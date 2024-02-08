11 Super Bowl 58 betting promos, sign-up offers & bonuses to claim now

Super Bowl 58 is just a few days away and if you want to grab some sign-up bonuses from U.S. betting sites, it’s best to do it a few days in advance. That’s because 1) you want to make sure you can get verified in time and 2) some of those offers require you to place a first bet to get your bonus bet reward, which you’ll likely want to use on the Super Bowl.

By our count, there are 33 total sign-up bonuses you can use for the Super Bowl across the United States, but about half of them are available in one state (Michigan, Iowa and Arizona have many standalone books). In Pennsylvania, we’ve tracked down 11 total offers applicable to Chiefs-49ers (though all these offers can be used on any game, not just the Super Bowl).

Again, it’s never a bad idea to plan ahead, because it can take several days for some sportsbooks to verify your account and let you deposit and bet. For the best chance at getting verified right away, make sure the address you enter matches the address on your photo ID.

Let’s dive into the 11 best Super Bowl betting sign-up offers.

11 Super Bowl Sign-Up Bonuses

1. FanDuel

Promo code: None required States available: AZ CO CT IL KS KY LA IN IA MA MD MI NJ NY OH PA TN VA VT WV WY Offer: Bet $5, get $200 if your first bet wins

FanDuel is giving new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. But there’s no minimum odds requirement on your first bet, so take a massive favorite -- like Wright State -4000 against Detroit in Thursday college hoops action.

2. BetMGM

Promo code: INQUIRERNEWS States available: AZ CO IN IA IL KS KY LA MA MD MI NJ OH PA TN VA WV WY Offer: Bet $5, get $158

BetMGM has two offers available, but the easier one is the $158 bet/get through promo code INQUIRERNEWS. All you need to do is deposit $10, bet $5, and you’ll get $158 in bonus bets no matter what.

The bonus bets will be split into three increments of $50, $50 and $58. You can’t split them down any further than that.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Promo code: PINEWS1000 States available: AZ CO IL IN IA KS KY LA MA MD ME MI NJ NV NY OH PA TN VA WV Offer: $1,000 first bet insurance

Caesars is offering a max $1,000 first bet on the house, meaning if your first bet loses, you’ll get refunded in bonus bets equal to what you lost. So if I put $500 on the Chiefs +2 as my first bet and they don’t cover, I’ll get back a $500 bonus bet.

The key differentiator for this offer is that you get back one giant bonus bet. Other books will give you a pool of bonus bets where you can decide how much to place on each bet, or split into smaller increments, but Caesars just gives you one shot since they’re giving you one giant bonus bet back.

4. bet365

Promo code: PINEWS States available: AZ CO KY IA IN LA NJ OH VA Offer: Bet $5, get $150 or $2,000 first bet insurance

bet365 isn’t available in Pennsylvania yet (though they did secure a license in PA last year), but it is in neighboring New Jersey. So if you’re close to the border, take a quick drive to sign up and make your first bet.

You can either get $150 in bonus bets with a $10 deposit and $5 wager or $2,000 first bet insurance. You use the same promo code PINEWS and you’ll pick your offer during the registration process.

5. Fanatics Sportsbook

Promo code: Click here States available: CO CT IA KY OH MA MD PA TN VA VT WV (offer will be paused Sunday) Offer: Bet $100 every day for 10 days, get $100 each day ($1,000 total)

In Pennslyvania and most other states, Fanatics Sportsbook is offering $100 in bonus bets each day you bet $100 for your first 10 days on the platform. Lotta 1′s and 1′s, I know.

Here’s how it will work -- if you sign up and bet $100 on Friday, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets. If you do the same on Sunday, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets. And then the same for the next seven days. But since you missed Saturday, your total bonus bets will be $900.

6. DraftKings Sportsbook

Promo code: None required States available: AZ CO CT IL IN IA KS KY LA MA ME MD MI NH NJ NY OH OR PA TN VA VT WV Offer: Bet $5, get $200

If you haven’t signed up at DraftKings, they still have one of the highest “bet/get” offers available in the U.S. Just bet $5 on anything, and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

7. ESPN BET

Promo code: PINEWS States available: AZ CO IL IN IA KS LA KY MA MD MI NJ OH PA TN VA WV Offer: Bet anything, get $150

ESPN BET, the newest entrant onto the U.S. sports betting scene, is giving out $150 bonus bets with promo code PINEWS. You just need to make any cash wager and you’ll get the bonus bets. Our offer is higher than the standard ESPN BET offer on site, which is only $100.

8. BetRivers

Promo code: Click here States available: AZ CO CT IL IN IA LA MD MI NJ NY OH PA VA WV Offer: First bet insurance (amount varies by state)

BetRivers is giving out first bet insurance, though the amounts differ by state. In Pennsylvania, you can get insurance up to $500.

$500: IL, IN, LA, MI, PA, VA

$250: CO, NJ

$100: AZ

Like other books with first bet insurance, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost if your first bet loses.

9. Unibet

Promo code: None required States available: AZ IN NJ PA VA Offer: $50 first bet insurance

Unibet is exiting the U.S. market this spring, but still has $50 first bet insurance active on its site. You’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost if your first bet loses.

10. Betway

Promo code: None required States available: CO IN IA NJ PA Offer: $250 first bet insurance

Betway, another European book, has been in Pennsylvania for a while and is still offering its $250 bet insurance in the states where it operates.

11. BetFred

Promo code: None required States available: AZ CO IA LA MD OH PA VA Offer: $105 first bet insurance

Finally, BetFred is offering first bet insurance up to $105, refunded in FredBets (their version of bonus bets).

