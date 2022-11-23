Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim

1 INQUIRERMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet AZ, NJ, IN, CO, DC, IA, MI, MD, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.

New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply. Get Bonus

More on Philadelphia Flyers promo codes and betting bonuses

Philadelphia Flyers promo code of the week: BetMGM Sportsbook

The Inquirer has nominated BetMGM Sportsbook as our go-to destination for Philadelphia Flyers fans, as their promo code is an incredibly generous one very few in the industry can top.

BetMGM is offering a $1,000 risk-free bet to every new customer that registers for an account and uses promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted during sign-up.

BetMGM’s odds boosts for NHL games are the best you’ll find on any platform. Flyers fans will also find a deep selection of prop bets for their team during each and every game.

This sportsbook has received great reviews on their mobile app, ensuring you’ll have a solid experience regardless if you use that or their desktop services.

Flyers fans won’t find much BetMGM doesn’t excel at, which is just another reason why we’ve given them the nod of being in this spotlight.

Best Philadelphia Flyers sportsbook promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer is the cream of the crop in the sports betting industry. Caesars is offering a $1,250 first bet upon sign–up, and will also deposit 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits to your Caesars Casino account.

This is an easy sportsbook bonus to redeem, as clicking on the offer link above takes you to the registration page. During sign-up, use bonus code INQUIRERFULL to be enrolled in this offer.

After the registration process has concluded, you can place your first bet on any Flyers wager of your choice up to $1,250. If your wager loses, your stake will be refunded in free bets. Additionally, your casino rewards will be deposited after your bet settles, regardless of whether or not you won your wager.

Ohio residents get an exclusive promo code from Caesars Sportsbook. Use promo code INQUIRER1BET at sign-up and you’ll get up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Caesars has all kinds of team and player props to choose from during every Flyers game. Whether you want to place a traditional bet or bet on just a single period, you can do so with Caesars.

Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook’s Welcome Offer

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook Ohio promo code

BetMGM has more NHL live odds boost props and pre-built same game parlays than Caesars or any other sportsbook.

By clicking on the offer above, you’ll be sent to BetMGM’s site to begin making your account. That’s the quickest way to begin the process of registering. After you choose which welcome offer you want to redeem, type in promo code INQUIRERMGM

With the risk-free bet promotion, you don’t need to worry if you wind up losing your first wager up to $1,000. BetMGM will give your stake back in the form of a free bet.

If you live in Ohio, BetMGM’s promo code for you is PIOHIO, which gives you first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit.

Flyers fans will find a large selection of prop bets to wager on. BetMGM also offers live streaming, which is something only a select few sportsbooks can claim to have. That makes it incredibly convenient to place live bets, as you can watch and wager on the game in real time.

Learn more about BetMGM’s Welcome Offer

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook’s highly generous welcome offer grants every new user $150 in free bets. All you have to do is place a bet of $5 on FanDuel. This offer doesn’t need a promo code, making it convenient and easy to redeem.

FanDuel also has a welcome offer for Ohio residents, who can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets on the platform without needing a promo code.

This offer gives users the chance to see what FanDuel is all about, and why it’s one of the Inquirer’s top recommended betting sites for Flyers fans.

Unlike the sportsbook promo codes listed above, FanDuel makes this welcome offer painless to redeem because there’s no promo code required from you during sign-up.

FanDuel is an incredibly popular destination for sports bettors, and Flyers fans are bound to have a good experience with the platform. They’ve gathered incredible reviews from users on the App Store, ensuring we’re not alone in approving their services.

Learn more about FanDuel’s Welcome Offer

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

Even if you aren’t terribly familiar with BetRivers, the Inquirer can’t recommend this sportsbook enough, as it’s a well rounded and in-depth site for new and experienced bettors alike.

BetRivers offers live streaming with fantastic live betting props and odds. They have a dedicated page to betting Q&As where new bettors can learn the basics of betting. Their statistics tab accompanying each game is also incredibly useful for new and experienced players to make well educated wagers.

Their welcome offer is a generous one, even if it’s half the amount of their biggest competitors. By making an account, you can get $500 in second chance bets if your first wager results in a loss.

This welcome offer serves as a good opportunity for new users to see what one of the most complete sportsbooks has to offer.

Learn more about BetRivers’ Welcome Offer

5. BetParx

The final sportsbook the Inquirer recommends Flyers fans check out is BetParx. BetParx offers everything a Flyers fan could want, including a neat interphase that’s friendly to new users.

BetParx may not have quite the same level of daily odds boosts or promotions as other sportsbooks, but they do offer some of the most competitive Flyers odds out there as well as hundreds of game props.

Not only that, but their welcome offer is also one of the better ones out there in the form of a risk-free bet up to $750 that doesn’t require the use of a promo code during registration.

BetParx is a fantastic choice for any sports bettor who lives in a state where it’s available. As time goes on, they figure to expand and cover more territory in the U.S.

Get your BetParx Promo Code

How to use your Philadelphia Flyers promo code

Go to the sportsbook of choice by clicking on the offer in this piece. Click or tap the ‘Sign-Up’ button. Make an account by entering and verifying your personal details. When prompted for a promo code, type whatever your offer’s code may be. Fully read the terms and conditions of your offer. Finish setting up your account. Make your first deposit with your sportsbook. Different sportsbooks will require different deposit amounts. Place your first wager on any Flyers market of your choice. Following the settlement of your first bet, you’ll receive your free bets. Free bets and bonus funds have a time limit to be used before they expire. The time limit for your bonus or free bet can be found in the specific offer’s Terms and Conditions.

Which sportsbooks partner with the Philadelphia Flyers?

SugarHouse

On Sept. 4, 2019, Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers announced their agreement with Sugarhouse Sportsbook to become their official partner.

As a part of this multiyear deal, Wells Fargo Center opened up high-tech lounges that fans can use to watch both the Flyers game, as well as loads of other live sports on the massive number of TV screens that are placed throughout.

Betway

Betway is a newer partnership that’s formed with the Flyers, as the two sides made it public in Nov. of 2021. Before partnering with the Flyers, they had agreements with the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and other NBA teams.

Betway is a sports betting app that’s being promoted with branding on the ice and boards of the Wells Fargo Center.

Looking at the franchise history of the Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have been a member of the NHL since 1967. Before 1967, only six teams existed in the league. This makes the Flyers one of the 12 oldest franchises in the NHL, as five other teams joined them in that 1967 expansion year.

The majority of the organization’s success came in the earliest years of their existence. The team claimed their only two Stanley Cup victories in back-to-back seasons in 1973 and 1974. Those respective series victories were against the Bruins and Sabres, both of which went to six games before being clinched.

Their best player during those championship runs was the legendary Bobby Clarke, who led the Flyers in assists and points in each of those two seasons. Clarke tallied 1,210 points in his 15 year career with the team.

Since then, the Flyers have come up short in the Stanley Cup Finals six times. Between 1976 and 1989, the Flyers didn’t miss the playoffs. But they came up short in the Stanley Cup Final four times in 1976, 1980, 1985, and 1987.

After some rebuilding seasons, the Flyers bounced back and only missed one postseason between 1995 and 2012. In 1997 and 2010, they lost their fifth and sixth Stanley Cups.

Since 2012, the Flyers have been a middle of the pack or lesser team. They made the playoffs in 2014, 2016, and 2018, but lost in the first round each series. In 2020, they won their first playoff series since 2012.

Presently, the Flyers are one of the youngest teams in the NHL as they rebuild following the trade of their longtime captain and best player, Claude Giroux.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.