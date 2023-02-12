Super Bowl MVP odds: Latest betting futures for 2023 big game

2023 Super Bowl MVP odds

Player Odds Player Patrick Mahomes Odds +130 Player Jalen Hurts Odds +145 Player Travis Kelce Odds +1400 Player A.J. Brown Odds +2500 Player Miles Sanders Odds +2500 Player Haason Reddick Odds +3000 Player DeVonta Smith Odds +3300 Player Chris Jones Odds +7000

On paper, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are evenly matched. Both finished with the same regular season record and average points per game. They also led the NFL in sacks.

With that said, it can be challenging to know who you should bet on as the Super Bowl MVP award winner. The Inquirer has all the favorites and a couple of dark horses for you to consider ahead of the big game.

Super Bowl MVP odds 2023: Betting favorites

Patrick Mahomes (+130)

The reigning league MVP, MVP in 2018, and the only Super Bowl MVP on this list is none other than the 27 year old phenom himself, Patrick Mahomes.

The biggest storyline to track with Mahomes is the status of his high ankle sprain suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. Reports coming out of practice this week are that Mahomes seemed much healthier than he was leading into the AFC Championship Game agains the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite this serious injury, Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and 326 yards without turning the ball over against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His mobility outside of the pocket was hampered, which is something that could be a cause for concern against an Eagles defense that tallied 70 regular season sacks and has five players with ten or more sacks.

Even with battling an injury, Mahomes is the clear frontrunner for the award. With Tom Brady now retired, Mahomes looks to be the only active player in the NFL with multiple Super Bowl MVPs.

Jalen Hurts (+145)

Entering the season, Jalen Hurts’ job status was heavily in question. He showed many flashes during his first two seasons, but wasn’t consistent enough as a passer.

When we fast forward to present day, Hurts is the co-favorite to win Super Bowl MVP. Before he suffered an injury in Week 15 that cost him two weeks of the season, Hurts was the regular season MVP frontrunner ahead of Mahomes in the eyes of many.

Hurts was a co-favorite for Super Bowl MVP alongside Mahomes for most of the buildup to the big game. But after reports emerged noting Hurts is still playing through discomfort in his shoulder, he’s fallen behind Mahomes at +145.

Hurts wasn’t exceptional against the Giants in his Week 18 return to the lineup. But he knocked the rust off in the divisional round, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. Against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Hurts ran for a touchdown as the Eagles won in a 31-7 blowout.

Hurts has many things going for him in his Super Bowl MVP case. He had marvelous wide receivers and a stout offensive line. If the Eagles win, it’ll likely be due to his stellar dual-threat capabilities.

Travis Kelce (+1400)

The first non-quarterback on the Super Bowl MVP favorites list is Travis Kelce. Kelce is in the conversation as greatest tight end of all time, and he could lay that argument to rest by winning the MVP award.

The Super Bowl will be an emotionally charged one for the 33 year old veteran, as he’s facing off against his older brother Jason Kelce of the Eagles.

Kelce has over 10,000 yards and 69 touchdowns to his name throughout his career. He produced his seventh consecutive 1,000 yard season in 2022, putting up a career-high in receiving yards. In the postseason alone, Kelce’s tallied an absurd 1,467 yards and 15 touchdowns in 17 games.

No tight end has ever won MVP in Super Bowl history. That’s the biggest thing going against Kelce, as any receiving touchdowns he has would be from the arm of Mahomes.

But there’s never been a tight end as strong and dynamic with the ball after the catch as Kelce. Kelce has always been extremely productive in the playoffs, and it’s hard to see that being any different this time.

A.J. Brown (+2500)

A.J. Brown is the first and only wide receiver in this game viewed as a Super Bowl MVP favorite.

Brown was traded to Philadelphia from the Tennessee Titans before the season and put together a career year as the Eagles’ go-to option in the passing game.

The 25 year old superstar caught 88 balls for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles. Him being an elite number one wide receiver was arguably the biggest reason Hurts took the leap he did at quarterback.

There’s seemingly nothing Brown doesn’t have in his arsenal. He can snag jump balls, is a solid route runner, and is strong and athletic after the catch.

The main caution against Brown is his lack of production in the Eagles’ two playoff games. He’s caught just seven targets for 50 yards in the postseason, and will likely be Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s biggest focus.

Miles Sanders (+2500)

No running back has won Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis won it for the Denver Broncos in 1998.

Penn State product Miles Sanders will look to be the first to break that streak, and he has a surprisingly solid case.

In 2023, Sanders trumped the production he put up in his first three seasons. He scored 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,268 yards. Although he wasn’t much of a threat out of the backfield, he was reliable and earned a Pro Bowl nod as a result.

In Sanders’ two playoff games, he’s earned two touchdowns and 132 yards. His MVP argument is also aided by running behind Lane Johnson and Kelce, two of the best offensive linemen of their generation.

While Sanders has an incredibly tough road ahead of him in order to win Super Bowl MVP, we’ve seen crazier things happen before. That said, the Chiefs’ No. 8 ranked rush defense will present a difficult challenge.

Super Bowl MVP odds 2023: Dark horses to consider

Haason Reddick (+3000)

Winning the Super Bowl MVP as a defensive player is a difficult feat. Since 2000, just four defensive players have won Super Bowl MVP. Von Miller was the most recent to do so in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

That’s why the Eagles’ best pass rusher, Haason Reddick, has odds priced at +3000. This makes Reddick a fantastic gamble for those looking for an extreme long shot to bet on.

Reddick was the Eagles’ most productive pass rusher this season, which says something considering the defense had 70 sacks as a team. Reddick contributed 16 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He’s been incredibly productive in the playoffs as well, with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in two games. No pass rusher on the Eagles is as dominant as the 28 year old Reddick, who could have a big day pressuring Mahomes.

DeVonta Smith (+3300)

You won’t find many No. 2 wide receivers in the NFL more skilled and productive than DeVonta Smith. Despite his incredible talent and jaw-dropping plays, Smith remains one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league.

Smith has marvelous dark horse odds of +3300. If you’re feeling bold, there’s no reason not to throw a couple dollars at him, as he caught more balls than Brown and put up 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

Smith and Hurts have chemistry dating back to their college careers at Alabama, and that chemistry shows on a weekly basis.

With Brown set to be a central focus of the Chiefs’ defense, expect Smith to get open often. If Smith is able to find his way into the end zone for a couple of touchdowns, he may just shock the world and win Super Bowl MVP honors.

Chris Jones (+7000)

Joining Reddick as the only defenders on this list is the sensational Chiefs defensive tackle, Chris Jones.

The 28 year old All-Pro produced his best season since 2019, sacking the quarterback 15.5 times and forcing two fumbles. Jones has also been exceptional against the run.

Jones has tallied two sacks and six quarterback hits in the Chiefs’ playoff run thus far. He has a tendency to be a ‘closer’ and deliver in the biggest moments of the biggest games.

If you think the Chiefs will be victorious over the Eagles, Jones is a great value pick at +7000. As one of the most clutch and reliable defenders in the league, Jones has everything needed to be a surprise Super Bowl MVP.

