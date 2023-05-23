Top 5 Reasons to Try Unibet’s New NJ Sports Betting App

Unibet has recently overhauled its Unibet NJ sports betting app and casino app, aiming to outshine its competitors in a crowded market. The revamped apps come with several notable enhancements in user experience and bonuses, making Unibet a valuable addition to your sportsbook arsenal.

Particularly interesting are the daily profit boosts offered to existing users – which many books ignore in favor of new-user promotions. Here are five reasons to give Unibet’s revamped New Jersey app a try:

Enhanced SGP Product & Bet Slip

Same game parlays have gained immense popularity in the U.S., accounting for more than 20% of wagers at some sportsbooks. Unibet has significantly improved its bet slip functionality to accommodate this.

Unlike DraftKings, where you have to enter an “SGP Mode” on a separate screen to build your parlay, Unibet streamlines the process.

You can simply add bets from the same game, and the app will automatically create a same game parlay in your bet slip, similar to FanDuel’s approach. It’s a much smoother and more convenient experience.

SGP-eligible options are grouped under a specific tab for easy access, but you can also add props from different menus to build your parlay. If a bet is not eligible for the same game parlay, it will be added separately to your bet slip.

Importantly, Unibet allows you to remove individual bets without deleting the entire parlay, setting it apart from other books like DraftKings and bet365.

Daily Profit Boosts on SGPs for Existing Users

EV (expected value) bettors will like Unibet’s new daily profit boosts. You can enjoy a 25% boost on any 3-leg same game parlay in NBA, MLB, or NHL with odds of +300 or higher. The maximum wager for this boost is $25, and you can claim one boost per sport per day (excluding MLB, which is limited to Monday-Friday).

This means you can benefit from up to more than a dozen 25% profit boosts per week while the NBA and NHL seasons are still ongoing.

For example, if you wagered on a 3-leg SGP for the Lakers-Nuggets Game 4, with the Lakers -3, the under, and Anthony Davis under 20.5 points, initially priced at +415, the profit boost would increase it to +519.

Unibet will continue offering daily profit boosts throughout the year to entice and reward existing customers, a gesture often overlooked by many sportsbooks.

New Welcome Bonus

Unibet sets itself apart from other sportsbook promo codes by offering a distinctive welcome bonus. While most platforms provide a “first bet on the house” refund in bonus bets if your initial wager loses, Unibet recognizes that users prefer to have extra funds for playing rather than risking a large sum on their first bet.

With just $25 worth of cash wagers, Unibet grants up to $100 in bonus bets.

Here’s an example to illustrate how it works: If you place a $25 moneyline bet on the Heat against the Celtics at +200 (with the requirement that your first wager must have odds of +100 or higher), you’ll receive 2 x $25 Same Game Parlay bonus bets and 2 x $25 Parlay bonus bets, totaling $100 in bonus value.

If the Heat win, you’ll keep any profit in addition to your original bet amount, plus the bonuses.

Improved Accessibility to Bonuses

Unibet’s new platform prioritizes the promotion and visibility of bonuses, ensuring they are easily accessible and user-friendly. Notifications will inform you of any bonuses as soon as you log in, and the “Bonus Offers” shows you exactly what you have available.

Perhaps most important, like FanDuel and DraftKings, Unibet now allows you to activate bonuses right in the bet slip. That way, you can apply something like a profit boost to a same game parlay that’s already been made, as opposed to having to remember to opt in first.

Faster Loading Speeds

Unibet’s user experience still isn’t perfect, but the app has gotten much faster, and is now closer to industry leaders like FanDuel.

Expect continued improvements in this department over the coming years.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.