redeem.

By using promo code PIOHIO, BetMGM will enroll you in their first bet insurance welcome offer. This means you can place a wager up to $1,000 on any market you wish after making your initial deposit.

Should you be unsuccessful with your wager, your stake will be refunded in site credit up to $1,000 thanks to your first bet insurance.

What is your BetMGM bonus code for Ohio launch day?

BetMGM Welcome Offer Bonus Code PIOHIO BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 Paid in Site Credit BetMGM Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, OH Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

Steps to redeeming your BetMGM bonus code for Ohio launch day

Sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking on the welcome code above Use the sign-up button to begin entering and verifying your personal information with BetMGM Read BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions for your Ohio promo code Type in promo code PIOHIO when prompted during the process Make your first deposit of $10+ Place your initial bet on whatever sporting market you wish up to $1,000 If you’re unsuccessful in your wager, you’ll get your $1,000 back in site credit thanks to your first bet insurance

Ohio Sports betting: Top sports teams to wager on

Residents in Ohio have many professional sports teams they’re now able to wager on thanks to the legalization of sports betting.

In the NFL, Ohio possesses one of the best teams in the league in the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are led by ascending superstar Joe Burrow, and are one of the elite teams in the AFC.

Ohio also houses the Cleveland Browns, who have consistently been one of the NFL’s most struggling franchises. Despite that inconsistency, they have one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sports.

The state is also home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are one of the most fun teams to watch thanks to their core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley.

If you’re an NHL or MLB fan, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Guardians are available to you. You’ll also be able to wager on college teams in the state like Dayton and Xavier.

BetMGM Sportsbook review

As mentioned earlier, BetMGM is one of the leading establishments in sports betting for new and existing customers alike. Their Ohio welcome offer is generous, and allows you to see why BetMGM has become a household name.

There’s not much BetMGM doesn’t offer bettors. Their live streaming services are the best in the industry, and you’ll find lots of live betting props to choose from during each and every game.

Their sporting markets are extensive, and their odds are incredibly competitive. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to wager on futures bets, moneylines, or odds boosts.

They also have a well reviewed mobile app, which is easy to navigate and only adds to how impressive this platform is.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.