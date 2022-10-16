Week 6 of the NFL is a phenomenal time for new users to check out the best welcome offers sportsbooks across North America are offering ahead of Sunday’s action.

Best promo codes for NFL Week 6

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: $1,250 on the house first bet

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer grants new users a free bet up to $1,250 upon sign up. When registering, you’ll be eligible for this promotion by entering the promo code INQUIRERFULL.

After your initial deposit’s made, you can place your first bet up to $1,250 and receive it back in the form of free bets if your wager loses. Plus, you’ll receive 1,000 Tier Credits and Rewards Tokens following your first bet’s settlement.

Caesars is one of the marquee sportsbooks for a reason. Their selection of props and incredible odds are fantastic for users looking to wager on the loaded Week 6 NFL schedule.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM offers a generous welcome offer in their own right for new users. By using promo code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up, you’ll receive a $1,000 risk-free bet.

There’s few sportsbooks that have competitive odds better than BetMGM. If you’re looking for the best odds to place your wagers on, this could be the sportsbook for you.

BetMGM’s interphase is incredibly user-friendly, making it a comfortable and quick learning curve for new users.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: Bet $5, Get $150 + 3 Month NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks out there for many good reasons. It starts with their welcome offer, which is one of the best in the industry. They’re allowing new users who are NBA fans a chance at a three month subscription to NBA League Pass just by betting $5 on any NBA wager. Additionally, they’ll reward you $150 in free bets just by placing any wager on any sport.

One of FanDuel’s pluses is its outstanding range of futures bets and parlay building. FanDuel’s parlay system is as simple as it gets, and the amount of futures bets each sport has is second to none.

If you’re looking to place your first wager, going with one of the most renowned sportsbooks in FanDuel is a very good option.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: $500 second chance bet

Another sportsbook with a generous welcome offer is BetRivers Sportsbook. BetRivers are allowing new users a second chance bet up to $500.

BetRivers has the most sports to bet on out of all the top sportsbooks. There’s seemingly nothing you can’t bet on, as sports such as darts and handball are even included.

BetRivers’ website and app both have unique and well-designed layouts. Plus, its Q&A page for betting 101 is informative and detailed.

5. Fubo Sportsbook promo: $1,000 risk-free bet

Fubo Sportsbook may not have the same accessibility and recognition nation-wide as some other sportsbooks. But if you have access to them, you’ll find they’re an enjoyable platform to bet on.

The welcome offer Fubo extends new users is right there with some of the best in the business. Their $1,000 risk-free bet doesn’t require any promo code during sign-up.

Another perk of Fubo is the ability to livestream Fubo TV simultaneously while you place your bet. This makes Fubo Sportsbook the top destination to go to if you like to place live bets on games in real-time.

Previewing Sunday’s NFL Week 6 action

Sports betters will be hard-pressed to find a better and more entertaining week of NFL action than the one that’s in store for Week 6. That’s an impressive feat given four teams are on bye this week.

It starts with the Bills and Chiefs having their long-awaited rematch in Kansas City. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been as advertised this season. The last time these teams played, they scored a combined 78 points, with 34 coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Cowboys and Eagles will play on SNF, with Cooper Rush’s 5-0 career undefeated streak going against the Eagles’ 5-0 undefeated season streak. The Ravens and Giants will do battle, as will the Jets and Packers.

