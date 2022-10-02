Ahead of Sunday’s loaded NFL Week 4 slate of games, Inquirer readers can check out some of the best welcome welcome bonuses for new users across a multitude of sportsbooks.

Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim
1
BetMGM Logo
INQUIRERMGM$1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • AZ, NJ, IN, CO, DC, IA, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
2
Caesars Sportsbook
INQUIRERFULLFirst bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®
  • NY, NJ, WV, IA, CO, IN, MI, VA, TN, PA, AZ, LA, IL Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
3
Caesars Sportsbook
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet
  • AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
4
WynnBet
$5002nd chance bet with code SPORTS
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
Get Bonus
5
Betrivers
$5002nd chance bet with code SPORTS
  • CT only.
  • New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
6
FanDuel
$750Risk-Free Bet
  • NJ, PA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus
7
FanDuel
$1,000Risk-Free Bet
  • AZ, IA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus
8
Sportsbook Illustrated
BC400NFB$400 No Fret Bet
  • IA Only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
9
Fubo Sportsbook
PIBONUS$100 In Free Bets
  • Available in NJ, PA only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
10
bet365
$100First Bet Match
  • NJ only.
  • N21+. New customers only. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
11
Borgata Sportsbook
$100In Free Bets
  • CO, VA only.
  • 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
12
SuperBook Sports
$250In Free Bets
  • Offer available in NJ, MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
13
SuperBook Sports
$1000First Bet Match
  • Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
14
SuperBook Sports
$750Risk-Free Bet
  • Offer available in MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus

Best NFL Week 4 promo codes

1. BetMGM Sportsbook - INQUIRERMGM for $1,000 Risk Free Bet

BetMGM is offering a premier bonus code for new users ahead of the NFL’s incredible Week 4 schedule.

By using the promo code INQUIRERMGM at sign up, you’re eligible for up to $1,000 of your stake being returned to you if your first bet is unsuccessful.

BetMGM also has futures bets, such as which team will win each respective division and so forth. If you’ve never given sports betting a chance before, stronly consider BetMGM Sporsbook’s welcome offer for a risk-free bet.

2. Caesars Sportsbook - INQUIREFULL for on the house $1,250 first bet

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable sportsbooks in North America for a reason. Its welcome offer for new users is evidence as why Caesars is as big as they are.

To capitalize on Caesars’ offer, simply register for a new account. When prompted, use promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Your first bet will now be on Caesars themselves, meaning you can place your first bet for up to $1,250. If you lose, you’ll get that amount returned to you in bonus funds, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Tokens.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet promo is true to its title. If you’re new to FanDuel, you’ll be eligible for up to $1,000 in free bets if you lose your first bet.

A difference in this offer however, is no promo code is necessary to be eligible for this bonus.

With a convenient system when it comes to building parlays also at your service, Week 4 of the NFL season is a prime time to utilize this generous promo.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook - $500 Second Chance Bet

If you’re new to sports betting and want to start out on a different platform, BetRivers Sportsbook is a wonderful place to use.

They’ll offer new users up to $500 on their first bet should it lose, and doesn’t require a promo code during sign-up either.

Another nice thing about BetRivers is they have guides explaining betting for new players who may not be familiar with betting terminology, giving you more confidence in what you’re placing a wager on.

5. Fubo Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Fubo Sportsbook is also offering a $1,000 risk-free bet to new users with no promo code required during registration.

After you make your initial deposit and wager on NFL Week 4 action, you’ll get $1,000 in free bets if your bet loses.

Fubo also has their own TV subscription service, making it convenient and easy to keep track of your bets while watching the live games unfold.

Previewing Sunday’s NFL Week 4 Action

Week 4 of the NFL schedule is shaping up to be an unforgettable one for fans. The Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain undefeated when their former Super Bowl winning head coach, Doug Pederson, leads his upstart Jaguars into Lincoln Financial Field.

Another high-tension game will be played in Baltimore, as the Ravens and Bills will both look to improve their record to 3-1. With how electrifying Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have played, this game is bound to be a barnburner.

Finally, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will renew their rivalry yet again. Mahomes will look to even his head-to-head record with Brady for what could be their final meeting.

Best NFL Week 4 betting promos

Rank
App
Welcome Offer
T&C’s
iOS?
Android?
1BetMGM
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM
New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.
Yes
Yes
2
Caesars
First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL
New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only.
Yes
Yes
3
FanDuel
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet
New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply.
Yes
Yes
4
BetRivers
$500 2nd Chance Bet
New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only
Yes
Yes
5
Fubo
$1,000 Risk-Free bet
New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only
Yes
Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.