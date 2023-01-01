Ohio sports betting is here, and the Inquirer is home to all the best Ohio sports betting promo codes new players in the Buckeye State can choose to redeem in bonuses on launch day.

Best Ohio sports betting promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 on Caesars with INQUIRER1BET

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most renowned betting platforms in the country. Although their casino came first and is widely recognized, their sportsbook has soared in popularity over recent years.

Their welcome bonus is a generous one for Ohio bettors in the form of getting up to $1,500 on Caesars. This welcome offer is redeemable by clicking the offer code above and using promo code INQUIRER1BET.

Caesars will provide Ohio residents with a great betting experience. They let you live stream select NFL games to accompany their great selection of live bets. Caesars also has phenomenal odds boosts, prop bets, and same game parlays that are fun to bet on and can reward you handsomely.

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with an eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if the wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet Insurance paid in site credit with PIOHIO

Another generous welcome bonus Buckeye State residents can redeem is courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. BetMGM is another name that’s become popular in the betting scene thanks to partnerships with the NFL and MLB helping their brand take off.

BetMGM always has generous welcome offers for new players, and they’re including Ohio residents with their exclusive offer of $1,000 first bet insurance paid in site credit. To redeem this bonus, click the code above and use promo code PIOHIO.

BetMGM is a great destination for parlay bettors, as they have an abundance of parlay insurance promotions for returning customers. You’ll also find good live bet selections and a well designed user interphase that makes navigation simplistic for new players.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5 get $200 in site credit

There’s perhaps no larger sportsbook in the USA right now than FanDuel Sportsbook, who are growing more and more by the day. Since becoming official partners with the NFL and NBA, FanDuel has taken off.

Residents of Ohio won’t want to pass on using FanDuel, who will receive $100 in site credit when they bet just $5. This welcome offer doesn’t require a promo code during sign-up.

FanDuel’s parlay building service is second to none, with competitive odds on all their markets and props, including odds boosts. If you’re looking for an app that’s marvelously designed, FanDuel has you covered in that department as well.

4. BetFred Sportsbook: Bet $50 get up to $1,111 Fred Bets

Ohio residents may also wager on BetFred, who aren’t available in as many states as the sportsbooks above, but will be available in the Buckeye State come launch day.

With this sportsbook, you’ll be able to take advantage of a generous welcome offer that gives you up to $1,111 in Fred Bets on launch day. Just click the offer code above to begin signing-up for your account.

BetFred has fantastic odds boosts and markets to choose from. No matter what sport you wish to bet on, you can do so with BetFred and the charitable welcome bonus they offer.

More Ohio sports betting sites to use

Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool are a name that’s household in the USA amongst sports betting enthusiasts. Their sportsbook has fantastic odds, and provides excellent service to its users.

Hard Rock Sportsbook

Hard Rock’s casino may be the reason their brand has the reputation it does, but their sportsbook is on the rise as well. Their user interphase is colorfully designed and the markets all have competitive odds, which are enticing reasons to give this sportsbook a chance.

PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet are a site many in the country trust and love to use, and Ohio residents will be able to join in on the action come Jan. 1. Their system of betting is unique and different to all other sportsbooks, with them introducing a points system that plays a role in how much your payout is.

What to bet on when Ohio sports betting launches

The timing of Ohio sports betting going live couldn’t be better for new players in the state.

The NFL schedule will have just two weeks left in the regular season on Jan. 1, with a massive slate of meaningful games on hand for launch day. The Cleveland Browns will be in action that day, and the Cincinnati Bengals will play on Jan. 2 against the Bills in a massive game.

The NBA and NHL regular seasons are also well underway. There have been lots of surprises in these leagues through the first third of their regular seasons, making them exciting to bet on. The Cavaliers will be in action on Jan. 2 against the Bulls, which will be Ohio residents’ first chance to bet on their NBA team.

Although the launch will come after the first two games of the college football playoffs, online sports betting will be legalized in time for the college football national championship game taking place on Jan. 9.

Finally, you’ll be able to wager on all Ohio college sports teams. While some states prohibit wagering on teams from in-state, Ohio has no such restrictions.

Best Ohio sports betting promo codes to claim

