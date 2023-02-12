PointsBet promo code: Get hundreds in Second Chance Bets with exclusive offer - February 2023

Inquirer readers that sign-up for PointsBet Sportsbook via the offer below will be able to claim an exclusive offe and get up to $500 in second chance bets without the need to enter a PointsBet Promo code.

PointsBet Promo Code February 2023

More on the PointsBet Promo Code

What is the PointsBet Promo Code?

PointsBet Sign-Up Code No Code Needed PointsBet Sportsbook Promo Exclusive: Get up to $500 in Second Chance Bets PointsBet Promo T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in CO, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, OH only. Full T&C apply.

What is the Exclusive PointsBet promo offer?

PointBet are giving new players the chance to claim an exclusive offer and get $500 in second chance bets when signing-up for an account with their online sportsbook.

You don’t need to enter a promo code during the account creation process to get involved, making it incredibly easy to sign-up and claim your $500 in second chance bets.

Your $500 in second chance bets will come in the form of five x $100 second chance bet credit tokens, with you needing to place give bets in order to receive the full bonus amount.

To be eligible for this offer, your bet will need to come in the form of a fixed odds cash bets, meaning wagers using bonus funds won’t count towards this offer.

In order to claim your second chance bets, you will need to place one fixed odds cash bet per day for five days, with the first bet you place for each of these days being the wager that counts towards this promotion.

You’ll receive your stake from this bet back in the form of bet credits if it loses, with $100 being the maximum amount you can claim backper day.

Should you successfully follow these instructions, you’ll be eligible to receive up to $500 back in bet credits on your first bets placed on each of these five consecutive days.

How to use your PointsBet Promo Code

Head to the PointsBet Sportsbook via the offer above Hit ‘Sign Up Now’ Enter and verify your personal details No promo code is needed to claim your welcome offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your PointsBet Sportsbook account Make your initial deposit and place at least one fixed odds cash bet every day for five days If your bet loses, you’ll get your stake back as bet credits up to a maximum of $100 You can claim as much as $500 in bet credits should all of your five bets lose These bet credits will expire after seven days should you not use them in this time

February sports events at PointsBet

The NFL season comes to an end this month, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs contest the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NBA comes to it’s official halfway stage this month with the All-Star Break, with the race for the NBA Championship set to continue all the way through to the end of the regular season following this.

The NHL also continues through the winter months as we slowly approach the end of the regular season in April, with the All-Star break taking place towards the start of the month.

The Champions League returns in the world of soccer, as Europe’s biggest teams do battle in the Round of 16 stage, whilst all of the major leagues from around the continent continue.

PointBet Sportsbook Promos for Existing Customers

PointBet offers a great welcome deal for new players but they also have a raft of ongoing promotions for their existing players to enjoy.

NBA Live Same-Game Parlays

Exclusively to PointsBet, you’re able to place a Same-Game Parlay on any NBA game whilst the game is currently going on.

Partial Cash Out

Partial cash out lets you settle your bet and collect some of your winnings early or save some of your stake from a bet that is losing.

So if you want to let part of your bet go to the end you can, with the flexibility to choose how much money to cash out early while leaving the rest to finish out your bet.

To use partial cash out, just go to your pending bets and select the cash out feature. Use the slider to choose the amount you want to cash out and leave the rest to let it ride.

Name a Bet

You can request a bet you would like to see on the site directly in the PointsBet app. On the left-hand side menu, click ‘Name a Bet’ and request any market you want to see.

PointsBet Referral Bonuses

Refer a Friend: Both Get a $50 Bonus Bet

PointsBet will hand you AND your friend a $50 bonus bet each when you refer them to the online sportsbook.

Just copy and share your unique link found in your account to your friend and have them place a cash bet of $20 or more, with you then both receiving $50 in bonus bets.

PointsBet Rewards

PointsBet offers a strong rewards program as well as two VIP clubs for dedicated players.

PointsBet Rewards: Earn points every bet

The more you bet the more you earn with PointsBet rewards. The program allows rewards points to be redeemed for free bets, earned like so:

For fixed odds wagers on sporting events/markets, players can earn 1 point for every $5 wagered. For parlay wagers on sporting events/markets, players can earn 1 point for every $1 wagered. For PointsBetting wagers on sporting events/markets, players can earn 1 point for every $1 won or lost.

You can then redeem points for bet credits at the following intervals:

250 points = $2.50 Free Bet 500 points = $5 Free Bet 1,000 points = $10 Free Bet 2,500 points = $25 Free Bet 5,000 points = $50 Free Bet 10,000 points = $100 Free Bet 50,000 points = $500 Free Bet 100,000 points = $1,000 Free Bet

Platinum Club

Reach the top 5% of PointsBet players to become a Platinum Club member, which sees members receive personalized benefits as they move towards unlocking Diamond Club level status.

