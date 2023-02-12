Best Super Bowl betting apps: Top iOS & Android apps for Chiefs vs Eagles 2023

More on the Best Super Bowl Betting Apps

Top 5 Super Bowl Betting Apps

There are a wide number of betting apps out there that’ll be available to you when wagering on this weekend’s Super Bowl clash between the Eagles and Chiefs, thus it can be hard to decipher which ones are the best.

We’ve gone through and singled out the five best Super Bowl betting apps to use for your SBLVII betting, analysing exactly why they’re worth using for your SB bets.

5. bet365 Sportsbook

bet365′s sportsbook app is easily one of the best around, with all of the markets and features that make their sportsbook site great available here.

The user interface is very clean and easy-to-use, with their extremely fast loading times allowing you to use their excellent live betting section to full affect.

All of the markets that are on offer via their desktop site can be wagered on via their app, with the same also being said for their range of offers.

Their welcome offer is one of the best around when it comes to bonus bets, with you able to claim $200 by placing just a $1 wager to use on the Super Bowl.

4. PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet’s app definitely does their sportsbook justice, with the layout and design of the app itself clearly laying out all of the markets they have to offer.

The app is very fast when scrolling through all the various sections that have to offer, with you also able to use their unique ‘Points Betting’ system as easily on the app as you would on their desktop site.

Their live betting sections makes it incredibly easy to place your live bets on the Super Bowl, with the markets on offer also providing huge levels of variety.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars’ sports betting site is known as one of the best around, with their sportsbook app maintaining this quality throughout.

The design of the app boasts a clean gold and green color scheme, with all of the various sections of the app found at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to navigate through them with ease.

You’re still able to claim their generous $1,250 welcome offer at sign-up even when using the app, with all of the regular markets available to be bet on via your iPhone or Android.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel are one of the biggest sportsbooks in the country, and rightly so when you consider how strong their sports betting app proves to be.

They have a range of app-only offers that you’ll be able to claim ahead of Sunday’s big game, with all of their regular welcome offers and sign-up offers also available to be claimed as well.

The app itself has lightning-fast loading times, with their in-play betting sections proving to be perfect when live betting on the Super Bowl from wherever you are.

All of their markets are very easy to find, as they’re separated into sections at the top of your screen to allow you to switch between them at will when placing your SBLVII bets.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM are number one on our list for a reason, with all of factors that make their desktop site great being evident throughout their sportsbook app.

You’re able to place your Super Bowl parlay bets with ease thanks to their clean and concise layout, with all of their markets for the big game easily accessible from their home screen.

Their hugely generous welcome offer can be claimed via their sportsbook app as well as their desktop site, with all of their regular markets, futures and prop markets being found via their app.

Best Super Bowl Betting App Welcome Offers

Sportsbook App Welcome Offer Terms & Conditions Available States iOS and Android? Sportsbook App BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 paid back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win with INQUIRERMGM Terms & Conditions New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply Available States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. Offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply. iOS and Android? Yes Sportsbook App FanDuel Welcome Offer No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000 Terms & Conditions New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Available States AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only Not available in MD or OH. iOS and Android? Yes Sportsbook App Caesars Welcome Offer First bet on Caesars up to $1,250, 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits with INQUIRERFULL Terms & Conditions New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply Available States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only iOS and Android? Yes Sportsbook App PointsBet Welcome Offer Get up to $500 in Bet Credits Terms & Conditions New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply Available States CO, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, OH only. iOS and Android? Yes Sportsbook App Bet365 Welcome Offer Bet $1 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Terms & Conditions New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply Available States NJ, CO, VA, and OH only iOS and Android? Yes

Key Factors for Choosing a Super Bowl Betting App

User Reviews

Reading reviews from users that have already used your Super Bowl betting app are a great way to help you decide which app to side with.

Both the App Store and Google Play Store have overall ratings for each Super Bowl betting app, along with a detailed review section that allows users to leave in-depth reviews on the app and their experiences with it.

The star rating allows you to see how thousands of users have found the app, with the written reviews highlighting any key strengths and weaknesses the app possesses.

Deposit and Withdrawal methods

The variety of different ways you’re able to deposit and withdraw funds with your Super Bowl betting app is another key factor to take into account when making your choice.

The top SBLVII apps will allow you to see the deposit and withdrawal methods they offer via the app or online, giving you the chance to see which are available before signing-up.

You won’t have to pay any fees when withdrawing or depositing funds with your SB app, however some will depending on what method you use, thus doing your own research is crucial.

User Interface

The design and simplicity of your Super Bowl betting apps interface is crucial when it comes to navigating the SBLVII markets they have to offer.

Betting via an app means that you won’t be required to travel to an in-person sportsbook to place a bet, or need to be at your laptop/computer.

When betting via an app, it should be very easy and time efficient, with you being able to find the market you want to bet on in seconds when starting from the home screen.

It’s wise to get familiar with your Super Bowl app and make sure it’s easy to use and well-designed before placing any bets.

In-Play Betting

Top Super Bowl apps will have live betting, otherwise known as in-play betting, sections that are very easy to navigate with very fast loading times.

