TwinSpires promo code PIRACING: Up to $400 bonus for 2023 Preakness Stakes

Ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes, the TwinSpires promo code PIRACING is up for grabs in over 30 U.S. states. TwinSpires is offering a maximum welcome bonus of $400 in bonus bets that can be claimed depending on how much you wager on the platform.

The formula for how you accumulate bonus bets is as follows.

Every $400 you wager on TwinSpires earns you $100 worth of bonus bets. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash but can be used on other horse races. You’ll have 30 days to meet TwinSpires’ wagering requirement for $400 in bonus bets.

More details on your TwinSpires promo code

TwinSpires is one of the most popular and best horse racing betting sites in the industry. TwinSpires has hundreds of tracks and races for you to wager on, including the Preakness Stakes. You can also live stream the race through TwinSpires to track your wagers in real time.

Your welcome offer is different than what you’d receive from TVG or FanDuel Racing, as TwinSpires makes you meet a wagering requirement in order to receive your bonus bets.

However, unlike FanDuel or TVG where you only win bonus bets if you lose your first bet, the result of your wagers doesn’t impact whether or not you’ll receive your bonus bets. Instead, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets for every $400 in cash you wager.

You don’t need to worry if you don’t bet $1,600 worth of cash in one day, as you’ll have the first 30 days your account’s active to wager $1,600 and get your full $400 worth of bonus bets.

States where TwinSpires promo code can be redeemed

Residents in the majority of states in the U.S. can wager on TwinSpires, with only a select few states not allowing online horse racing betting.

Those residing in the following states can sign-up and wager with TwinSpires: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MZ, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY.

That means the following states don’t allow any form of online horse racing: AK, GA, HI, ME, MI, NV, NJ, NC, SC, TX, UT, and Washington DC.

TwinSpires promo code: Instructions to redeem

Click the offer module above to begin creating your TwinSpires promo code Enter and verify your personal information and make sure you use promo code PIRACING Make your first deposit of $10 or more to finalize the creation of your account Begin wagering on TwinSpires, and for every $400 you wager, $100 in bonus bets will be credited to your account Continue this pattern as much as you wish up until you’ve earned $400 in bonus bets, which means you’ve wagered $1600 Your wagers are tallied throughout the first 30 days of your account being active

Latest TwinSpires Preakness Stakes odds

The Preakness Stakes’ biggest story is always the Kentucky Derby winner and if they’re able to win the second leg of the Triple Crown. Mage is the reigning Kentucky Derby winner and has 8-5 odds to win the Preakness Stakes.

Mage’s odds are rivaled by National Treasure at 4-1, First Mission at 5-2, and Blazing Sevens at 6-1. It’s a stacked field that won’t make it easy for Mage to go back-to-back.

As always, there are some solid long shots in the field worth entertaining such as Coffeewithchris at 20-1 and Chase The Chaos at a whopping 50-1 odds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.