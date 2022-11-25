Inquirer readers are able to claim thousands in bonuses and free bets with our guide to the best USA vs England promo codes and betting offers for today’s World Cup clash.

Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim 1 INQUIRERFULL First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® NY, NJ, WV, IA, CO, IN, MI, MD, VA, TN, PA, AZ, LA, IL Only.

New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply. Get Bonus 2 INQUIRERMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet AZ, NJ, IN, CO, DC, IA, MI, MD, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only.

New customers only. Must be 21+. Welcome offer not available in NY. Full T&C apply. Get Bonus 3 $125 in Free Bets Bet $5 Get Free Bets AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Only.

New users only, 21 or older. Full T&Cs apply. Get Bonus 4 $500 2nd chance bet with code SPORTS AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA only.

21+. New customers only. T&C apply Get Bonus 5 $750 Risk-Free Bet NJ, PA only.

21+. New customers only. T&C apply. Get Bonus

Best USA vs England Promo Codes & Betting Offers

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - First $1,250 Bet on Caesars

Caesars’ welcome offer is hugely generous, with able to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with code INQUIRERFULL, as well as 1,000 Tier and Reward Credits.

This offer means that, should your first USA vs England bet lose, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,250, a hugely generous amount that other sportsbook will struggle to beat.

Caesars’ markets for the game are brilliant, with a generous range of odds boosts and game/player props available for both new and current users to bet on ahead of tonight’s clash.

Get tour Caesars Sportsbook’s Promo Code

2. BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 risk-free bet

INQUIRERMGM is the all-important code you need to enter when creating your BetMGM Sportsbook account to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet for USA’s second World Cup game today.

This offer allows you to place your first bet on USA vs England risk-free, with you getting your stake back up to $1,000 as a free bet if it goes on to lose.

BetMGM are easily one of the best sportsbooks around for your World Cup bets, with a huge range of futures, live betting and pre-game markets in-store.

Get your BetMGM’s Bonus Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code - Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets

FanDuel’s offer is another strong one, with you being able to claim $125 in free bets by simply placing a $5 wager on any of their sportsbook markets.

The best part about this offer is the fact you don’t even need to enter a promo code to get involved, with you also not even needing to win your qualifying bet to claim your free bets.

FanDuel are one of the biggest sportsbooks in the US for a reason, with their sports betting platform offering all you need in order to wager on England vs USA today, including a huge range of markets that cover a range of areas.

Get your FanDuel’s Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook Promo Code - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers’ welcome offer, which requires no promo code to get involved with, allows you to place your first bet on any USA vs England market knowing you’ll get your stake back up to $500 if it loses.

This will be issued to you in the form of a free bet, with you being able to use this free bet on any market they have to offer for any sport.

BetRivers’ market selection for USA vs England is very generous, with a strong range of spread, totals and game prop markets on show for you to enjoy.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

5. BetParx Promo Code - First bet risk-free up to $750

BetParx aren’t the biggest name on the scene when it comes to online sports betting, however this shouldn’t be taken away from the fact that they offer all you need to bet on USA vs England.

Their welcome offer allows you to place your first bet on this afternoon’s World Cup clash risk-free, getting your stake back as a free bet up to $750 if it loses.

USA vs England Preview

The USA won’t need to go all out to win today given the result in the Wales game, with Iran beating them 2-0, a result that means the US will go through should they beat Iran in their third game and better Wales’ goal difference.

However, don’t expect the US to take today’s game lightly, as they’ll be wanting a win to avoid needing a win in their final game against Iran.

England will provide a truly stern test for the US, with the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham all set to suit up for the Three Lions today.

They beat Iran 6-2 in their opening game, a statement from the Three Lions that shows they’re here to win, and will thus be coming at the US all guns blazing today.

The US will need to bring their A-game if they’re to take a result from this game, with the US now under pressure to go through following Wales’ defeat earlier today.

Best USA vs England Promo Codes

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MD, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets New Customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New Players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.