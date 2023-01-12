With Daily Fantasy Sports continuing to become a more and more popular way players partake in sports, new players can take advantage of the fantastic PrizePicks promo code to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100 on your first deposit.

PrizePicks promo code January 2023

More on your PrizePicks promo code

Laying out your PrizePicks promo code

PrizePicks Promo Code No Code PrizePicks Promo Deposit Match up to $100 On Your First Deposit PrizePicks Promo Code T&C”s Must be at least 18 years of and within applicable state. Full T&C apply

What is your PrizePicks promo code?

The PrizePicks promo code up for grabs is a generous 100 percent deposit match up to $100 on your first deposit.

This promotion is a great way for you to earn some bonus funds that can be used to help you get started on your PrizePicks journey.

The steps to redeeming this offer couldn’t be easier. Sign-up with PrizePicks through the offer code in this piece. Enter and verify your personal information like email address, name, etc.

PrizePicks welcome offer doesn’t require you to type in a promo code, you just have to sign-up to be enrolled in their deposit match bonus.

Make your first deposit and PrizePicks will match it at a 100% rate up to $100. The deposit match funds you earn will be subject to a play through requirement, meaning you must play through the funds once before being able to withdraw them.

Instructional guide on how to use your PrizePicks promo code

1. Click on the offer code above to be directed to PrizePicks

2. Click on the ‘start playing now’ button to begin making your account

3. Begin entering and verifying your personal information with PrizePicks

4. You won’t be prompted to type in a promo code during the sign-up process

5. Make your first deposit with PrizePicks and get a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100

6. Your deposit match funds can’t be withdrawn for real cash until they’ve been played through at least once

What is fantasy score on PrizePicks?

You’ll come across the term “fantasy score” often on PrizePicks. That’s because fantasy score is how points are projected for many of the athlete’s totals.

Player Fantasy Score Tyrese Maxey 20.5 Points Joel Embiid 27.5 Points

Under the projected score table above, the number you’ll see is the fantasy score. This is the number you’re predicting if the athlete will achieve more or less than.

Each sport has its own unique set of rules that contribute to how fantasy score is calculated. Therefore, we recommend you check out how these points are earned to have a better understanding of what exactly you’re predicting before you click on the submit button.

What differentiates PrizePicks from sportsbooks?

PrizePicks is very unique and different in comparison to your traditional sportsbooks such as BetMGM, FanDuel or Caesars.

When signing up with PrizePicks, you should know that it’s a Daily Fantasy Sports platform, not a sportsbook.

PrizePicks works as follows. Select your sports of interest out of the options available. This platform has an incredibly deep selection of professional sports for you to select from.

These include all four major North American sporting leagues, college football and basketball, soccer, MMA, tennis, and the PGA. eSports games Counter Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2 are also included.

From there, you select between two to five players from a combination of all the sports. Each player will have projected totals of passing yards, points scored, shots on goal, or some sort of statistical category. predetermined by PrizePicks.

If you’re wagering on an eSports game, your player’s props will be the number of kills they achieve.

You simply have to put money on whether you think that player will end up with more or less than the amount listed by the sportsbook. Essentially, you’re just wagering on totals props like you would on a traditional sportsbook.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, PrizePicks’ totals don’t have odds accompanying them. That’s because odds don’t matter with this platform. Instead, there are two types of games you can play that determine your winnings.

You’ll choose which type of game you want to partake in after you’ve selected your players.

Flex Play

Flex play is the option players who prefer caution should steer towards. If you choose this option, you can still win your play if one of your choices results in a loss.

Think of it like if you redeemed a parlay insurance promotion on a traditional sportsbook. Parlay insurance allows you to lose one leg of your wager and claim some sort of stake back.

The primary difference between flex play and power play is how much your payouts are. You won’t win as big a payday with flex play, as the multiplier bonuses are smaller. How flex play payouts work are as follows.

Two players pays 0.5X for one correct prediction and 2X for both

Three players pays 1.5X for two correct predictions and 2.25X for all three

Four players pays 1.25X for three correct predictions and 5X for all four

Five players pays pays 0.4X for three correct predictions, 2X for four, and 10X for all five.

