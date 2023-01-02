With the wait for Ohio sports betting to launch now concluded, residents can utilize their fantastic FanDuel promo code to receive a bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

FanDuel promo code for Ohio

$200 in bonus bets by just betting $5 sounds like a welcome offer too good to be true. But it’s legitimate, and it’s what FanDuel is offering every single Ohio resident who registers for an account.

This welcome offer won’t require the use of a promo code to be redeemed. All you have to do is wager $5 on a market of interest, and you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager’s result.

FanDuel is home to a large selection of odds boosts and same game parlays. Their odds are always competitive, and their layout is a smooth experience that won’t require much time to get familiar with.

What is the FanDuel promo code for Ohio?

Steps to redeeming your FanDuel promo code for Ohio

Visit FanDuel Sportsbook to create your account via the offer code above Click the sign-up button Enter and verify your personal information Read FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions This welcome offer is redeemable without a promo code Make your initial deposit of $10+ Find a market that intrigues you and bet at least $5 on it By placing that bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets no matter if your first bet wins or loses

FanDuel Sportsbook review

FanDuel Sportsbook is a household name in the betting scene. They partnered with the NBA and NFL, and have recently skyrocketed in popularity as a result.

FanDuel has one of the most popular and reliable sportsbooks on the market. This is in part due to their marvelous mobile app, which makes finding every market and prop easy and quick.

Not only that, but you won’t find a better parlay building system than FanDuel. They also provide regularly updated pre-built parlays and odds boost props, which give you increased chances at maximizing your earnings.

All in all, this is a sportsbook we can’t encourage enough for every Ohio bettor, regardless of how familiar you are or aren’t with sports betting.

Looking at the sports betting calendar

Whether you’re an NFL, NBA, or college football fan, you’ll find something up your alley to bet on due to the loaded January sports schedule.

In the NFL, Joe Burrow’s Bengals and Josh Allen’s Bills will do battle on Monday Night Football. Allen and Burrow are two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, making this one of the most anticipated games of the regular season.

In the NBA, there’s a full slate of games that bettors can sink their teeth into. Ohio’s own Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Chicago Bulls in one marquee game. Other games bettors can choose to wager on include Suns vs Knicks, Pelicans vs 76ers, and Heat vs Clippers.

Finally, the college football playoff national championship game will be played on Jan. 9.

