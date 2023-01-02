The wait for Ohio sports betting to launch has finally come to an end. New players looking to place their first wagers can utilize the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to receive up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Ohio

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most successful sportsbooks in the country. They offer great odds boosts, lots of promotions for existing customers, and a wide range of prop bets for every sport.

They’re one of the best destinations for Ohio sports bettors, and their promo code INQUIRER1BET is a big reason why. By redeeming this promo code, you’ll get up to $1,500 on Caesars.

This $1,500 can be used to bet on any market of your choice, and you can do so knowing you won’t lose any real money from your bank account as a result. It’s a generous offer from a sportsbook that’s been at the top of the game for a long time.

Launch week sports schedule for Ohio sports bettors

Ohio residents will have more than enough games from different sporting markets to sink their teeth into throughout the first week of legalized sports betting.

In the NFL, the stakes are higher than ever with the regular season nearly concluding. Ohio residents can bet on their own teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals’ last two games will be against the Bills and Ravens, two massive games with huge playoff implications. The Browns will conclude the 2022 season with a date against the Steelers.

The January sports schedule will also include the college football national championship game on Jan. 9. The NBA and NHL regular seasons are also in full swing, with the Cleveland Cavaliers being one of the most fun teams in the NBA for fans to watch and wager on.

What is your Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Ohio?

How to redeem your Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Ohio

Register for your Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Sportsbook Type in promo code INQUIRER1BET when prompted Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ Following your initial deposit, you’ll get up to $1,500 on Caesars to bet any market

Caesars Sportsbook review

Caesars Sportsbook is a household name in the sports betting scene. If you haven’t heard of their sportsbook, it’s possible you’ve heard of their casino, which is responsible for putting Caesars’ name on the map.

Their sportsbook has risen the ranks in recent years, and there’s very flaws to speak of regarding their services.

Their odds are competitive, and their odds boost props are arguably the best in the industry. You can count on plenty of odds boost props and pre-built parlays for all the major sports games taking place every day with Caesars.

They also have an incredible selection of live bets on many different markets. When you add in the fact that their mobile app is well received by a majority of users, it’s no wonder Caesars is one of the most trusted and popular betting destinations out there.

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.