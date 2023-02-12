Best Super Bowl betting sites: Top Sportsbooks for Eagles vs Chiefs ranked

More on the Best Super Bowl Betting Sites

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites Ranked

There are number of top online sportsbooks out there to use when placing your bets on Sunday’s big game, thus it can be a little hard to differentiate between them and decide which ones are the best to use for your wagers.

We’re here to take you through the absolute best options you should be using when betting on Eagles vs Chiefs, offering analysis as to why you should use their sportsbook for SBLVII.

5. PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet are one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the USA for a reason, with their sports betting site being very impressive in a number of key areas when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl.

An excellent range of pre-game, In-Play and futures markets are all on offer for Sunday’s big game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with their same-game parlay feature also proving to be very strong.

The sign-up offer available with PointsBet allows new users to get up to $500 in second chance bets to use on SBLVII, a generous welcome bonus that betters a lot of new customer promos offered by their competitors.

They even have their own unique ‘Points Betting’ feature that allows bettors to make more money on winnings bets depending on how many points the team they’ve bet on wins by.

4. BetFred Sportsbook

BetFred may be more known for their work in the UK and Europe, however this doesn’t mean they’re not an excellent option to use when placing your bets on this Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup.

You’re able to claim up to $1,111 in ‘Fred Bets’ via their hugely generous sign-up bonus, with you needing to remember to enter code INQUIRER at sign-up in order to claim this offer in time for Super Bowl LVII.

A number of odds boosts are set to be offered revolving around Chiefs vs Eagles ahead of the game on February 12th, whilst their brilliant range of offers for current customers are ready to be claimed right now for the big game.

The range of markets, particularly player and game props, they’ll be offering for SBLVII are very impressive, whilst their Same-Game Parlay section allows you to get creative with your wagers.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars are one of the most popular betting companies in the USA thanks to their hugely popular casino brand, with their online sportsbook doing this reputation proud given how brilliant it proves to be across the board.

The welcome bonus offered by Caesars is very generous, as it allows you to get your first Super Bowl bet on Caesars with code INQUIRERFULL, getting your funds from this bet back as bonus credits up to $1,250 if this wager loses.

You’ll also get 1,000 Tier and Reward Credits to use on their excellent Rewards programme, a little addition that makes their welcome offer just that little bit stronger.

The range of current customer offers allow you to get even more bonus funds to use on SBLVII, whilst their odds boosts allow you to get even better prices on the most popular Eagles vs Chiefs markets.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel are arguably the biggest online sportsbook in the US for a reason, with their sports betting site offering you all you need to successfully bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

Their welcome offer is, without a doubt, the most generous you’re going to come across when betting on Chiefs vs Eagles, with you able to claim a huge $3,000 No Sweat First Bet without the need to enter a promo code.

Odds boosts, an excellent range of current customer offers and a generous spread of markets are also offered, giving you everything you need when placing your SBLVII bets this weekend.

Their futures markets, SGP’s and ‘Specials’ markets are all particularly strong, with these allowing you to bet on the big game from a different angle that just isn’t offered with other sportsbooks.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM proudly sit first in our list of the best Super Bowl betting sites for a reason, with their sportsbook easily being the best around for your Eagles vs Chiefs bets ahead of this Sunday’s game.

Their welcome offer gives new users that use bonus code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up the chance to get up to $1,000 back on their first bet as bonus bets if it loses, allowing you to place your first SBLVII without the risk of losing your funds for good if it loses.

In addition to this, there’s also a range of offers for existing users that allow you to claim even more bonus bets, all of which you’ll be able to use on this weekend’s Philly vs Kansas City clash.

A massive selection of props are on offer for the big game on Sunday, as well as a number of pre-made same-game parlay options, with you also able to come up with your own as well.

Hundreds of pre-game and live betting markets will also be offered, covering a range of areas such as the spread and totals to specials markets, as well as everything in between.

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Live Betting Live Streaming Same-Game Parlays Promo Code? Sportsbook BetMGM Welcome Offer First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you don’t win Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRERMGM Sportsbook FanDuel Welcome Offer $3,000 No Sweat First Bet Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None Sportsbook Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRERFULL Sportsbook BetFred Welcome Offer Get up to $1,111 in Fred Bets Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? INQUIRER Sportsbook PointsBet Welcome Offer Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Same-Game Parlays Yes Promo Code? None

What Makes a Top Super Bowl Betting Site?

