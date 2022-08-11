Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can get their $1000 deposit-match bonus with Resorts Online Casino without the need to use a promo code during registration.

Resorts Casino Promo Code August 2022

More on the Resorts Casino Promo Code

What is the Resorts promo code?

Resorts Casino Promo 100% Deposit Match up to $1000 Casino Promo T&C’s Must be 21+, NJ Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the Resorts Casino promo offer?

New users that sign-up with Resorts casino will be eligible for their first deposit to be matched in the form of bonus funds up to a maximum amount of $1000.

This offer is only available for those in New Jersey, given that it is the only state Resorts online casino is currently active.

There is no minimum deposit amount for this offer, with the total amount you deposit first being the amount that’s matched as bonus funds up to $1000.

There are x30 wagering requirements when using your bonus funds on slots, while there are huge x150 wagering requirements when using your bonus funds on table games, roulette, and video poker.

Wagering requirements of x30 are somewhat standard for online casinos, with most competitors offering requirements similar to this total.

However, requirements of x150 are astronomical, with none of Resorts’ competition offering wagering requirements anywhere near this extremely high amount.

How to use your Resorts casino promo code

Head to Resorts online casino via the offer in this piece Create your new account, entering and verifying your details in the process No promo code is required for this offer Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your Casino account Make your initial deposit This amount will be matched and issued as bonus funds up to a maximum of $1000 Wagering requirements of at least x30 must be met before

Resorts Casino Promos for existing customers

As well as offering a generous welcome offer for new customers, Resorts also offers current casino players a number of ongoing promotions to take advantage of.

$3,000,000 Daily Game

21+, NJ Only, Terms & Conditions Apply

To be in with a chance of claiming a huge prize of $3,000,000, simply log-in to your online casino account and play any of the $3,000,000 Daily Games to be entered.

Whether you’re playing their slots or wheel game, you’ll be in with a chance of claiming huge cash prizes, with the best of these coming in the form of a $3,000,000 jackpot.

These are prizes you’ll be in with a chance of winning by playing either their slot or wheel games at Resorts:

Slot Game:

10 x entries to the $1,000 Weekly Giveaway

$1 Bonus Dollar

$2 Bonus Dollars

$5 Bonus Dollars

$10,000 Bonus Dollars

Wheel Game

5 Entries to the $1,000 Weekly Giveaway

$1 Bonus Dollar

$2 Bonus Dollars

$5 Bonus Dollars

$50 Bonus

$3,000,000

Where is Resorts Online Casino legal?

Resorts online casino is currently only legal in the state of New Jersey, with this being the case ever since their online casino product launched a few years ago.

The online brand launched in February 2015 and has since managed to develop into one of the strongest online casino brands in the state.

This could change in the future as more states legalize online casino play, however for the time being, only those in N.J. are able to enjoy their online casino games.

Resorts Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Huge table games selection Site layout could be cleaner Excellent range of live dealer tables No virtual sports offered Strong jackpot slots range Impressive selection of slots

Resorts Deposit and Withdrawals

These are the options the ones currently available:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee ACH $10 Instant Free PayPal $10 Instant Free Resorts Card $10 5-7 Business Days Free Online Bank Transfer $10 Instant Free PayNearMe $10 Instant Free Neteller $10 Instant Free Credit/Debit Card $10 Instant Free Cash $10 Instant Free

Moreover, other withdrawal methods can also be used to money out of your Resorts Casino account:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee ACH $0 Up to 3-5 Business Days Free PayPal $100 Up to 3-5 Business Days Free Resorts Card $0 5-7 Business Days for 1st Transfer Free Neteller $0 Up to 3-5 Business Days Free Cash $0 Up to 3-5 Business Days Free

Resorts Customer Service

Phone Number 1-844-990-4263 Email support@resortscasino.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 8AM EST - 12AM EST

Resorts Casino’s customer service options are strong, with you able to contact them via phone, email and live chat channels.

The first two options are open 24/7, with live chat open from 8AM to 12AM for you to contact someone directly to address any questions you may have about the online casino offerings.

Additionally, they also offer a helpful FAQ section that addresses a number of questions regarding certain subjects.

This means that you might not even need to contact their support lines directly, as your question may have already been answered via their FAQ section.

Resorts Casino Review

Resorts runs an online casino that overall is very impressive, with a generous amount of slots and table games contributing significantly to this.

Live dealer offerings, as well as the layout and interface of their many sites, are also standout points.

Improvements could be made to their casino by offering a wider selection of table games, as well as creating different, clear sections for all their different types of games, such as virtual sports.

However despite this, Resorts Casino is still definitely worth your time, and is a casino that we’d definitely highlight as one of the more impressive examples of an online casino.

Resorts App Review

Download Size 87.8 MB App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 8.0 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 and up

App Store Rating – 2.3 from 148 ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating – 4.1 from 78 ratings (August 2022)

Resorts Casino’s app is incredibly fast and simple to navigate, which means it’s very easy to switch between different games and areas of the app.

Their app also gives you the chance to sort games via a few different methods, with these being: alphabetically, by rating or in descending order of popularity.

Their dropdown menu in the top-left of the screen has everything you need when it comes to setting up an account, as well as their customer service options.

All of the games offered via their desktop site are available via their app

Resorts Casino FAQs

What do you need to sign-up for a Resorts Casino account?

You only need a handful of personal information and details, like your Social Security number and date of birth to verify your age.

It’s also important to remember to enter your promo code during sign-up in order to claim their generous new customer offer as well.

Where is Resorts Online Casino legal?

Currently, only those that are situated in New Jersey are able to sign-up and play with Resorts Online Casino.

Is Resorts Online Casino rigged?

No. Resorts is a very reputable casino brand and boast an excellent retail casino in New Jersey for players to enjoy.

They wouldn’t be available to play if their online casino games were rigged, as they wouldn’t have been issued a license to open.

Is Resorts Online Casino legit?

Yes. Resorts has built up its online casino brand in the past few years to the point where it is now a respected and reputable online casino site.

Does Resorts Online casino payout real money?

Yes. You’ll be paid out real money for your winnings no matter whether you’re using your own funds or bonus funds.

When using bonus funds, you may have to meet a specific wagering requirement related to your offer before being able to withdraw, however rest assured that they will always pay out in the form of real money unless stated otherwise.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.