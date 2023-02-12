Top five Super Bowl betting sites for new customers to use on the big game

There’s no better time for new sports bettors to redeem their first promo codes than the Super Bowl. The Inquirer’s constructed a list of the top five Super Bowl betting sites for you to take a look at if you’re looking to wager on the big game.

Certain sportsbooks have multiple offers up for grabs ahead of the Super Bowl which will also be covered and included in this piece.

Top five Super Bowl betting sites for new players to check out

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

INQUIRERMGM is the BetMGM bonus code you can redeem at sign-up for one of the best sportsbook promo codes out there. By redeeming this offer, you’ll receive your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 if you don’t win.

BetMGM also offers bonus code INQUIRER100 to new players, which is just available for the Super Bowl. With this welcome offer, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets when you wager $10 on the big game.

You’ll find more novelty prop bets on BetMGM than any other sportsbook. Additionally, their odds are some of the best around, which makes creating a parlay a fun and exciting process.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

Next in our top five Super Bowl betting sites is FanDuel Sportsbook, who don’t need much of an introduction to new players. FanDuel is one of the most popular sports betting sites in the country, and their welcome offer is a big reason why.

FanDuel offers a no sweat first bet to their new customers for up to $3,000. Without needing to type in a promo code during sign-up, you’ll be able to place your first Super Bowl bet up to $3,000 and get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

No sportsbook is better at creating parlays than FanDuel. They’re also the best option out there when it comes to parlay insurance promotions and having a plethora of odds boosts available for the big game.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is another one of the most commonly known sportsbooks out there. You’ll find a brilliant selection of same game parlays on Caesars with competitive odds on Super Bowl Sunday.

INQUIRERFULL is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code you can redeem during registration in order to receive a $1,250 first bet on the house. If your first bet loses, your stake will be refunded in bet credits.

Ohio sports betting has taken off in a big way, and Buckeye State residents can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1BET for a $1,500 on the house welcome bonus.

4. BetFred Sportsbook

BetFred Sportsbook is a lesser known operation than the renowned platforms above, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t a sportsbook you can trust with all your Super Bowl betting desires.

Redeem the BetFred promo code INQUIRER at launch to see what one of the top five Super Bowl betting sites is all about. This welcome offer will reward you with $1,111 in Fred Bets after you place a $50 bet on the big game.

Additionally, Ohio sports bettors can redeem this offer by clicking on the welcome offer below.

5. PointsBet Sportsbook

Rounding out our top five Super Bowl betting sites is PointsBet Sportsbook. PointsBet is available in a large number of states as seen above, and their welcome offer is generous, albeit it a bit different than the rest on this list.

With this welcome offer, your first cash bet up to $100 throughout the first five days of your account being open will be refunded in the form of bet credits if you lose.

This means you can wager $100 on Super Bowl Sunday after registering for an account and get your stake back in bet credits if you’re unsuccessful.

Super Bowl preview between the Eagles and Chiefs

The Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is a highly anticipated one featuring the NFL’s most dominant regular season teams.

The Eagles are favored across all the sportsbooks above entering kickoff by no more than 1.5 points. This game is expected to be high scoring, with totals props ranging from 50 to 51.5 points.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts were the frontrunners for the MVP all season, and are flanked by marvelous supporting casts.

Both teams also possess stout defenses led by sack artists Haason Reddick and Chris Jones, which could contribute to a lower scoring game than some anticipate.

Regardless of who you think will win, this game has all the makings of a classic and serves as a fun opportunity for new players to place their first bets.

What are the top five Super Bowl betting sites?

