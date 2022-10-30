New sports bettors looking to wager on Week 8 NFL action came to the right spot, as the Inquirer has all the best welcome offers from sportsbooks across the U.S. in one spot for you.

Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim
1
Caesars Sportsbook
INQUIRERFULLFirst bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®
  • NY, NJ, WV, IA, CO, IN, MI, VA, TN, PA, AZ, LA, IL Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
2
BetMGM Logo
INQUIRERMGM$1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • AZ, NJ, IN, CO, DC, IA, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.
  • New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
3
Caesars Sportsbook
$1,000No Sweat First Bet
  • AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
4
WynnBet
$5002nd chance bet with code SPORTS
  • AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply
Get Bonus
5
FanDuel
$750Risk-Free Bet
  • NJ, PA only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&C apply.
Get Bonus
6
Betrivers
$5002nd chance bet with code SPORTS
  • CT only.
  • New players only, 21+. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
7
Sportsbook Illustrated
BC400NFB$400 No Fret Bet
  • IA Only.
  • 21+. New customers only. T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
8
Fubo Sportsbook
PIBONUS$100 In Free Bets
  • Available in NJ, PA only.
  • New users only, 21 or older. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
9
Borgata Sportsbook
$100In Free Bets
  • CO, VA only.
  • 21+; New Customers only. Full T&Cs apply.
Get Bonus
10
SuperBook Sports
$250In Free Bets
  • Offer available in NJ, MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
11
SuperBook Sports
$1000First Bet Match
  • Offer available in AZ, CO, TN only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus
12
SuperBook Sports
$750Risk-Free Bet
  • Offer available in MI only.
  • New users only, 21+. Full T&C apply.
Get Bonus

Best promo codes for NFL Week 8

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: $1,250 first bet on Caesars + casino rewards

Caesars is unquestionably one of the biggest names in the sports betting industry. They’re graciously offering the best welcome offer new bettors can find by offering a $1,250 free bet on them with additional casino rewards being thrown in as well.

In order to sign-up for this welcome offer, simply use promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up when prompted.

After you’ve registered your account, you can place any wager on an NFL Week 8 prop of your choice up to $1,250. Your account will be refunded up to $1,250 in free bets if your initial wager is unsuccessful. Along with that will come 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits for your casino account.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

Another trusted name in sports betting is none other than BetMGM. BetMGM’s welcome offer is almost as good as Caesars, and is better than the majority of its competition.

They’re offering a $1,000 risk-free bet to new users looking to wager on their platform. Simply type in promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted at sign-up to be enrolled in this fantastic promotion. Place your first wager up to $1,000, and receive it back in free bets if you lose.

BetMGM has a wide scope of bets to choose from, including a lot of live props and odds boosts props. They go beyond traditional bets to offer something for every type of user.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: $1,000 no sweat first bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is arguably the most recognizable name on this list due to their extensive partnerships with the major North American sports leagues. They live up to their reputation with a great parlay builder, fantastic odds on futures bets, and an easy to use interphase.

Their welcome offer is called a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. Similarly to BetMGM and Caesars, you’ll receive your first bet up to $1,00 back in your account as free bets should you fail on your initial wager.

Unlike the other sportsbooks, FanDuel doesn’t make you enter a promo code during registration. It’s a generous offer that couldn’t be easier to use on a sportsbook that’s received rave reviews from users.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: $500 second chance bet

BetRivers’ welcome offer is half that of the competitors mentioned above, but don’t let that fool you. There are few sportsbooks better than BetRivers, especially when it comes to giving new users a fair shake.

BetRivers offers livestreaming functionality, making it so you can place live bets while keeping track of the game easier than ever. Their statistic tab on the right hand side is educational and informative whether you’re a new or regular user.

Their welcome offer is easy to use also, as it doesn’t require a promo code. You can claim your $500 second chance bet by placing your initial wager up to $500, and get that back in the form of a second chance bet if you’re unsuccessful.

5. BetParx promo: $750 risk-free bet

BetParx is offering a welcome offer for new users that’s a very respectable one in the form of a risk-free bet up to $750. This offer requires no promo code from your end, as all you need to do is make an account and place your first NFL wager up to $750.

If this first wager is unsuccessful, BetParx will refund your account with $750 to use in free bets.

BetParx might be unfamiliar to many due to its limited availability. But if you’re in a state where BetParx is operating, you’ll find them to be one of the most complete sportsbooks out there. They have as many wagering options for bettors as anybody, and their selection of futures and live props is incredibly deep.

Previewing NFL’s Week 8 schedule

NFL’s Week 8 slate is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining of the 2022 season thus far, and that’s with the Chargers and Chiefs on bye weeks. It starts with Sunday Night Football, which promises to be a highly entertaining game between the Packers and Bills.

In other entertaining games, the Rams and 49ers will renew their rivalry once again. The Steelers and Eagles will also battle it out for bragging rights in Pennsylvania.

Both New York teams will play in games that have a lot of consequences standings-wise. The Giants are looking to go to 7-1 by defeating the Seahawks and the Jets looking to advance to 6-2 by defeating the Patriots.

Week 8 will also have the third and final game of the NFL’s games in London this season, as the Jaguars and Broncos will do battle.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.