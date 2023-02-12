Top 5 Super Bowl betting sites: Best Online Sportsbooks for Chiefs vs Eagles

Top 5 Super Bowl Betting Sites for Eagles vs Chiefs

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM are known as one of the top sports betting sites in the USA for a reason, thus it shouldn’t be shocking to see them appear at no.1 on our list of the top Super Bowl betting sites.

Not only do they have a very strong welcome offer that you can claim with INQUIRERMGM, but they also boast a huge range of prop markets, both players and game, and an excellent same-game parlay section.

Their live betting markets are updated by the second to give the very latest selections and odds when betting in-play, with their live betting section extremely clear and easy to navigate.

Overall, you really can’t go wrong when it comes choosing BetMGM for your online sportsbook of choice for your Super Bowl bets this Sunday.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel are arguably the biggest sportsbook in the US alongside DraftKings, with it being easy to see why they’re so popular when you take the quality of their sportsbook in to account.

They have the best welcome offer around, with a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet ready to be claimed right now without the need for a promo code.

FD have a plethora of odds boosts and specials markets on offer for the game, as well as all the usual spread, totals and prop markets to boot.

Their sportsbook itself is very easy to navigate, with this allowing you to find the markets you want to bet on with absolute ease ahead of tonight’s big game.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars are arguably the biggest betting names in the US thanks to the popularity of their casino brand, with this sportsbook doing this reputation justice with its overall quality.

A very generous welcome offer can be claimed at sign-up with promo code INQUIRERFULL, with you able to use this on the massive selection of markets they have available for today’s game.

They have prop markets for pretty much every situation imaginable, with their odds boosts and same-game parlay feature also proving to be excellent.

Their sportsbook is operated by William Hill, a huge name in the sports betting industry in the UK and Europe, thus this should be expected.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

4. PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet are one of the most unique sportsbooks on our list given they allows users both new and old the chance to use their brilliant ‘Points Betting’ feature that gives you more profit on your winning bets depending on how much they win by.

In addition to this, you’re also able to claim up to $500 in second chance bets with their strong welcome offer, with you not even needing to use a promo code of any kind to get involved in the first place.

PointsBet are also offering a number of boosted odds markets for Chiefs vs Eagles today, as well as a generous helping of prop markets that cover both the game itself, and individual players.

Get your PointsBet Promo Code

5. bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 are well-known for just how strong their live betting section is, with this being one of the many reasons as to why they’ve made our list of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

They have one of the best welcome offers around in terms of claiming bonus bets, with you just needing to wager $1 on any market to get $200 in bonus bets for Eagles vs Chiefs this evening.

Additionally, they also have a huge selection of bet boosts for the game that allow you to get increased odds on a selection of pre-selected markets.

They also have a fantastic same-game parlay feature and live streaming offerings as well, making them an excellent choice when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl later on today.

Get your bet365 Bonus Code

Best Super Bowl Betting Offers

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Live Betting Live Streaming Same-Game Parlays Promo Code? Sportsbook BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Bonus: Get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRERMGM Sportsbook FanDuel Welcome Offer $3,000 No Sweat First Bet Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First $1,250 Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rwward Credits Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRERFULL Sportsbook PointsBet Welcome Offer Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None Sportsbook bet365 Welcome Offer Bet $1 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None

Super Bowl Preview: Chiefs vs Eagles Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 50.5 Moneyline Team Chiefs Spread (+1.5) -110 Totals 50.5 Over -110 Moneyline +100 Team Eagles Spread (-1.5) -110 Totals 50.5 Under -110 Moneyline -120

The Eagles are marginal favorites, not just with BetMGM, but with all major sportsbook for the Super Bowl today, and given how convincing they’ve been during the postseason, it’s hard to argue against this.

They’ve dismantled both the Giants and 49ers so far, beating these two sides 38-7 and 31-7 respectively to set up today’s clash against Kansas City.

Philly look certainly be looking to run the ball today given they’ve been one of the best and most efficient rushing teams in the league this year, whilst Chiefs will be looking to Mahomes to bring the heat.

He was a small doubt for the game following their win against the Bengals after Mahomes picked up an ankle injury, however he’s since overcome this issue to be clear fully healthy for today’s game.

This’ll come as a huge boost for the Chiefs, however this hasn’t seen their odds change in terms of the moneyline or spread, with the sportsbooks still siding with Philly to win their first Super Bowl since 2017.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.