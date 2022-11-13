With Week 10 of the NFL bound to be a highly important one, the Inquirer has all the best welcome offers new players can claim from sportsbooks across the U.S.

Best promo codes for NFL Week 10

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - $1,250 first bet on Caesars

If you’re on the hunt for the most generous welcome offer on the betting market, you need look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars not only has the best welcome offer out there, but they have some of the best prop selections for users to choose from.

Caesars will give new users $1,250 in free bets alongside 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits for their casino simply by using promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up.

After your account is made, you’re free to wager on any NFL prop of your choice up to $1,250. If this is unsuccessful, Caesars will refund your account with your stake in free bets. You’ll also see your casino rewards deposited following the settlement of your initial wager.

Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook’s Welcome Offer

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM Sportsbook has a welcome offer that’s just a tick below Caesars’ amount, but is one of the best in the industry nonetheless. You’ll find BetMGM has great features to it to pair with their welcome offer, including live streaming and lots of live betting props.

BetMGM’s welcome offer is redeemable by typing in promo code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up. Just like Caesars’ offer, you’ll be free to wager your first bet on any NFL prop you wish following sign-up.

If your wager up to $1,000 winds up resulting in a loss, your stake will be refunded in the form of free bets. It’s a very generous offer from a sportsbook who has risen the ranks in just four years to be one of the leaders in the industry.

Learn more about BetMGM’s Welcome Offer

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo - $1,000 no sweat first bet

FanDuel’s brand is one of the most popular brands in all of sports. They’ve partnered with the NBA and NFL, which has only further increased their popularity in the DFS, casino, and sportsbook realms.

One of the biggest reasons FanDuel is as big as they are is they have a welcome offer that matches BetMGM and is just a small amount behind Caesars’. FanDuel is giving new players $1,000 in risk-free bets when they make an account.

Their welcome offer doesn’t require the use of a promo code, streamlining the process so you can get to placing your first NFL wager up to $1,000 even quicker. If this bet loses, there’s no need to sweat as you’ll see your stake refunded in free bets.

Learn more about FanDuel’s Welcome Offer

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo - Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook is a platform on the rise that offers a marvelous selection of options for users to take advantage off. With BetRivers, you can live stream, take advantage of all their live betting props, and even teach yourself about betting with a detailed Q&A page.

They’re offering a welcome offer that’s for a $500 second chance bet. Although their offer amount might be half that of their competitors, it’s still a generous offer that doesn’t require a promo code to be entered.

BetRivers has a very clean interphase to learn, and offer dozens upon dozens of other sports and leagues to bet on in addition to the traditional leagues like the NFL.

Learn more about BetRivers’ Welcome Offer

5. BetParx promo - $750 risk-free bet

Another sportsbook that might not have the same level of national recognition is BetParx, a sportsbook that isn’t available in as many states as their competitors. However, BetParx is a great sportsbook if you live in a state where they’re up and running.

The welcome offer BetParx is granting new users is a very respectable one. Without the need of any promo code at sign-up, you can claim a $750 risk-free bet upon signing up with BetParx. Like the other sportsbooks mentioned above, your stake will be refunded in free bets if your first bet loses.

BetParx has one of the slickest interphases around with so much more to offer. They have hundreds of props for you to select from, all at very competitive odds and a large selection of futures prop bets also.

Previewing Week 10 NFL schedule

Now that we’re at Week 10 of the NFL season, wins and losses mean exponentially more as teams jockey for playoff position. Four teams are on bye this week, those teams being the Jets, Patriots, Bengals, and Ravens. But this week’s slate of games doesn’t take a hit as a result, as there are meaningful games across the board.

The biggest game on tap is the Vikings versus Bills. The Vikings are one of the NFL’s best teams at 7-1, a record that’s better than the Bills’ 6-2 record. Another huge game will be between the Packers and Cowboys. Green Bay is in danger of falling to 3-7 should they lose, which would put them severely behind the Vikings in the NFC North race.

Other marquee games taking place in Week 10 include Seahawks versus Buccaneers, Browns versus Dolphins, Cardinals versus Rams, and the SNF matchup between the Chargers and 49ers.

Best NFL Week 10 welcome offers

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.