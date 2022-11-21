Inquirer readers are able to claim thousands in welcome bonus with the best USA vs Wales promo codes to use when betting on the USMNT’s World Cup opener.

Best Promo Codes for USA vs Wales

1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL - $1250 First Bet Bonus

Caesars’ welcome offer is easily one of the best you’re going to come across when betting on USA vs Wales at the World Cup today.

You will need to enter INQUIRERFULL when creating your account to claim your welcome bonus, with you getting to place your first on Caesars up to $1,250, with you getting your stake back up to this amount as a free bet if it loses.

Caesars’ markets are some of the best out there when it comes to wagering on USA vs Wales, thus you can’t go wrong signing-up with them when placing your World Cup wagers.

Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook’s Welcome Offer

2. BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives players the chance to get their hands on a $1,000 risk-free bet when using code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up.

This means that if you place you first bet with BetMGM on Wales vs USA and it loses, you’ll be getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000.

BetMGM’s sportsbook is very impressive across the board when it comes to their soccer markets, with a whole host of game/player props, handicap and futures markets available.

Learn more about BetMGM’s Welcome Offer

3. FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code - Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets

FanDuel’s welcome offer allows you to claim $125 in free bets when wagering just $5 on any of their markets, with you not even needing to enter a promo code to get involved.

Simply head to their sportsbook via the offer above, sign-up for an account, make a deposit and place a $5 bet on any market, with you then getting $125 in free bets to use no matter if your initial wager wins or loses.

FanDuel have managed to establish themselves as one of the best sportsbooks in the US for a reason, with their generous range of markets available for today’s WC clash being some of the best around.

Learn more about FanDuel’s Welcome Offer

4. BetRivers Promo Code - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers are allowing new players to claim a $500 second chance bet with their online sportsbook, with no promo code needed to claim your welcome offer when signing-up.

Just create your account, make a deposit and place your first bet on any USA vs Wales market, with you then getting your stake back in the form of free bet up to $500 if it loses.

You can’t go wrong siding with BetRivers when betting on the World Cup this afternoon, as they offer a generous selection of markets, including props and live betting markets, to wager on both before and during the game.

Learn more about BetRivers’ Welcome Offer

5. BetParx Promo Code - $750 Risk-Free Bet

BetParx’s welcome offer is another strong one, as you’ll be able to claim the stake back on your first bet up to $750 should it end up losing, with no promo code required to get involved in the first place.

You certainly won’t be short of options when it comes to using your risk-free bet with BetParx, with a multitude of markets available for USA vs Wales at 2PM EST.

You’ll also be able to take advantage of their range of current customer offers and odds boosts as well, all factors that contribute to BetPax being a top option for your Qatar 2022 bets.

USA vs Wales Preview

The USA are favorites with all major bookies when it comes to the moneyline market, with the USMNT just over +100 to start their 2022 World Cup campaign with a win.

They’re in good form going into this game, having lost just twice this year in competitive games, against Costa Rica and Canada.

Wales aren’t in the best of form however, winning just twice this year, with the Dragons losing five and drawing one of their six Nations League games in the run-up to this tournament.

It should be a close game today between two fairly evenly-matched teams, however the U.S. should have enough firepower to secure the win and get their campaign off to a strong start.

Best USA vs Wales Welcome Offers

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $125 New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.