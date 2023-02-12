Vivid Picks promo code PIBONUS: Earn yourself a deposit match - February 2023

New players looking to redeem the Vivid Picks promo code PIBONUS are in luck, as the Inquirer has steps on how to claim your $100 deposit bonus and more in this Vivid Picks guide.

Vivid Picks promo code - February 2023

Read the latest on Ohio sports betting Learn about the best sports betting sites

More on your Vivid Picks promo code

What is your Vivid Picks promo code?

Your Vivid Picks promo code is a 100% deposit match on your initial deposit up to $1,000.

This is a similar welcome bonus that’s offered by many other competitors, such as Underdog Sports, PrizePicks, and SuperDraft.

Redeeming your Vivid Picks promo code is easy. Click on the offer code atop this piece to be taken to the sign-up page and begin registering. Make sure you type in promo code PIBONUS when prompted.

After you’ve signed-up, place your initial deposit. Whatever you deposit up to $100 will be fully matched by Vivid Picks in the form of Vivid Bucks.

Your Vivid Bucks will be subject to a 1X play through requirement before you can withdraw them. The time limit you have to meet your play through requirement is 30 days.

What is the Vivid Picks promo bonus?

Vivid Picks Promo Code PIBONUS Vivid Picks Promo Code Bonus Earn up to a $100 bonus with your first deposit Vivid Picks Promo Code T&C”s First time deposits only. 18+. Must be located in eligible states for the duration of a contest. Full T&C apply.

Guide on how to redeem your Vivid Picks promo code

Click on the Vivid Picks promo code above to be directed to the sign-up page Click on ‘sign-up’ to begin entering and verifying your personal information When prompted, insert the Vivid Picks promo code PIBONUS into the promo code box After your account’s been finalized, make your initial deposit of at least $5 Your initial deposit up to $100 will be fully matched by Vivid Picks in the form of Vivid Bucks Your Vivid Bucks must meet a 1X play through requirement before being able to be be withdrawn Vivid Bucks are non-transferrable and will expire if not used within 30 days

What is Vivid Picks?

Vivid Picks is a daily fantasy sports platform that runs things a bit differently than others in the industry like PrizePicks and Underdog Fantasy.

The sports Vivid Picks lets you choose from are extensive. They feature the traditional North American sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

Vivid Picks also incorporates the PGA, WNBA, UFC, NCAAF, NCAAB, NASCAR, Formula One, and Tennis. Even eSports such as League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive can be played.

Below are the multiplier amounts highlighting how much your potential winnings can be depending on how many players you wager on at a time.

Vivid Picks winning multiplier amounts

Vivid Picks has generous multiplier amounts that double with each player you add into your wager. Even if you only guess one of your five wagers correctly, Vivid Picks will still reward you with 10% of your entry fee in the form of Vivid Bucks.

Thee multipliers can help you claim a handsome reward depending on how successful you are or not. But as always when it comes to online wagering, it’s important to do so responsibly.

5/5 player predictions = 20x your entry fee in cash 4/5 player predictions = 10x your entry fee in cash 3/5 player predictions = 5x your entry fee in cash 2/5 player predictions = 2.5x your entry fee in cash 1/5 player predictions = 10% of your entry fee back in Vivid Bucks

What differentiates Vivid Picks from competitors?

The primary difference is Vivid Picks is a platform where you either play over or under and matchups contests. This is different than platforms like Underdog Fantasy, where you’re drafting a team of players to get points and you compete against other players for winnings.

Vivid Picks also makes itself unique by having a section where you can see what other players across the country are doing.

Over or under is as simple as it sounds. You’ll select at least two players from action across your sport of choice and predict whether they’ll get over or under a predetermined statistical amount set by Vivid Picks. Your players don’t have to be from the same game if you don’t want.

The other mode you can play is matchups, where you’ll predict which of the two players presented on a given contest will score more points.

This mode will have a spread amount such as +3.5 attached to one of the players. This means if you select that player, they must outscore their matchup by at least that amount of points for you to win.

Those are the modes Vivid Picks offers. But before you choose your mode, you get to decide if you want to play through just the Big Board or if you want to join The Arena.

Big Board

On the Big Board screen, you’ll see all the sports you can choose from. You’ll also see a live section and a boosted section, where select players receive boosted payout multipliers should you wager on them.

Traditionally, how it’ll work is as follows. You’ll select your sport and see two predetermined players selected by Vivid Picks for each game. These predetermined players are typically the best players on each team.

You’ll select the matchup you’re interested in and choose which game mode you want to play. Add up to five players from across your sport. Different sports leagues can’t be combined, so if you choose one NBA player, the rest of your players must be in the NBA.

You can choose between many different statistical categories, and no two players’ over/under category needs to be the same. There’s no rankings or leaderboard to climb when strictly playing the Big Board.

