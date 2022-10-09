New sports betters looking for a sportsbook to get started with came to the right place, as we have all the best options for you ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 5 action.

Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim
1
Caesars Sportsbook
INQUIRERFULLFirst bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®
  • NY, NJ, WV, IA, CO, IN, MI, VA, TN, PA, AZ, LA, IL Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
2
BetMGM Logo
INQUIRERMGM$1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • AZ, NJ, IN, CO, DC, IA, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
3
Caesars Sportsbook
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet
  • AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
4
WynnBet
$5002nd chance bet with code SPORTS
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
Get Bonus
5
Betrivers
$5002nd chance bet with code SPORTS
  • CT only.
  • New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
6
FanDuel
$750Risk-Free Bet
  • NJ, PA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus
7
FanDuel
$1,000Risk-Free Bet
  • AZ, IA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus
8
Sportsbook Illustrated
BC400NFB$400 No Fret Bet
  • IA Only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
9
Fubo Sportsbook
PIBONUS$100 In Free Bets
  • Available in NJ, PA only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
10
bet365
$100First Bet Match
  • NJ only.
  • N21+. New customers only. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
11
Borgata Sportsbook
$100In Free Bets
  • CO, VA only.
  • 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
12
SuperBook Sports
$250In Free Bets
  • Offer available in NJ, MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
13
SuperBook Sports
$1000First Bet Match
  • Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
14
SuperBook Sports
$750Risk-Free Bet
  • Offer available in MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus

Best promo codes for NFL Week 5

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: $1,250 on the house first bet

Caesars Sportsbook is offering the best welcome offer for new users looking to place their first wager during Week 5 NFL action.

They’re offering a first bet on them up to $1,250 in addition to 1,000 in Tier Credits and Rewards credits for you to use in their casino.

All you have to do during registration is use promo code INQUIRERFULL. After your initial deposit is made, you’ll be able to place your first bet for up to $1,250 and receive that back in a free bet if you lose.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

When it comes to great offers for new and existing users, BetMGM is among the premiere sportsbooks in the country.

The process of claiming $1,000 in risk-free bets is similar to that of Caesars. When prompted during registration, type in promo code INQUIRERMGM.

If your first wager of up to $1,000 is unsuccessful, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets, an offer that’s perfect for Week 5 NFL action.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is among the most successful sportsbooks in North America, and welcome offers to new users like their No Sweat First Bet promo are a reason why.

They make the process of utilizing their $1,000 bonus easy by not requiring any promo codes to be entered during sign-up.

FanDuel has something for every kind of better, from futures bets to odds boost plays.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: $500 second chance bet

BetRivers is offering a second chance bet of their own for up to $500 on your first wager with them.

Just like FanDuel, BetRivers doesn’t require any extra step of entering a promo code during registration.

If you’re new to betting, BetRivers could be perfect for you, with a dedicated Q&A page for new users to make the most educated decisions being another enticing reason to try them out.

5. Fubo Sportsbook promo: $1,000 risk-free bet

Finally, Fubo Sportsbook is joining some of the premiere sportsbooks in the U.S.A. by offering a $1,000 risk-free bet in their own right.

Without needing to enter any promo code, simply make your first wager for up to $1,000 and get that stake back if your first bet loses.

Another reason to check out Fubo is their own TV subscription service, Fubo TV, which makes it easier than ever to track the live status of your props.

Previewing Sunday’s NFL Week 5 action

Week 4 of the NFL season gave us ten games that exhilarated fans to the very end that finished within a one possession score. Week 5 will attempt to recapture that lightning in a bottle to deliver an electrifying slate of games.

The most intriguing games all involve NFC East teams.

Cooper Rush will look to continue being undefeated as a starter when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams. The Philadelphia Eagles look to remain undefeated against the Arizona Cardinals. Finally, the New York Giants will try and go 4-1 when they face the Green Bay Packers in London.

Elsewhere, the Bills vs Steelers, Chargers vs Browns, and Bengals vs Ravens are the premiere games to watch in Week 5.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.