Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can claim a 100% deposit match up to $250 for both Sportsbook and Casino with SugarHouse without the need to enter a promo code during sign-up.

SugarHouse Casino Promo Code August 2022

More on the SugarHouse Casino Promo Code

What is the SugarHouse promo code?

SugarHouse Casino Promo 100% Deposit Match up to $250 Casino Promo T&C’s Must be 21+, NJ and CT Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply SugarHouse Sportsbook Promo 100% Deposit Match up to $250 Sportsbook Promo T&C’s Must be 21+, NJ Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the SugarHouse Casino promo offer?

New customers that sign up at SugarHouse Casino are able to claim up to $250 in bonus funds via a deposit-match, with no bonus code needed to claim this offer.

The maximum bonus amount you can earn with the SugarHouse promo code may not dazzle like some of their competitors, many of whom offer deposit matches up to $1,000 or even $2,000 in some cases.

However, it’s arguably one of the best new customer bonuses around, for casino players in particular, because there are minimal wagering requirements attached to the bonus amount.

Many of the casinos offering deposit matches into the thousands will require you to play through your bonus funds several times before you can withdraw any associated winnings.

Wagering requirements of 30-40 times are average and higher multiples are far from unusual.

SugarHouse only requires you to play through your bonus funds at the casino once, making their offer one of the best around for simplicity and the likelihood of making a profit on your bonus.

How to use your SugarHouse Casino bonus code

Head to SugarHouse online casino via the offer in this piece

Choose your state and enter/verify your personal details

No bonus code is required for this offer

Read the terms and conditions of the offer

Finish setting up your new online casino account

Make your initial $10 deposit

This amount will be matched and awarded to you in the form of bonus funds up to $250

Bonus funds will be in your wallet within 48 hours

SugarHouse Promotions for Existing Customers

There are some great existing customer promotions for SugarHouse Casino regulars and with free play games and a strong loyalty program.

One thing that really stands out at SugarHouse is how they try and foster a sense of community among their casino players through their community chat and social media channels.

Happy Hour

21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions apply

For every spin you make during Happy Hour on a featured slot game between 5PM-9M, you will receive double the Loyalty Points.

Free Daily Bingo Games

21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions apply

SugarHouse drops invitations to play free bingo games for bonus cash every day, just check your account to RSVP. There are up to 20 games a day to get involved with.

iRush Rewards

21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions apply

SugarHouse online casino players earn loyalty points when they wager real money cash, with bigger and better bonuses on offer as you climb through the levels of the iRush Rewards by playing more cash on a monthly basis.

Check in at the SugarHouse bonus store to see the latest bonuses you’ve unlocked.

Win a Share of $5000 Each Day

21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions apply

For every $10 you wager on DGC games with SugarHouse online casino, you receive 1 entry to their daily giveaway, one which allows you to win a share of $5000.

Each day, 100 winners will be drawn to win a share of $5,000, with this being issued in the form of bonus funds.

These are the prizes that are available each day via their daily giveaway:

1st Place - $1000

2nd Place - $200

3rd Place - $150

4th Place - $100

5th-50th Place - $50

51st - 100th Place - $25

Where is SugarHouse Online Casino legal?

SugarHouse online casino is currently legal in as many as three different states across the US, with these states being New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Some of their competitors are active in as many as these states, with some only live in one particular state, with those in a number of states able to play the online casino games they have on offer right now.

New Jersey - SugarHouse Online opened near the end of 2016 and holds a valid license from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Their online sportsbook joined them a few years later after sports betting was made legal in NJ.

Pennsylvania - Launched July 17th, 2019 following the launch of their online sportsbook in the state in May of the same year.

Their online casinos are all operated by Rush Street Gaming, which also has the BetRivers brand under its umbrella.

Connecticut - In September 2021, SugarHouse was unveiled as the partner of choice for the Connecticut Lottery’s first legal app.

Now rebranded to BetRivers Casino, their online casino will sadly not be launching due to the fact that the Connecticut Lottery is restricted to offering online odds only.