The Arena

The Arena offers players the chance to select their favorite team from a certain sports league and compete with fellow fans to try and rise the leaderboards.

After you join a team in The Arena, you’ll have through the end of the season to attempt climbing the leaderboard. Those who finish in the top five receive Vivid Bucks.

You earn your placement on the leaderboard through three ways. These ways are the percentage of picks you get correct, the number of correct prop picks you get, and the amount of dollars you win.

You can also check the Weekly Wall of Fame in The Arena and see who the top performers were over the last week, as well as the all-time leaderboards.

The leaderboard reward system is as follows.

First place receives $200 Vivid Bucks and the title of ‘Owner’ Second place receives $100 Vivid Bucks and the title of ‘President’ Third place receives 75 Vivid Bucks and the title of ‘GM’ Fourth and five place receive 50 Vivid Bucks and the title of ‘Assistant GM’

Vivid Picks February sports schedule

Vivid Picks players will be able to play on the biggest day of the sports calendar, the Super Bowl.

This year’s Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, who were the two best teams in the NFL this season at 14-3 apiece.

Of course, the NBA and NHL will also take place in February for bettors to wager on. With the trade deadline now behind us, the NBA has a fresh feel to it and lots of excitement over how teams will play after the moves that were made.

That’s not all, as NASCAR returns with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19. The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, making it an event you won’t want to miss out on.

How does Vivid Picks connect with Vivid Seats?

Vivid Seats has been a leader in the online ticket marketplace since all the way back in 2001. Vivid Seats started by having just a website before launching their mobile app on Feb. 13, 2015.

Although the Vivid Seats mobile app has flourishing reviews from users, the opportunity to promote themselves through other acquisitions came to fruition in December of 2021 after acquiring the sports gaming app Betcha Sports Inc.

Betcha was rebranded to Vivid Picks, and the Vivid Picks app launched on Aug. 9, 2022. Vivid Seats is an integral part of the mobile app, as you can access them by clicking on the tab that has a ticket icon on the bottom of your app to look at it and purchase tickets.

This is a very convenient feature, as it eliminates the need to download the Vivid Seats app or visit their website to find and buy tickets.

States where Vivid Picks is legal

Unfortunately, Vivid Picks is only legal in 24 U.S. states at the time of publishing. This is a significantly less amount than that of some of their competitors. Time will tell how much they expand, but below is a table of all the states where you can wager on Vivid Picks.

State Legal? State Alabama Legal? No State Alaska Legal? Yes State Arizona Legal? No State Arkansas Legal? Yes State California Legal? Yes State Colorado Legal? No State Connecticut Legal? No State Delaware Legal? No State Florida Legal? Yes State Georgia Legal? Yes State Hawaii Legal? No State Idaho Legal? No State Illinois Legal? Yes State Indiana Legal? No State Iowa Legal? No State Kansas Legal? Yes State Kentucky Legal? Yes State Louisiana Legal? No State Maine Legal? No State Maryland Legal? No State Massachusetts Legal? Yes State Michigan Legal? No State Minnesota Legal? Yes State Missisippi Legal? No State Missouri Legal? No State Montana Legal? No State Nebraska Legal? Yes State Nevada Legal? No State New Hampshire Legal? No State New Jersey Legal? No State New Mexico Legal? Yes State New York Legal? No State North Carolina Legal? Yes State North Dakota Legal? Yes State Ohio Legal? No State Oklahoma Legal? Yes State Oregon Legal? Yes State Pennsylvania Legal? No State Rhode Island Legal? Yes State South Carolina Legal? Yes State South Dakota Legal? Yes State Tennessee Legal? No State Texas Legal? Yes State Utah Legal? Yes State Vermont Legal? Yes State Virginia Legal? No State Washington Legal? No State Washington D.C. Legal? Yes State West Virginia Legal? No State Wisconsin Legal? Yes State Wyoming Legal? Yes

Vivid Picks promotions for existing users

Vivid Bucks

Vivid Bucks are a form of currency Vivid Picks offers that can be used to enter different contests. Vivid Bucks can never be withdrawn for real cash, but can be used to get by paying out of your wallet to enter contests.

You can check how many Vivid Bucks you have by clicking on the account tab on your mobile app. Vivid Bucks can’t be purchased with your money. Instead, you earn them through many ways.

Vivid Picks will run promotions that give away Vivid Bucks often. To keep up with the latest promotions, follow their Twitter handle, as their followers are usually the first to be in the loop on the latest happenings.

You can also earn Vivid Bucks by getting cash entries partially correct and doing well in competitions. You don’t need to get everything right when playing cash entries, as you’ll earn Vivid Bucks just by getting half of your entry correct.

