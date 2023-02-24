StatHero promo code PIBONUS: Redeem generous deposit match - February 2023

As the number of daily fantasy sports sites increase, the StatHero promo code PIBONUS is a generous welcome bonus out there that may fly under the radar. This promo code allows you to redeem a 50% deposit bonus up to $250.

StatHero promo code - February 2023

Explaining your StatHero promo code

The StatHero bonus code is for a 50% match on your initial deposit up to $250. StatHero is following in the footsteps of a majority of their daily fantasy sports competitors by offering a deposit match as its coupon code.

When you’ve entered in the StatHero discount code PIBONUS, you’ll then proceed to making your initial deposit. Whatever your initial deposit amount is up to $250 will be matched by StatHero at a 50% rate.

This means if you deposit $150, StatHero will throw in $75 of its own money to give you $225 to start with. After your deposit is complete, you must play through your total amount of money once before you can withdraw anything.

You’ll have 30 days to meet your play through requirement before your bonus funds earned from your coupon code expire.

What is my StatHero coupon code?

StatHero promo code PIBONUS StatHero promo code bonus 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250 StatHero promo code T&C’s First time deposits only. 18+. Must be located in eligible states for the duration of a contest. Full T&C apply.

How do I redeem my StatHero promo code?

Begin the registration process by clicking on the StatHero promo code above Sign-up by entering and verifying your personal information Type in the StatHero discount code PIBONUS when prompted during sign-up Complete the registration process by making your initial deposit up to $250 Whatever you deposit will be matched by StatHero at a 50% rate Your deposit match funds will be subject to a 1x minimum play through requirement before being able to be withdrawn The amount of time you’ll have to meet your play through requirement before your deposit match funds expire is 30 days

How do I play StatHero?

StatHero is a daily fantasy sports platform that has different contests to choose from when you log into your app or desktop browser. You’ll get to choose which of the four contests you want to play and what sport you want to play.

Some of the sports you can play include the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, golf, college football and college basketball. eSports, MMA, and WWE events can also be played on StatHero.

In some of the modes below, you’ll draft a team of players to go up against a pre-established team chosen by StatHero. In other modes, you’ll just pick which team created by StatHero will outperform the other. These modes are unique and fun enough to create an experience that make you want to come back for more.

What are the different StatHero contests?

Pick ‘Em

Pick ‘Em is the simplest form of StatHero you can play. When playing Pick ‘Em, you’re choosing between two lineups of outcomes predetermined and set by Stat Hero. You’ll simply choose which outcome you think will score the most fantasy points to try and win.

Pick ‘Em X

Pick ‘Em X is the equivalent to creating a parlay on a traditional sportsbook. You can pick between multiple Pick ‘Em contests to increase your odds and potential payout. But just like a parlay, you need to get everything correct in order to win.

Simply make sure to click the button to activate Pick ‘Em X and you’ll be able to follow the steps from there to create your contest.

H2H

Unlike traditional head to heads you’d play on a daily fantasy platform, you’re competing against StatHero when you play head to head. You start by choosing which StatHero lineup you want to go up against.

You’ll then draft your own team of players to challenge StatHero. There’s a salary cap you’ll have to abide by when selecting your players, and you can’t go back on a draft choice after your pick is submitted.

Survivor contests

Survivor contests are a popular game mode in StatHero and other daily fantasy sports platforms. Choose your survivor contest and pick your team or player you think will score more fantasy points than StatHero’s lineup.

In the first round of survivor contests, you must select one wild-card player from outside your team to score you points.

Keep winning each round to advance and survive to the next round. If you make it to the end, you’ll share a percentage of that contest’s winnings with the rest of the survivors.

States where StatHero is legal

State Can I Play StatHero? State Alabama Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Alaska Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Arizona Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Arkansas Can I Play StatHero? Yes State California Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Colorado Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Connecticut Can I Play StatHero? No State Deleware Can I Play StatHero? No State Florida Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Georgia Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Hawaii Can I Play StatHero? No State Idaho Can I Play StatHero? No State Illinois Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Indiana Can I Play StatHero? No State Iowa Can I Play StatHero? No State Kansas Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Kentucky Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Louisiana Can I Play StatHero? No State Maine Can I Play StatHero? No State Maryland Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Massachusetts Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Michigan Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Minnesota Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Missisippi Can I Play StatHero? No State Missouri Can I Play StatHero? No State Montana Can I Play StatHero? No State Nebraska Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Nevada Can I Play StatHero? No State New Hampshire Can I Play StatHero? No State New Jersey Can I Play StatHero? Yes State New Mexico Can I Play StatHero? Yes State New York Can I Play StatHero? Yes State North Carolina Can I Play StatHero? Yes State North Dakota Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Ohio Can I Play StatHero? No State Oklahoma Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Oregon Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Pennsylvania Can I Play StatHero? No State Rhode Island Can I Play StatHero? Yes State South Carolina Can I Play StatHero? Yes State South Dakota Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Tennessee Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Texas Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Utah Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Vermont Can I Play StatHero? No State Virginia Can I Play StatHero? No State Washington Can I Play StatHero? No State Washington D.C. Can I Play StatHero? Yes State West Virginia Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Wisconsin Can I Play StatHero? Yes State Wyoming Can I Play StatHero? Yes

What promotions does StatHero run?

