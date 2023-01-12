With Daily Fantasy Sports continuing to become a more and more popular way players partake in sports, new players can take advantage of the fantastic PrizePicks promo code to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 on your first deposit.
PrizePicks promo code January 2023
More on your PrizePicks promo code
Laying out your PrizePicks promo code
What is your PrizePicks promo code?
The PrizePicks promo code up for grabs is a generous 100 percent deposit match up to $100 on your first deposit.
This promotion is a great way for you to earn some bonus funds that can be used to help you get started on your PrizePicks journey.
The steps to redeeming this offer couldn’t be easier. Sign-up with PrizePicks through the offer code in this piece. Enter and verify your personal information like email address, name, etc.
PrizePicks welcome offer doesn’t require you to type in a promo code, you just have to sign-up to be enrolled in their deposit match bonus.
Make your first deposit and PrizePicks will match it at a 100% rate up to $100. The deposit match funds you earn will be subject to a play through requirement, meaning you must play through the funds once before being able to withdraw them.
Instructional guide on how to use your PrizePicks promo code
1. Click on the offer code above to be directed to PrizePicks
2. Click on the ‘start playing now’ button to begin making your account
3. Begin entering and verifying your personal information with PrizePicks
4. You won’t be prompted to type in a promo code during the sign-up process
5. Make your first deposit with PrizePicks and get a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100
6. Your deposit match funds can’t be withdrawn for real cash until they’ve been played through at least once
What is fantasy score on PrizePicks?
You’ll come across the term “fantasy score” often on PrizePicks. That’s because fantasy score is how points are projected for many of the athlete’s totals.
Under the projected score table above, the number you’ll see is the fantasy score. This is the number you’re predicting if the athlete will achieve more or less than.
Each sport has its own unique set of rules that contribute to how fantasy score is calculated. Therefore, we recommend you check out how these points are earned to have a better understanding of what exactly you’re predicting before you click on the submit button.
What differentiates PrizePicks from sportsbooks?
PrizePicks is very unique and different in comparison to your traditional sportsbooks such as BetMGM, FanDuel or Caesars.
When signing up with PrizePicks, you should know that it’s a Daily Fantasy Sports platform, not a sportsbook.
PrizePicks works as follows. Select your sports of interest out of the options available. This platform has an incredibly deep selection of professional sports for you to select from.
These include all four major North American sporting leagues, college football and basketball, soccer, MMA, tennis, and the PGA. eSports games Counter Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2 are also included.
From there, you select between two to five players from a combination of all the sports. Each player will have projected totals of passing yards, points scored, shots on goal, or some sort of statistical category. predetermined by PrizePicks.
If you’re wagering on an eSports game, your player’s props will be the number of kills they achieve.
You simply have to put money on whether you think that player will end up with more or less than the amount listed by the sportsbook. Essentially, you’re just wagering on totals props like you would on a traditional sportsbook.
Unlike traditional sportsbooks, PrizePicks’ totals don’t have odds accompanying them. That’s because odds don’t matter with this platform. Instead, there are two types of games you can play that determine your winnings.
You’ll choose which type of game you want to partake in after you’ve selected your players.
Flex Play
Flex play is the option players who prefer caution should steer towards. If you choose this option, you can still win your play if one of your choices results in a loss.
Think of it like if you redeemed a parlay insurance promotion on a traditional sportsbook. Parlay insurance allows you to lose one leg of your wager and claim some sort of stake back.
The primary difference between flex play and power play is how much your payouts are. You won’t win as big a payday with flex play, as the multiplier bonuses are smaller. How flex play payouts work are as follows.
Two players pays 0.5X for one correct prediction and 2X for both
Three players pays 1.5X for two correct predictions and 2.25X for all three
Four players pays 1.25X for three correct predictions and 5X for all four
Five players pays pays 0.4X for three correct predictions, 2X for four, and 10X for all five.
Power Play
If you’re the type of person who likes to go big or go home when playing daily fantasy sports, power play is more your speed.
When wagering under power play rules, you must have every single selection hit in order to win your payday. It’s the same thing as a parlay without insurance, which requires everything to be correct for you to win.
Whereas flex play had smaller payout multipliers, power play has much higher payouts. You can also only select up to four players at a time when playing power play. The multipliers for power play are listed out below.
Two players pays out 3X for getting both predictions correct
Three players pays out 5X for getting all three predictions correct
Four players pays out 10X for getting all four predictions correct
States with restrictions on college sports
Although college sports are able to be selected on PrizePicks, there are a few states with rules that prohibit you from wagering on college sports.