It’s by invitation only but if you think you qualify you can contact platinum@pointsbet.com.

Diamond Club

The Diamond Club at PointsBet is reserved for the very top loyal clients. Members can receive personalized promotions, access to tickets and events, chances to meet PointsBet ambassadors, 24/7 customer service and much more.

Again access is by invitation only but if you think you qualify do contact diamond@pointsbet.com.

Where is PointsBet legal?

PointsBet is live in 14 legal sports betting states across the USA, with these the states they’re currently active in, as well as the dates which they launched:

Colorado - launched in November 2020, six months after sports betting was legalized in Colorado, with PointsBet partnering with Double Eagle Casino in Cripple Creek. College prop betting is prohibited while you also can’t bet on Esports. Illinois - launched in September 2022 after PointsBet partnered with the Hawthorne Race Course in Cicero, just outside Chicago. Sports betting in Illinois is prohibited, while wagering on non-sporting events like the Oscars is also not allowed. Indiana - launched in March 2020 thanks to PointsBet’s partnership with Penn National and its Hollywood and Ameristars casinos in-state. Wagering on college sports is allowed under Indiana sports betting law. Iowa - launched in November 2019 through partnership with Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington. Prop betting on individual college athletes is not allowed in the state, as is wagering on non-sports events. Kansas - PointsBet was one of the many sportsbooks to launch in Kansas once sports betting went live in KS on September 1st 2022. Louisiana - Lousiana became the 13th state in which PointsBet was live after their launch in September 2022. Maryland - Sports betting was already live in the form of retail betting in Maryland before online wagering went live in November 2022, just in time for the 2022 World Cup. Michigan - launched on 22 January 2021, the very first day sports betting was allowed in the state. PointsBet has a deal with Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet. Prop bets on college players are not allowed, but wagering on college teams from Michigan are. New Jersey - launched in January 2019 through a partnership with the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford. Players are blocked from betting on New Jersey-based NCAA teams or on any college games in the state. New York - launched in January 2022, slightly after online sports betting was made legal in the state, following PointsBet being awarded a license by the New York State Gaming Commission in November 2021. You cannot bet on NCAA games involving New York-based teams and wagering on awards that are given out via voting is prohibited which means no betting on the NBA, NFL or Super Bowl MVP. Ohio - PointsBet was one of the very first sportsbooks to launch in Ohio after sports betting in the Buckeye state went live on January 1st 2023. Pennsylvania - launched on 10 February 2022, very quickly after the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board granted PointsBet a license in the state. Virginia - launched on 15 December 2021 thanks to a partnership with Colonial Downs Group. Sportsbooks in Virginia are mobile-only, while betting on Virginia-based colleges and live betting on all NCAA events is prohibited. West Virginia - launched in August 2021 after partnering with the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, which is licensed by the WV Lottery.

States where PointsBet could soon be legal

There are a raft of states where PointsBet could be launching soon, depending on legislative developments:

Arizona - PointsBet partnered with the Yavapai-Apache Nation to gain market access to the state, however they weren’t awarded a sports betting license. They are keen to bring the brand to Arizona, but launch details are unknown at this point. Massachusetts - Massachusetts is looking increasingly likely to be the next state to launch online sports betting, with those involved touting March 2023 as a potential launch month. Given they’re already live in a number of states across the US, it’d be surprising to not see PointsBet put their hat in the ring for an MS sports betting licence. Tennessee - Online sports betting went live in the state on 1 November 2020 but PointsBet wasn’t included. Betting on Tennessee colleges is allowed, but in-game and prop betting on individual player performances is prohibited for all college games.

PointsBet Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Pros Giant welcome bonus worth up to $2,000 in risk-free bets Cons Does not accept E-wallets Pros Strong selection of promotions for existing players, rewards system and VIP clubs Cons PointsBetting could result in big losses Pros Great mobile app Cons No round-robin parlays or teasers Pros Unique PointsBetting wager format Cons Limited live streaming Pros Competitive odds Cons Pros Simple and easy management of balances Cons

PointsBet Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

PointsBet online sportsbook has a number of different deposit methods for bettors to use when placing funds into their account, with these the ones that are currently available:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Deposit Method Prepaid Card Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant Deposit Method Debit/Credit Card Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant Deposit Method ACH Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant Deposit Method e-Check Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant Deposit Method Online Bank Transfer Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant Deposit Method PayPal Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant Deposit Method Cash Minimum Deposit $5 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time Instant