Live betting plays a huge role in placing your Super Bowl bets, thus it’s wise to make sure that the app you use to bet with has a huge range of in-play markets.

The best SB apps around will also update their live odds very quickly, allowing you to bet on all of the available markets at any point during the game.

Loading Times

Fast loading times are essential for any Super Bowl betting app, as these will allow you to get the latest markets and odds, as well as navigate through their various sections in seconds.

It’s vital you make sure that the SBLVII betting app you’re using works on your mobile device at a speed you are happy with.

This is very important for bettors who like to wager on the game whilst it’s going on, as fast loading times will allow you to place your bets almost instantaneously.

Live betting markets change by the second as the Super Bowl progresses, with fast loading times allow you to bet on the latest markets and odds as easily as possible.

Customer Service

An excellent range of customer service options should be offered by all top Super Bowl apps, with these allowing you contact your sportsbook regarding any questions or queries you may possess.

The top optinos for Super Bowl betting will offer customer support that is ready and available 24/7, with the methods on offer being live chat, email or telephone support.

These will be alongside thorough FAQ sections which will help explain common questions and solutions to do with using sports betting apps.

How to Bet with a Super Bowl Betting App

There are a number of steps you need to take when placing a bet with your Super Bowl betting app ahead of this Sunday’s big game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

We’ve gone through and listed all of the possible steps you’re going to need to undertake in order to get your Super Bowl betting started with your betting app of choice:

Head to your sportsbook of choice via the table above Begin the account creation process Enter and verify your personal information Enter any bonus/promo code if needed Read the terms and conditions of your sportsbook’s welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit Place your bets on the Super Bowl Collect your winnings from any winning bets once the game is over

It’s important to remember that, when depositing funds, you may need to deposit a certain amount in order to be eligible for your sportsbook’s welcome bonus.

In addition to this, you may also need to place a certain amount for your first bet in order to be eligible as well, thus it’s very important you read the full terms and conditions of your offer before signing-up.

Advantages of Using a Super Bowl Betting App

Mobile Streaming

The best Super Bowl betting apps will offer a live streaming service that you’ll be able to use to tune in to the big game later on today/

Some betting apps will need you to have funds in your account in order to watch their live stream, whilst some apps will need you to have a bet placed on Eagles vs Chiefs to watch.

You’ll be able to watch the game no matter where you are when watching via your app as long as you have a sportsbook account and a stable internet connection.

Push Notifications

The top options for Super Bowl betting apps will give you an option to turn on push notifications as you please, with this making it simple to keep up on the game itself as it’s happening should you not be watching at any point.

The top apps will give you notifications regarding any specific offers that have available for the big game, as well as any odds boosts or special prices.

Given this, it’s always worth turning on push notifications for the big game this evening to allow you to stay on top of everything to do with Eagles vs Chiefs.

Convenience

Convenience is one of the major reasons as to why you should bet on the Super Bowl via a betting app.

You’ll be able to place your Eagles vs Chiefs wagers as long as you have a stable internet connection and the sports betting app you’re using is available in your state.

Betting via an app proves to be a lot easier than doing it in-person, as you may need travel a number of hours out of your way to place any bets you want.

Wagering via their desktop site will mean that you’ll need to be in a place that has a stable internet connection, with you being unable to wager on the go, which isn’t the case when betting via an app.

App-Only Offers

App-only offers are another thing that all of the best Super Bowl betting apps out there will offer, with these allowing you to claim exclusive offers that you can’t when betting in-person or on desktop.

Betting via a sportsbook app, you’re able to get all the benefits you’ll get when wagering via desktop, as well as additional benefits such as app-only offers.

FanDuel are great for these types of promotions, with a number of their offers needing to sign-up and bet via an app in order to get involved.

Best Super Bowl Betting App FAQs

Can I bet on the Super Bowl via an App?

Absolutely. All you need to do is download your sportsbook app of choice via the app store or Google play store and sign-up for an account to get started.

Then, simply deposit funds into your account and get betting on the Super Bowl, with you able to bet on any of the markets on offer for Chiefs vs Eagles.

What apps are the best for Super Bowl betting?

All of the best Super Bowl betting apps are listed above in this piece, with you able to choose between a wide range of apps when placing your wagers on the big game.

In terms of the absolute best options to use, the likes of BetMGM, FanDuel are Caesars are all very strong options to use when betting on SBLVII in Arizona today.

Are there app-exclusive markets for the Super Bowl?

Most sportsbooks will allow you to bet on the same markets for the Super Bowl no matter whether you’re wagering via their app or desktop site.

However, it must be said that some sportsbooks will have app-only offers that you’ll be able to claim, with FanDuel being the most likely sportsbook to have these types of offers available.

Is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl via an app?

Yes. Sports betting apps are legal in a number of states across the US, with a large majority of sports betting states having apps available for you to download.

It’s important to check beforehand whether sports betting is legal in your state, with some states allowing you to bet via desktop sites online and not via an app.

Given this, checking to what extend sports betting is legal in your state is also hugely important, as you may or may not be allowed to bet via an app depending on what state you’re betting from.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.