Illinois residents can’t wager on college athletes that play for colleges in the state. Elsewhere, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, and Arkansas are four states that can’t choose any college athletics in PrizePicks.
Another unique rule in place is in Colorado, where residents must have at least four picks in their entry in order to play, and all their picks must be fantasy score.
January sporting events at PrizePicks
January is a thrilling month for daily fantasy sports players.
The most exciting part of the month is all the NFL playoff action that’ll take place. The wild-card round, divisional round, and conference championship round will all take place this month. This means we’ll know who the Super Bowl participants are in short order.
Although the MLB is in the offseason, the NBA and NHL regular seasons roll on to represent the rest of the four major North American sporting leagues.
The NBA in particular makes for an incredibly fun sport for daily fantasy sports users to bet on, as we’ve seen a flurry of 60-point games this season, with Donovan Mitchell even scoring 71 in a game on Jan. 2.
The Premiere League is back in full swing in Europe, giving soccer fans a taste of action in the absence of the World Cup.
Elsewhere, the college basketball season is in the early stages of conference play. PrizePicks players can also look forward to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 and the flurry of eSports games available.
Best PrizePicks promotions for returning customers
PrizePicks does run promotions for existing customers. However, it’s not quite in the same way you’d see a sportsbook like FanDuel, BetMGM, or Caesars run one.
Whenever PrizePicks promotions go live, the platform sends the information surrounding them to your email. They’ll also alert you of their promotions through pop-up ads in the app, as well as through push notifications to your device.
If you’re a player who wants to be alerted of the latest PrizePicks promo codes right away, having notifications on is the best way to stay in the loop.
You can also redeem other PrizePicks promo codes that get published onto the site by clicking on them.
They also encourage you to follow their Instagram and Twitter sites, as those followers are among the first to know when a PrizePicks promo goes up.
What is the PrizePicks referral promotion?
Refer a Friend and Receive Promo!
PrizePicks does have a referral promotion existing customers can take advantage of. Click on the “Get $25″ tab on the bottom of your PrizePicks app to find you exclusive referral code.
You can then share this referral code to someone interested in creating a PrizePicks account. Send them your referral code so they can begin registering for their account.
After they’ve completed the registration process, you’ll receive $25 in promo funds instantly. These promo funds can be used however you wish on the platform.
How deposits and withdrawals work on PrizePicks
Deposits
Customers a couple of different ways you can make deposits to your PrizePicks account. The easiest way of depositing funds is with your debit card. PrizePicks accepts Visa, Discover, American Express, and Mastercard.
You can also use PayPal to make a deposit if you’d rather avoid using a debit card. There’s no lag time in between your deposit and when your funds are made available for usage.
The minimum deposit amount on PrizePicks is $10, which is standard in the sports betting industry.
You cannot deposit funds into your account through a wire transfer, bank transfer, or a physical check.
Withdrawals
The same ways that you can deposit funds into your PrizePicks account also apply to if you’re looking to make a withdrawal.
The average withdrawal time you’ll have to wait before receiving your funds is three to five business days.
One of the big things to note is that PrizePicks’ minimum withdrawal amount is $30. This is a considerably higher amount than you’ll find on some sportsbooks or fantasy sports sites.
Something that differs between depositing and withdrawing is you can request a bank transfer, wire transfer, or check as your withdrawal method.
The final point to be aware of when withdrawing from PrizePicks is that the platform doesn’t charge any fees whatsoever. That’s one of the best qualities you can find in any online betting platform.
What states is PrizePicks legal in?
Reviewing PrizePicks customer service
Unfortunately, the PrizePicks customer service client doesn’t have a phone number players can use. However, they offer a live chat box and a “contact us” section where you can get help if you need.
The live chat box is the quickest way to get your query resolved. In fact, it’s the main source for you to get your issue resolved, as the “contact us” section notes PrizePicks DFS concerns should be addressed through the live chat box.
People have left good reviews of their customer service, as users on both the PrizePicks mobile app and desktop have reported quick response times.
Although it’s unfortunate there’s no phone number players can use, it’s good that PrizePicks has a responsive chat box that has earned the stamp of approval from users.
This live chat feature is available 24/7, so you can count on them to help you out at any time of the day.
Reviewing the PrizePicks mobile app
The PrizePicks mobile app has earned good reviews on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store from a plethora of users who’ve given the platform a try.
The app is very neatly designed and easy to navigate. You’ll have no issue finding the sport you wish to wager on, as they’re all atop the screen for you to swipe and find.