SugarHouse Casino Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong wagering requirements for welcome offer Live dealer table selection could be stronger Massive slot selection User interface could be more modern Brilliant range of current customer promos

SugarHouse Deposit and Withdrawals

Multiple different deposit methods are offered by SugarHouse Casino, with these all the ones currently available to use:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee ACH $10 Instant Free Cash $0 Instant Free Online Bill Pay $20 Instant Free PayPal $10 Instant Free Debit/Credit Card $20 Instant Free PayNearMe $10 Instant Free Play+ PrePaid Card $10 Instant Free Neteller $10 Instant Free Virtual PrePaid Visa $10 Instant Free Wire Transfer $50 Instant Free

SugarHouse also allow users to withdraw money from their accounts in a number of ways, with those listed below:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee ACH $10 Instant Free PayPal $10 Instant Free Cash $0 Instant Free Neteller $10 Instant Free Check $300 Up to 2 Weeks Free Play+ $10 Instant Free

SugarHouse Customer Service

Phone Number (855) 752-9101 Email support@playsugarhouse.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 9.30AM EST - 2.30AM EST

All of SugarHouse Casino’s contact information can be found via the ‘Help Center’ tab at the top of their interface, with a number of FAQ’s found here.

Their huge range of FAQ’s cover a wide range of topics, with their Live Chat Support also available via their own section here as well.

Their email and phone addresses are also found here, with these contact lines available from the hours of 9.30AM to 2AM EST.

SugarHouse Review

In general, SugarHouse runs a good casino, with their insane number of games on offer being one of the major strong points.

Their huge selection of slots and table games are also a major plus, factors that all contribute to the overall impressive quality of SugarHouse’s Casino.

Although, it can be said that the layout of their desktop site can be worked on, whilst also offering a separate section for their live dealer tables would be a good way to improve the overall quality of their site.

However despite this, SugarHouse still operates a strong casino, one which we’d definitely recommend giving a go if you’re on the lookout for a new casino site to play with.

SugarHouse App Review

SugarHouse’s Casino app is extremely clean and pleasant to use, as they aim to help make your betcasinoting experience as enjoyable as possible.

All of their games are easily accessible via the sections located at the top of their app, with a strong selection of games on offer for both slots and table games.

A healthy number of live dealer and slingo games are also offered, with SugarHouse’s Casino app catering to all your online casino needs.

SugarHouse Casino FAQs

Is SugarHouse Online Casino legit?

Yes. SugarHouse is currently active in as many as two states, a decent amount given only a handful of states have legalized online casino gambling at this point.

They are completely legal and licenced in the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, this you can be assured that they are entirely legit when signing-up and playing the casino games they have on offer.

How long do SugarHouse Online Casino withdrawals take?

This is dependent on the withdrawal method you’ve used to take funds out of your account, with most methods taking around 24 hours for your winnings to be in your account.

Some methods, such as check, will see you having to wait a number of days before your winnings are with you, thus it’s important to see which methods are available and how long they take before doing so.

How do I withdraw money from SugarHouse online casino?

Simply head to their online casino site and head to the banking section, with you just then needing to choose your method of withdrawal and select the amount you wish to withdraw in order to do so.

Where is SugarHouse Online Casino legal?

They are currently legal in three states, with these being New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

However, they are only active and live in two of these states, with these being NJ and PA, as the Connecticut Lottery is restricted to offering online odds only.

Does SugarHouse Online casino payout real money?

Yes. No matter which game you play or how much money you’ve wagered, you will be paid out in real cash should your wager win.

It must be said that, should you be using bonus funds, you will need to fulfil some wagering requirements before being able to withdraw your funds, however you will still be paid out in the form of real cash.

SugarHouse Sportsbook

What is the SugarHouse Sportsbook promo offer?

As is the case with their online casino welcome offer, SugarHouse Sportsbook allows new users to claim a 100% deposit match up to $250 without needing a code of any kind.

This is a decent amount when it comes to deposit-match offers, however it must be said that some of their competitors offer amounts for their deposit-match offers that are far greater.

Wagering requirements are less of a thing when it comes to sports betting so the bonus you get with the SugarHouse code doesn’t stand out from the crowd to the same degree.

It’s still a very solid and useful bonus amount for play on a quality site so it can’t be criticised, but some sites do offer a larger first deposit bonus for sports betting.

