New players looking to bet on MNF’s game between the Patriots and Bears are in the right place, as the Inquirer has you set with the best welcome offers for you to choose from.

Best Patriots vs Bears promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - First $1,250 Bet on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world, and currently have the best welcome offer out there for new users to take advantage of.

Their welcome offer is for an on the house first bet up to $1,250 with additional casino rewards thrown in there as well. All you have to do to redeem this offer is type in promo code INQUIRERFULL during registration.

From there, you’re free to bet on any Week 7 NFL prop of your choice up to $1,250. If that bet loses, you’ll get your stake up to that amount credited to your account in the form of free bets after it settles. You’ll also receive the casino rewards in your account at this time, regardless of if your prop wins or not.

Read more about Caesars’ Sportsbook Promo Code

2. BetMGM - INQUIRERMGM50 for $50 free + $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM is right there with Caesars when it comes to offering the best welcome offers in the sports betting industry. Their welcome offer gives new users $50 free on sign-up, plus a $1,000 risk-free bet.

In order to claim this welcome offer, you must type in the promo code INQUIRERMGM50 during registration following your initial deposit.

You can now place your first MNF wager up to $1,000. If you’re unsuccessful, your stake up to that amount will be free for you to use in free bets. This is a generous offer from one of the world leaders in sports betting.

Read more about BetMGM’s Bonus Code

3. FanDuel promo - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel is incredibly popular, and has become one of the most recognizable names in the entire betting industry. One of the reasons is their generous welcome promo for new users.

Their $1,000 no sweat first bet offer doesn’t require any promo code for you to enter during sign-up. Simply place your first wager up to $1,000, and you’ll get that amount back in free bets if you lose your initial wager.

FanDuel is a fabulous choice for new users to place their first bet on. Their parlay builder system is second to none, and their desktop and mobile app layouts are among the most user friendly out there.

Read more about FanDuel’s Promo Code

4. BetRivers promo - $500 second chance bet

BetRivers is a sportsbook that might be under the radar compared to the sportsbooks mentioned above. But new users will find BetRivers to be one of the best betting sites out there for the NFL or any sport.

Their welcome offer of a $500 second chance bet is slightly less than their competitors, but it’s still a generous amount. It also doesn’t require any promo codes to be entered, and the steps to get that amount back in your account don’t differ from those previously mentioned.

New users will love BetRivers due to the user friendly interphase and the attempts they make to cater to new players. Their FAQ page will answer all questions you may have about betting. Their statistic tab for each game can also help new and experienced users alike make the best educated decisions possible before placing their wager.

Read more about BetRivers’ Promo Code

5. BetParx promo - First bet risk-free up to $750

BetParx is another sportsbook on the rise that offers a fantastic betting service for new users to bet on MNF with.

Their welcome offer isn’t too far behind their biggest competitors, as a risk-free bet up to $750 is one of the better ones on the market. Their offer doesn’t require a promo code either, giving users a quicker pathway to start betting.

BetParx offers a lot of fantastic promotions for existing users as well, giving users another reason to try them out and stick with them. BetParx’s selection of team and player props are very deep and extensive also.

Previewing Patriots vs Bears MNF matchup

MNF features a matchup between two teams in the middle of the NFL hierarchy. The Patriots are 3-3, with a lot of confidence following massive 38-15 and 29-0 wins over the Browns and Lions respectively. However, the Bears are coming off three straight losses and are looking for answers.

Chicago’s offense has been very poor this season, averaging a mere 15.2 points per game. Justin Fields has averaged just 19.2 throws per game this season, completing an average of just 10.5 of them. Although their defense is frisky and usually keeps the Bears in games, the offense has failed to help shoulder any of the weight.

Surprisingly, the Patriots offense scored more points and looked more affective with Bailey Zappe at quarterback the last two weeks than they did with Mac Jones. Jones is due back in the lineup for MNF, so it’ll be fascinating to see if the offense can pick up where they left off.

Best Patriots vs Bears betting promos

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet risk-free up to $750 New players only, 21+. NJ, PA only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.