StatHero doesn’t run traditional promotions like you may come across on other daily fantasy sports sites or traditional sportsbooks that offer daily fantasy.

Promotions will come and go quickly, so it would be smart to follow their social media channels to be alerted right away when a promotion goes live.

Promotions will also be visible in your app or on your desktop browser when you log in, and all you have to do to enroll in it is click.

Depositing and withdrawing funds with StatHero

One of the best qualities of StatHero is the wide variety of deposit and withdrawal methods available to you.

There are three withdrawal methods which are direct deposit, receiving an electronic check, and receiving a physical check. Deposits can be done on an extensive number of debit and credit cards like VISA, Discover, American Express, and Mastercard.

The minimum deposit amount on StatHero is $5, which is a nice amount for certain players who don’t want to make a huge deposit right away. Your deposits are made available right away, but withdrawals can take slightly longer.

Withdrawals through online banking will take two to four business days to show up in your account. If you request a check, you’ll have to wait seven to ten business days.

Although wait times are longer than the ideal amount, the fact that there’s different methods available is a plus.

StatHero mobile app synopsis

The StatHero app is solid, with room to improve going forward as well. Reviewers have given it just over four stars, albeit the amount of reviews is a small sample size.

Some users have left reviews saying the app is buggy, but good otherwise. A lot of users noted positive experiences saying that the layout could be slightly neater.

From our experience, you can easily maneuver the app to go wherever it is you need to go. All the game modes and sports are easy to access, and it’s not too difficult to find where you can deposit and withdraw from.

That said, their future is bright, as time and experience is sure to work out some of the crashing glitches experienced by some reviewers.

4.2/5 star rating on Apple Play Store from 285 ratings - February, 2023 4.1/5 star rating on Google Play Store from 74 ratings - February, 2023

Customer service options available at StatHero

Phone Number N/A Email support@stathero.com Live Chat N/A

Like most daily fantasy sports platforms operating today, StatHero doesn’t have a phone number for you to contact if you’re in need of customer service help.

Some platforms have live chat boxes for you to access, but StatHero unfortunately doesn’t have that yet either.

If you need to contact customer support, you’ll have to send them an email. Their customer support team responds to emails 24/7, which should help you receive a quick response no matter what time of day you’re in need of help.

Reviewers have noted they get quick and helpful responses from customer support.

If you can’t get a response through email, checking out their Q&A section or sending them a message on one of their social media platforms are other ways of getting the help you need.

StatHero pros and cons list

Pros Cons Pros Respectable mobile app reviews Cons Lack of phone number and live chat customer support options Pros Fun variety of contests to play Cons Lack of a regular referral promotion Pros $250 deposit match welcome bonus Cons Deposit match percentage is only 50% Pros Available in a wide variety of states Cons Longer than average wait times for withdrawn funds to get to you Pros Multiple methods to deposit and withdraw funds Cons

StatHero Q&A section

How does the StatHero welcome offer compare to StatHero competitor coupons?

As mentioned earlier, deposit matches are the most common type of coupon codes out there on daily fantasy sports sites. StatHero is no different by offering a 50% deposit match up to $250.

Although it’s only a 50% deposit match and not a 100% deposit match like some competitors offer, this is still a generous promo code we encourage new players to redeem.

Is there a StatHero website for me to play on?

Yes, in addition to the StatHero app, they have a desktop site you can play on as well. Both run well and will provide players with a good user experience.

Where can I find StatHero coupons?

You won’t find other StatHero promo codes that give you a different welcome offer than this one. Just click on the offer code in this piece and use promo code XXX for your $250 deposit match welcome bonus.

When was StatHero founded?

StatHero was founded in 2018 by Jason Jaramillo who had a vision of making daily fantasy sports more accessible and less intimidating to new players.

What are bonus dollars on StatHero?

Bonus dollars are a form of in-game currency that can be used to enter head to head contests and get converted to a monetary credit following a winning entry.

Bonus dollars get earned through deposit match bonuses, winning certain contests, and taking advantages of promotions when made available.