Power Play

If you’re the type of person who likes to go big or go home when playing daily fantasy sports, power play is more your speed.

When wagering under power play rules, you must have every single selection hit in order to win your payday. It’s the same thing as a parlay without insurance, which requires everything to be correct for you to win.

Whereas flex play had smaller payout multipliers, power play has much higher payouts. You can also only select up to four players at a time when playing power play. The multipliers for power play are listed out below.

Two players pays out 3X for getting both predictions correct

Three players pays out 5X for getting all three predictions correct

Four players pays out 10X for getting all four predictions correct

States with restrictions on college sports

Although college sports are able to be selected on PrizePicks, there are a few states with rules that prohibit you from wagering on college sports.

Illinois residents can’t wager on college athletes that play for colleges in the state. Elsewhere, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, and Arkansas are four states that can’t choose any college athletics in PrizePicks.

Another unique rule in place is in Colorado, where residents must have at least four picks in their entry in order to play, and all their picks must be fantasy score.

January sporting events at PrizePicks

January is a thrilling month for daily fantasy sports players.

The most exciting part of the month is all the NFL playoff action that’ll take place. The wild-card round, divisional round, and conference championship round will all take place this month. This means we’ll know who the Super Bowl participants are in short order.

Although the MLB is in the offseason, the NBA and NHL regular seasons roll on to represent the rest of the four major North American sporting leagues.

The NBA in particular makes for an incredibly fun sport for daily fantasy sports users to bet on, as we’ve seen a flurry of 60-point games this season, with Donovan Mitchell even scoring 71 in a game on Jan. 2.

The Premiere League is back in full swing in Europe, giving soccer fans a taste of action in the absence of the World Cup.

Elsewhere, the college basketball season is in the early stages of conference play. PrizePicks players can also look forward to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 and the flurry of eSports games available.

Best PrizePicks promotions for returning customers

PrizePicks does run promotions for existing customers. However, it’s not quite in the same way you’d see a sportsbook like FanDuel, BetMGM, or Caesars run one.

Whenever PrizePicks promotions go live, the platform sends the information surrounding them to your email. They’ll also alert you of their promotions through pop-up ads in the app, as well as through push notifications to your device.

If you’re a player who wants to be alerted of the latest PrizePicks promo codes right away, having notifications on is the best way to stay in the loop.

You can also redeem other PrizePicks promo codes that get published onto the site by clicking on them.

They also encourage you to follow their Instagram and Twitter sites, as those followers are among the first to know when a PrizePicks promo goes up.

What is the PrizePicks referral promotion?

Refer a Friend and Receive Promo!

PrizePicks does have a referral promotion existing customers can take advantage of. Click on the “Get $25″ tab on the bottom of your PrizePicks app to find you exclusive referral code.

You can then share this referral code to someone interested in creating a PrizePicks account. Send them your referral code so they can begin registering for their account.

After they’ve completed the registration process, you’ll receive $25 in promo funds instantly. These promo funds can be used however you wish on the platform.

How deposits and withdrawals work on PrizePicks

Deposits

Customers a couple of different ways you can make deposits to your PrizePicks account. The easiest way of depositing funds is with your debit card. PrizePicks accepts Visa, Discover, American Express, and Mastercard.

You can also use PayPal to make a deposit if you’d rather avoid using a debit card. There’s no lag time in between your deposit and when your funds are made available for usage.

The minimum deposit amount on PrizePicks is $10, which is standard in the sports betting industry.

You cannot deposit funds into your account through a wire transfer, bank transfer, or a physical check.

Withdrawals

The same ways that you can deposit funds into your PrizePicks account also apply to if you’re looking to make a withdrawal.

The average withdrawal time you’ll have to wait before receiving your funds is three to five business days.

One of the big things to note is that PrizePicks’ minimum withdrawal amount is $30. This is a considerably higher amount than you’ll find on some sportsbooks or fantasy sports sites.

Something that differs between depositing and withdrawing is you can request a bank transfer, wire transfer, or check as your withdrawal method.

The final point to be aware of when withdrawing from PrizePicks is that the platform doesn’t charge any fees whatsoever. That’s one of the best qualities you can find in any online betting platform.