Adding players to your play is also incredibly easy, and the entire process of looking through your options to submitting your wager is as smooth as you can find on any fantasy sports platform.
You can easily access the help center by clicking on the bottom right tab of the PrizePicks app. You’ll find a guide on how to play, a guide on how certain point designations are conducted, and the live chat box all in one convenient spot.
The PrizePicks app may not have flashy colors, as the app’s primary color scheme is black. But the neatness of the fonts combined with how smooth it runs and how easy it is to navigate make the PrizePicks app fantastic overall.
PrizePicks app Apple Store review: 4.8/5 stars on 81K reviews (January, 2023)
PrizePicks app Google Play Store review: 4.6/5 stars on 7.82K reviews (January, 2023)
Pros and Cons to PrizePicks
Pros
The mobile app is smooth, easy to navigate, and has received marvelous reviews
Generous deposit match welcome bonus that’s easy to redeem without a promo code
Their customer service live chat is responsive quickly and affectively
Generous payout amounts for both flex play and power play
A wide selection of sporting markets and players to wager on, even eSports
PrizePicks charges no fees for withdrawing funds from your account
Available in a wide range of states
Cons
$30 minimum withdrawal amount is higher than expected
No phone number or email for customer service
Minimum promotions for existing customers
The types of production for players isn’t diverse and can get somewhat repetitive
Answering PrizePicks FAQs
Is PrizePicks legitimate?
Yes, PrizePicks is a completely legitimate and fair daily fantasy sports platform users can play from.
You don’t need to worry about the results being rigged or your funds getting lost with this platform.
PrizePicks isn’t governed by one particular body like sportsbooks are. Rather, each individual state works alongside PrizePicks to ensure they’re following all the requirements and compliancy regulations set in each state.
PrizePicks also makes sure no stone is left unturned when you sign-up for your account. You’ll verify your email, and have the ability to enroll in 2-factor authentication for maximum log-in security.
Additionally, the company will review every single withdrawal request to make sure information is accurate and that nobody is making a withdrawal without your authorization.
When was PrizePicks founded?
PrizePicks was founded back in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia by Adam Wexler and Jay Deuskar. They’ve risen the ranks over the years to become one of the most popular destinations for daily fantasy sports players in the country.
In 2022, Inc. 5000 named them the 66th fastest-growing private company in the country.
They’ve partnered with the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins, two MLB teams located close to their headquarters in Georgia. These partnerships have helped their brand be seen by more people, as evident in their staggering amount of mobile app reviews.
How is PrizePicks legal in states like California and Florida?
This is a fantastic question, as PrizePicks is legal in states like Florida and California where residents can’t wager on sportsbooks.
PrizePicks is a daily fantasy sports service, which serves as a legal alternative to sports betting.
States that prohibit sports betting don’t have laws prohibiting daily fantasy sports, which is ultimately what PrizePicks is at the end of the day.
If you’re wondering whether or not PrizePicks is legal in your state, reference the table from earlier in this piece to get your answer.
How old do I have to be to wager on PrizePicks?
Because PrizePicks isn’t a traditional sportsbook, the minimum betting age for the majority of sports is 18 years old. However, there are some exceptions to this rule.
In Alabama, you must be at least 19 years old to play. If you live in Arizona or Massachusetts, that minimum age is 21 or older.
How do I place a wager on PrizePicks?
Choose the sport(s) you wish to choose from of the available options
Choose the players and their production amounts you wish to predict them achieving or not
Determine how much money you want to put down on your predictions
Choose flex play or power play.
Wait to see how your players perform and receive your payouts
Is the PrizePicks promo code easy to redeem?
PrizePicks couldn’t make their welcome much easier to redeem during sign-up. There’s no actual promo code you have to type in when signing up for your account.
Your initial deposit will be matched by a 100% rate up to $100, meaning if your initial deposit amount is $100, you’ll have $200 to use when you begin playing PrizePicks.
The only thing about this offer that could be slightly confusing is that the funds earned through your deposit match must all be played through one time before you can withdraw them.
Can I win real money playing PrizePicks?
Yes, real money is up for grabs when you use PrizePicks. Even though it’s not a sportsbook, you still wager real money in the hopes of winning real money in return.
How you plan on withdrawing your money is up to you, as there are a multitude of ways you can go about it.
That said, just like any other time you put money on the line in a game of chance, it’s critical you do so responsibly. Only put down whatever money you can afford to lose, and never chase losses.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.