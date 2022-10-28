The Inquirer runs downs and analyzes the best Philadelphia 76ers Sportsbook Promo Codes and Betting Bonuses to take advantage of when betting on Philly for the 2022 NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Analysis

Ahead of the 76ers’ 2022 NBA campaign, we’ve taken a look at the Philadelphia 76ers’ chances for the upcoming season, analysing their results from last season, as well as how they fared on the spread, moneyline and totals in the 2021 campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers 2021/22 NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was a mixed bag for the Philadelphia 76ers, a campaign that ultimately ended following a 4-2 series loss to the Miami Heat in the playoffs.

The Sixers managed a fourth-placed finish in the East after amassing a 51-31 record, finishing level with the Celtics and Bucks and just two games behind the No. 1 seed in the Heat.

One of the biggest moments of the season for Philly came during the middle of the season, as they traded the likes of Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in order to acquire James Harden.

Harden managed to form a formidable partnership with Joel Embiid, however due to Embiid’s injury struggle in the playoffs, the 76ers eventually bowed out a little earlier than most would’ve expected.

They did see the development of a number of players, including the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, with the 76ers looking in great shape to take on the 2022-23 season following the acquisition of PJ Tucker.

Moneyline Analysis

Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline: 51-31

The 76ers were impressive throughout last season, managing the second-most amount of wins in the East, with only four teams in the league managed more wins overall.

They ended the season strongly, going 32-15 in the last four months of the campaign, with a number of these coming following James Harden’s arrival from the Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers Spread: 44-49-1

The 76ers had a little less luck when it came to the spread in the 2021/22 campaign, winning just 44 of their 82 games on the spread.

Their record gets ever-so-slightly better on the spread when favorites, with Philly’s record standing at 30-34-1 with the spread, boasting a 14-14 record when against.

Their home record when favorites was slightly below .500, with Philly managing to win 17 of the 37 games in which they were favorites with the spread in Pennsylvania.

In comparison, their away form saw them go 13-14-1 with the spread when favorite, and 10-9 when the underdog away from home.

Totals Analysis

Philadelphia 76ers Over/Under: 43-49-2

The bookies somewhat overestimated 76ers games last year, as Philly failed to hit the over more times than they didn’t, as they managed to do this 43 times, with their game totals hitting the under on 49 occasions.

The signing of James Harden would’ve undoubtedly seen a shift in their over/under totals, however Harden didn’t exactly set the world alight during the backend of last year, with this seeing the 76ers hit the under more often than not.

Philadelphia 76ers: The History

The 76ers have an illustrious history, with Philly. being one of the oldest teams in the NBA, starting their journey all the way back in 1946 under the name the ‘Syracuse Nationals’.

They managed to win one NBA title, beating the Pistons 4-3 1955, before changing their name to the Philadelphia 76ers in 1963, a name they’ve gone by ever since.

Their second NBA title was then achieved in 1967 thanks to the brilliance of Wilt Chamberlain, a player who’s regarded by many as one of the greatest scorers of all time and still holds numerous records to this day.

Philly have only won one title since then, with this coming in 1983, a campaign that was largely spearheaded by the brilliance of Julius Irving, with ‘Dr. J’ and Moses Malone playing key roles in helping the 76ers reach the Finals four times between 1977 and 1983.

They came close in 2001, reaching the Finals thanks to the duo of Allen Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo, however they were eventually beaten 4-1 by a Kobe and Shaq-inspired LA Lakers.

Philly have constantly made the playoffs since then, however they’re yet to make the Eastern Finals despite this, with 76ers embracing and trusting the ‘Process’, one that first started in the early 2010′s.

Philadelphia made the decision at the start of the 2013/14 season to tank in favor of accruing a number of first-round picks, something that saw them draft the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey, two of which spearhead their team today.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see whether the 76ers’ gamble pays off and the Process ends up paying dividends, with this season arguably being their best chance so far to strike gold given their current roster.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.