The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 3′s Monday Night Football homestand against the Los Angeles Rams in a stressful place. With only six NFL teams making the postseason after an 0-3 start in the Super Bowl era, a loss would quite possibly kill the Bengals’ playoff hopes.

Add in the fact that Joe Burrow is a game time decision as of time of publish due to his injured calf (An injury that can linger all season), and Cincinnati could be in trouble after being penciled in as an AFC Championship Game team this summer.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams have exceeded all expectations placed upon them thus far and are playing with house money this year. In a rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl, back Los Angeles to win yet again and advance to 2-1.

Rams vs Bengals prediction: Analysis

(8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ESPN)

Few teams in the NFL surprised in a bad way to the degree the Bengals did in Week 1 when they scored just three points in Burrow’s worst game as an NFL player. Burrow and the offense continued their sluggish effort in the first half of Week 2 before two touchdown drives in the second half propelled them to 24 points in a loss.

Ja’Marr Chase has just 70 yards on ten catches through two games while Tee Higgins was shut out entirely in Week 1. If anything, Joe Mixon has been their most consistent player with a 4.4 yard per run average on 26 touches.

Additionally, the Bengals defense has surrendered 27 points in each of the two games. While their defense wasn’t expected to be an elite unit, they were expected to be far better than ranking sixth worst in yardage, opponents third down percentage conversion, and sacks per game.

As for Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford and the offense have been humming far better than expected without Cooper Kupp. In Kupp’s absence, rookie Puka Nacua has exploded onto the scene with 25 catches and 266 yards through two games.

Matthew Stafford may only have one touchdown pass thus far, but he’s thrown for 641 yards thanks to Nacua and Tutu Atwell having great campaigns. Running back Kyren Williams has also been dynamic with 243 yards and three scores in Week 2 alone.

Even the Rams’ defense constructed of young and relatively unknown talent has been surprising, with their defense ranking 14th in points against and sixth in opposing yards per game.

Rams vs Bengals prediction: Pick

Rams moneyline over the Bengals on Caesars Sportsbook (+140)

Whether or not Burrow plays is the biggest x factor looming over this game. But even if he does play, I’m not convinced he’s close enough to 100% to lead the Bengals over a shockingly frisky Sean McVay led Rams team.

On paper, Cincinnati’s offene is far more talented than the Rams’ defense. But after Burrow injured his calf in preseason, he hasn’t looked the same in his two starts.

Burrow and the Bengals rank last in yards per attempt, which is the complete opposite of what the 26 year old has done in previous seasons. If they can’t unlock the downfield element to their passing attack, they’ll be in for a long season.

The Rams pass rush has been quiet thus far, but Aaron Donald is one of the biggest disruptors in the game and will put pressure on Burrow to scramble and test his calf often.

I also see Los Angeles continuing their hot start offensively, as Nacua is poised to score the first touchdown of his career sooner than later.

Sean McVay having Williams to rely on out of the backfield makes the Rams even more dangerous, as McVay’s best Rams teams come when they have a dynamic bellcow running back.