As well as being able to deposit funds via a number of different ways, PointsBet also offer a range of methods, such as PayPal, in which to withdraw winnings from your sportsbook account, with these the methods available:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Transaction Fee Processing Time Withdrawal Method PayPal Minimum Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time 1-2 Banking Days Withdrawal Method Online Bank Transfer Minimum Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time 1-5 Banking Days Withdrawal Method e-Check Minimum Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time 1-5 Banking Days Withdrawal Method Cash Minimum Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time 1-2 Banking Days Withdrawal Method PrePaid Card Minimum Withdrawal $10 Transaction Fee Free Processing Time 1-5 Banking Days

PointsBet Customer Service

PointsBet Customer Service PointsBet Phone Customer Service 883-338-PBET PointsBet Email Customer Service Support@PointsBet.Com PointsBet Live Chat? Customer Service Yes PointsBet Live Chat Hours Customer Service 24/7

Much like all of their top competitors, PointsBet’s customer service can be contacted at all hours of the day, with you able to message them via email, phone or their live chat.

All of this information, as well as their FAQ section, can be found via the bottom of their homepage labelled ‘Help’.

Their FAQ section addressed a whole range of questions and queries that bettors before you have asked, with this potentially saving you from contacting them directly and being able to find out the answer to your issues instantly.

PointsBet Review

PointsBet will entice new players with its great welcome bonus, but there are plenty of reasons to stick around at this online sportsbook.

The app combines well with the website, which offers a solid user experience. PointsBet offer competitive odds as well as their very own PointsBetting wager types which have the potential to bring huge wins (or losses!).

The promotions they run for existing players is very strong while their rewards system is solid and they have two separate VIP clubs.

When it comes to available payment options they do let themselves down, although they have quick transaction times.

Overall, PointsBet is a great choice and proves to be one of the best online sports betting sites around.

PointsBet App Review

The PointsBet mobile sports betting app is available on both iOS and Android, offering a slick interface that closely resembles the desktop version.

All the range of welcome offers are available on the app as well as some live streaming too, with the loading times proving to be very fast, allowing you to navigate their markets in seconds.

All of these factors contribute to them being one of the best sports betting apps to use for your sports wagers this year.

Download Size 94.4MB (iOS) / 55M (Android) Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 10.3 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.7 from 17.2k ratings (February 2023) Google Play Rating – 4.7 from 4.3k ratings (February 2023)

PointsBet Sign-Up Code FAQs

What states is PointsBet legal in?

PointsBet is currently legal and available in 14 US states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. They could be set to launch in more soon though, depending on legislative developments.

What is PointsBetting?

PointsBetting is an innovative new bet type introduced by PointsBet where the winnings or losses of your bet are not determined until the game you’re wagering on has finished, with the amount of points your team wins or loses by determining the amount you ultimately win or lose.

What is the PointsBet welcome offer?

PointsBet are giving new players the chance to claim up to $500 in second chance bets when they place at least one fixed odds cash bet per day every day for five days.

You’re able to claim up to $100 back in bet credits on each of these days if your first bet loses.

Does PointsBet offer odds boosts or allow you to cash out early?

Yes to both. Odds boosts are called booster odds, with new boosts being added daily, while cashing out is only available on specific sports and not on single game parlays at this time.

How long does it take to withdraw from PointsBet Sportsbook?

This all depends on the deposit method you use to take funds out of your account, with PointsBet offering a variety of methods in this department.

The longest amount of time you’ll have to wait is five days, however most deposit methods available will see your funds placed into your account within one to two days after completing your withdrawal.

Who is PointsBet owned by?

Andrew Fahey is the CEO of PointsBet, with the company itself starting out as an Australian sports betting site in 2015, moving over to the US in January 2019 and launching in a handful of states since.

The likes of CBS have recently bought shares in their sports betting app, with PointsBet having a strong backing from investors ahead of potentially launching in a number of additional states in the coming years.

Does cash out include your stake with PointsBet?

Yes. When cashing out a bet with PointsBet, your stake will be included in your cash out amount.

It’s important to remember that this won’t be the case should you have used a free bet for your wagering amount instead of your own funds.

You will receive the cash out amount minus your original stake amount when using a free bet, something that means it’s worth letting your free bets ride most of the time.

How long is PointsBet Sportsbook verification?

24 hours is the usual time in which it’ll take for PointsBet to verify your personal information and finish setting up your sportsbook account.

It’s important to take this into consideration when setting up your sportsbook account to bet on a specific event, as you will need to leave some time for your account to be verified before being able to wager.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only