Inquirer readers are able to get their hands on a huge range of bonuses to use when betting on MNF between the Steelers and Browns. Scroll down to learn how to get involved and claim these promos.

Best NFL TNF promo codes

1. BetMGM Sportsbook - INQURIERMGM50 for $1,050 Bonus

BetMGM’s welcome offer is one of the strongest around, with you being able to claim $1,000 in the form of a risk-free bet and $50 free on sign-up when using code INQUIRERMGM50.

You’ll be getting your stake back on your first TNF bet up to $1,000 if it loses, with you being given your $50 in free bonus funds immediately after sign-up.

There are already a whole host of markets available when it comes to betting on Thursday’s Browns vs Steelers clash, thus you won’t be short of options when using your risk-free bet.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

2. Caesars Sportsbook - First $1,250 Bet on Caesars with INQUIRERFULL

Caesars Sportsbook offer a great way to get your TNF betting up and running, as they allow you to place your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when using code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

This offer allows you to claim your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250 if your first wager on Thursday Night Football loses, with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits also being issued to your account as well.

Caesars are one of the best online sportsbooks around when it comes to betting on the NFL, thus you’ll be in safe hands when placing your TNF wagers.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel’s offer allows new players to place their first bet on any TNF market without the risk of losing your funds forever if the wager doesn’t come in.

You’ll be getting your stake back up to $1,000 if your first TNF bet ends up losing, with you not even needing to enter a promo code in the first place to claim this offer.

FanDuel have some of the best selection of markets for Steelers vs Browns on Thursday, with you not having an excuse to not sign-up and get involved.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers Sportsbook’s second chance bet offer is ready to be claimed for Thursday Night Football right now, with you getting your stake back on your first TNF losing bet up to $500.

Just place your first bet on any Browns vs Steelers market, with you getting your money back as a free bet up to $500 if this bet ends up falling short.

BetRivers offer a wide selection of markets for NFL games, thus you’ll have an abundance of options to use your second chance bet on.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

5. Fubo TV - $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

A $1,000 risk-free bet is the offer in-store for those signing-up with Fubo Sportsbook, with you not even needing to enter a promo code in oder to get involved.

You just need to sign-up with their online sportsbook and make your initial deposit, with you then being able to claim your first bet on any NFL Week 3 market risk-free.

Fubo’s generous range of markets means you won’t be short of options when it comes to betting on the third week of NFL action, with there being a wide range of choices in store.

Get your Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code

Thursday Night Football preview: Steelers vs Brown analysis

The Browns are favorites with all of the top sportsbooks going into Thursday Night Football, despite suffering their worst loss of the season last week.

Cleveland were 13 ahead of the Jets going into the last few minutes of the game, however they failed to hold their nerve and conceded two touchdowns without response to lose 31-30.

The Steelers, much like the Browns, are 1-1 so far this year, with Pittsburgh going into TNF on the back of a loss to the Patriots in a tight 17-14 clash on Sunday.

The Browns are five-point favorites with most sportsbooks for Thursday Night Football, a fair price when you consider they boast the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb.

Best Thursday Night Football betting apps

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet + $50 Bonus Funds with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 2 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 Fubo $1,000 Risk-Free bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.