There are a number of key factors that go into making a top Super Bowl betting site, with the likes of odds, range of markets and the bonuses/promotions on offer being just some of these.

We’ve gone through and singled out some of these key factors that you need to be on the lookout for when deciding which sportsbook to use when placing your SBLVII best for Chiefs vs Eagles.

Market Options

The top online sportsbooks for Sunday’s Eagles vs Chiefs clash will have a huge range of markets on offer fot you to bet on this weekend.

All of the usual markets, such as moneyline, spread and totals will be on offer, with the best options allowing you to wager on a generous selection of player props, game props, futures markets and live betting markets.

The more markets the better when it comes to the Super Bowl, as the greater the choice of options, the more variety you can have when it comes to placing your wagers.

The range of markets on offer will differ depending on whether the match has started or not, with the markets offered changing slightly once the game has gotten underway.

The markets offered will change depending on the latest injury news regarding each team, with the odds for these markets also changing simultaneously.

Some sportsbooks will allow you to name your own bet for the Super Bowl, giving you the opportunity to come up with your own wagers for the game.

Odds

Competitive, strong odds will be on offer with all of the greatest Super Bowl betting sites, allowing you to get the best prices no matter what wagers you’re placing on Eagles vs Chiefs.

Obviously, the better the odds offered on markets, the more profit you’ll be able to make on winning bets.

The odds themselves will be updated constantly in the lead-up to the game starting, with the odds for live markets also changing by the second as the game itself unfolds.

Doing your own research beforehand is vital, as this will allow you to see which SBLVII sportsbooks have the outright best odds, as well as which sites have the best variety of odds boosts as well.

Odds boosts are a way to get an even better price on selected bets, with sportsbooks usually choosing the markets they’ll boost the odds of beforehand, giving you the chance to make even more profit should you bet on them and the bet wins.

Offers and Promotions

A wide range of offers and promos will be available with all the best Super Bowl betting sites, allowing you to claim extra bonus funds and bonus funds for Sunday’s big game.

Some of these promos will require you to place a qualifying wager in order to claim your bonus, whilst some will allow you to claim bonus funds by simply opting in.

Top Super Bowl sites will have a generous new customer welcome offer available fo you as well, with most sites requiring you to enter a sportsbook promo code in order for you to claim this bonus.

These will often come in the form of a first bet bonus or bonus bets, with the offer available depending on the sportsbook you’ve signed up with.

These specific promotions are great, as they allow new customers to get a big boost after signing-up to help them make as much profit as possible when betting on Eagles vs Chiefs.

Live Betting

Live betting, otherwise referred to as in-play betting, plays a huge role when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl online, with a huge number of bets placed in-play during the big game every year.

The top SBLVII sportsbooks will offer a range of live betting markets for you to wager on as the game progresses, with the market selection and odds changing at the same time.

The variety of markets on offer during the game will differ to the markets offered before the game starts, allowing you to bet on unique markets whilst the match itself is ongoing.

The best sites will also offer a strong selection of live betting stats for you to use to help with your wagers, with these updating to be as accurate as possible as the game unfolds.

Deposit/Withdrawal Options

The absolute best sportsbooks to use for Super Bowl betting will offer a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods to use when it comes to putting money in to, and taking winnings out of, your account.

The likes of PayPal, Credit/Debit Card and Skrill are just some of the deposit and withdrawal methods that’ll be offered via the best SBLVII betting sites.

The more options offered, the better, as you’ll then have a greater chance of being able to move funds to and from your respective accounts whilst using a method that you’re familiar with.

Given this, doing your research beforehand it crucial, as it’ll allow you to see exactly which methods are available to you when depositing and withdrawing funds.

This will allow you to see whether you’ll be able to dos via you preferred method, with this potentially then affecting which sportsbook you choose to bet with going forward.

Super Bowl Betting Tips and Strategies

Create Accounts with Multiple Sportsbooks

Creating accounts with multiple sportsbooks is a great way to get the most out of your money when betting on Eagles vs Chiefs this Sunday.

In doing so, you’ll be able to take advantage of the all of the sign-up offers that’ll be available to you, giving you the chance to claim $1,000s in bonus funds and bonus bets for this weekend’s big game.