How to use your SugarHouse Sportsbook promo code

Head to SugarHouse Sportsbook via the offer in this piece

Enter and verify your personal details

No promo code needed for this offer

Read the terms and conditions of the offer

Finish setting up your new online sportsbook account

Make your initial $10 deposit

This amount will be matched and awarded to you in the form of bonus funds up to $250

Bonus funds will be in your wallet within 48 hours

Bonus funds will expire after 30 days if not used in that time

August sports events at SugarHouse

NFL pre-season gets underway at the start of the month, with a whole of fixtures to look forward to as we build towards the start of the 2022 NFL campaign that starts in September.

The Premier League gets underway August 5th with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, as the 2022/23 campaign gets underway ahead of what’s set to be an exciting campaign.

La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A also start this month, whilst Golf fans only have a number of tournaments left before this year’s PGA Tour comes to a close.

Tennis fans have the US Open starting this month and carrying on into September, with MMA fans having UFC 278 to look forward to.

One of the year’s biggest boxing fights takes place this month, as Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk do battle on August 20th in a rematch of their clash from last year.

SugarHouse Sportsbook Promos for Existing Customers

There’s a great range of existing customer promos for sports bettors to take advantage of at SugarHouse. The following promotions are live on the site at the time of writing.

Always check the terms and conditions on site for each promotion to ensure you understand how it works.

MLB Profit Boost

21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions Apply

Log in and receive a 20% profit boost on any MLB every week, with the maximum wagering amount for this offer being $25.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Bet and Get

21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions Apply

Place a $25+ Same-Game Parlay on any MLB game of your choosing and get a $10 free bet, with the minimum odds for this promotion being -200.

Where is SugarHouse Sportsbook Legal?

Similarly to their online casino, SugarHouse’s sportsbook is currently legal in three states, with this being New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, however the difference here is that they are active in all three of those and not just PA and NJ.

New Jersey - launched in August 2018 just in time for the 2018/19 NFL season, with this being the third sportsbook which was made legal in NJ at the time.

Pennsylvania - SugarHouse Casino, which launched Philly’s first land-based sportsbook in December 2018, went live with PlaySugarHouse.com, the state’s first licensed online and mobile sportsbook in May 2019.

Connecticut - launched in October 2021 in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery, becoming the state’s third online sportsbook in the process.

SugarHouse Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Generous range of current user promotions on offer Site layout could be modernized Strong live streaming section Range of market for smaller sports could be better Brilliant market range for major sports Sign-up offer could be stronger Excellent selection of futures markets

Sugarhouse Sportsbook Review

Overall, SugarHouse’s sportsbook proves to be excellent in a number of areas, including their live streaming offerings, range of regular/futures markets and offers for existing users.

All of their markets are very easy to find thanks to the simple layout of their site, however it must be said that their site can be too simple in places and could do with a bit of modernization.

Their sign-up offer, whilst good, could also do with being slightly stronger given the welcome offers that are available via their competitors.

However, in general, their sportsbook still proves to be very strong, one that’s definitely worth trying out when looking for a new sportsbook to try in Pennsylvania.

SugarHouse Sportsbook FAQs

Is SugarHouse Sportsbook legit?

SugarHouse Sportsbook is completely legal and licenced, thus you can be assured that your funds will be safe when depositing and withdrawing winnings to and from your account.

They’ve been around for a number of years now alongside their casino counterpart, with SugarHouse’s offerings pleasing thousands of sports bettors every day.

Where is SugarHouse Sportsbook available?

SugarHouse’s online sportsbook is currently available in three states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, with these the only states they’re live in at this time.

Does SugarHouse have a sportsbook app?

Yes. Their sportsbook app is similar to their casino app, something that means it’s very easy to use and simple to navigate.

You’ll be able to scroll through all of their markets in seconds, giving you the chance to place your wagers with very little hassle.

What is the SugarHouse Sportsbook promo code?

The SugarHouse sportsbook promo code is XXX, one that you’ll be needing to enter during sign-up in order to claim your $250 deposit-match bonus.

Should you fail to enter this promo code when asked to during the account creation process, you will not be able to claim their welcome offer at any point during your time with them.

What sports can I bet on with SugarHouse Sportsbook?

SugarHouse has a wide range of sports markets to wager on with their sportsbook, with a plethora of markets offered for all the major sports such as basketball, baseball and football.

Additionally, they also offer betting opportunities for a number of lesser popular sports such as table tennis, handball and lacrosse.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.