You’ll also be able to take advantage of any ongoing offers they have available, allowing you to claim even more bonus funds by opting in and following their instructions.

All of the sportsbooks mentioned throughout this piece have a generous welcome offer that’ll you be able to claim right now, with some needing you to enter your sportsbook promo code to get involved.

In addition, you can compare odds and market selection between the sites, choosing which ones suit your needs the best when it comes to Super Bowl wagering.

Watch Injury Reports Closely

It’s always important to keep a close eye on the injury reports released by each of the Chiefs and Eagles in the build-up to the big game.

In doing so, you’ll be able to see which players may not be 100% going into the game, as well as which players each team will be missing through injury.

For example, if the Chiefs are missing some of their more important defenders, you can use this information to then potentially bet on the Eagles’ points line and vice versa.

The odds for the game will change as this news comes out however, thus it’s important to stay on top of it to ensure you can get ahead of the curve when it comes to betting on markets they may be overpriced.

Don’t Pay Too Much Attention to History

A common theme when betting on the Super Bowl is going off of the history of the game when placing your bets.

For example, in Super Bowl history, the team that wins the coin toss before the game wins 53% of the time, a stat that some bettors will use as information when deciding which team to bet on.

However, a stat like this doesn’t take into account any context, and is merely looked at from a superstitious point-of-view.

In addition, some may point to a team’s history in the Super Bowl as a factor to whether they’ll win or not, with the Eagles winning four of their seven Super Bowls in their history.

Again, this can be misleading when it comes to deciding who to bet on, as no context is taken into account here.

The teams that won the Super Bowl previously could be massively different to the squad they boast now, with the team they’re up against also, most likely, vastly different to previous sides.

Given this, whilst it can sometime be beneficial to take history into account when betting on SBLVII, don’t take all of the information you receive as gospel.

Can I legally bet on the Super Bowl in my state?

There are as many as 25 legal online betting states in the USA, with the most recent of these being Ohio, which went live January 1st 2023, just in time for the NFL Playoffs.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, these are the states in which you’re legally allowed to wager on SBLVII:

State Legal Super Bowl Betting? State Arizona Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Colorado Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Connecticut Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Delaware Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Illinois Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Indiana Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Iowa Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Kansas Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Louisiana Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Maryland Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Michigan Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Mississippi Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Nevada Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State New Hampshire Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State New Jersey Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State New York Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Ohio Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Pennsylvania Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Rhode Island Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Tennessee Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Virginia Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Washington DC Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Washington Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State West Virginia Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes State Wyoming Legal Super Bowl Betting? Yes

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites FAQs

What is the best Super Bowl Betting Site?

There are a whole host of options to choose from when it comes to determining what site to use for your Super Bowl bets this Sunday.

All of the best options can be found via the table presented earlier in this piece, with this also detailing the sign-up offer that’s available via each site.

In terms of the outright best sportsbooks to use for your SBLVII bets, you can’t go wrong with choosing the likes of BetMGM, FanDuel and Caesars.

Can I bet on the Super Bowl via an app?

Absolutely. All of the best SBLVII sites will have a top sportsbook app that you’ll be able to download and wager on Chiefs vs Eagles with ahead of the game.

It’s important to check whether your sportsbook offered an app equivalent of their site before signing-up, as betting via an app allows you to bet whenever and wherever you are.

If you’re unsure on which SBLVII app to use, feel free to check out our guide to the best Super Bowl betting apps ahead of this weekend’s big game in Arizona.

What are the most popular Super Bowl bets?

There are a whole host of bets you’ll be able to place on the Super Bowl both before and during the big game this Sunday, with the markets on offer differing depending on which sportsbook you’re betting with.

All of the regular markets, such as spread, moneyline and spread, will be available with all SBLVII betting sites, whilst the best sportsbooks will offer a range of futures, game/player props and in-play bets to boot.

It’s important to do your research on which markets are offered via each sportsbook to ensure you’re placing your Super Bowl bets with the sports betting sites that allow the best market variety.

Am I legally allowed to bet on the Super Bowl?

This will also depend on which state you’re located in, as only 25 states have legalized and launch online sports betting ahead of this weekend’s big clash.

The states can be found earlier in this article, with you needing to make sure online sports betting is live in your stake before trying to sign-up with any sportsbooks and place any bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.