A+ Referral Program

Vivid Picks wants you to refer interested players to their site, which is why they have a stellar referral program in place.

For every friend you get to sign-up with a Vivid Picks account, you’ll earn $50 in Vivid Bucks. There’s no limit as to how many people you can refer, so send as many links as possible.

The steps to doing so in your mobile app are easy. In the activity tab of your app, click on the icon in the top right corner. You’ll be able to invite people to the platform through your referral link.

Your referral will also need to make an initial deposit and play in at least one paid contest for you to earn your rewards.

Vivid Picks customer support review

Phone Number? No Email? support@vividpicks.com Live Chat? No

Users who try to find Vivid Picks’ customer service will find no phone number available to be called. While that’s disappointing and subtracts an option players have to get their issues resolved, it’s something that’s a common trend amongst daily fantasy sports sites.

Vivid Picks’ email address is the only way of reaching them, as there’s no live chat box available yet for players.

People have used their email address have good things to say about their Vivid Picks customer service experience. Response times are usually quick and helpful, which is important when there’s only only source of communication.

Outside of their email address, general inquires can be potentially resolved by browsing their FAQ section, which answers the most popular questions players raise.

Vivid Picks payment options for depositing and withdrawing

Deposits

Depositing funds into your Vivid Picks account is a simple process. Begin by clicking on the “+” button in the tab where your account balance is found. You can then choose how much you wish to deposit.

Most daily fantasy sports platforms requite a $10 minimum deposit, but Vivid Picks is different. They only require $5 for your minimum deposit. They also have $1,000 daily, $5,000 weekly, and $10,000 monthly deposit limits you must abide by.

Unfortunately, Vivid Picks currently doesn’t offer a wide selection of deposit methods to their customers. The only three deposit methods available are online banking, credit cards, and debit cards.

Thankfully, there’s no lag time for your funds to be available to use. That said, it’d be nice for Vivid Picks to add more deposit methods in the future.

Looking to use PayPal? Learn about the best PayPal betting sites

Withdrawals

Just like how Vivid Picks’ deposit methods are lacking, so too are their withdrawal methods. The lack of withdrawal options is the main thing holding Vivid Picks back from being as popular as some of their competitors that offer a massive selection.

The only way you can get your money from your Vivid Picks account is through a physical check. Withdrawal requests can take between three to five days. Because the check is being mailed to you, having an accurate address at all times is vital.

It’s also worth noting that Vivid Picks requires your social security number after your total withdrawal amount for the calendar year crosses $600.

The minimum withdrawal amount set by Vivid Picks is $15, which is a respectable amount that’s not that different than what their competitors offer.

Vivid Picks mobile app review

It’s critical for the Vivid Picks fantasy app to be a well oiled machine since this is a platform you can’t play on desktop. User reviews leave a lot to be desired in comparison with many of their competitors, but a lot of their gripes are understandable.

The aforementioned lack of withdrawal methods is something Vivid Picks will certainly need to improve on in the future. That and the lack of options available to contact customer service are understandable complaints.

However, those reviews don’t entirely speak to the user experience the Vivid Picks app offers from an in-game perspective.

Navigating the Vivid Picks app is easy, with each tab on the bottom of your screen corresponding with a different feature.

The Arena is easily accessible by clicking on the second tab on the bottom of your Vivid Picks app. You’ll also be able to easily see all the sports at your disposal on the big board and what the players’ prop amounts are.

One of the best features on the app is the cross compatibility between Vivid Picks and Vivid Seats. You can easily access Vivid Seats and find tickets for whichever game you’re looking for without needing to download their app or go to their website.

It’s also easy to find your account information on the bottom right of your app. That’s where you can deposit and withdraw money, see your tickets and badges, and update your information.

Although user reviews aren’t the best, the Vivid Picks mobile app offers a fun and clean experience for players.

3.3/5 star rating from 354 reviews - Apple Store (February, 2023) 3.6/5 rating from 310 reviews - Google Play Store (February, 2023)

Vivid Picks review

Positives

Immersive game selection for players Fun to use and easy to navigate mobile app Generous deposit match bonus with a low play through requirement Regular promotions to earn Vivid Bucks Easy accessibility with Vivid Seats

Negatives

Limited ways of contacting customer support Lack of deposit and withdrawal methods Mobile app reviews are much lower than competitors Limited availability across the U.S.

Answering Vivid Picks FAQs

Can I play Fantasy football on Vivid Picks?

No, you can’t play traditional Fantasy football on Vivid Picks. If you select the NFL or college football on Vivid Picks, the game modes can play are over or under and matchups. Traditional fantasy football is where you draft a team, make waiver wire pickups and trades, and keep your team throughout a season. This isn’t a feature provided by this platform.

When did Betcha become Vivid Picks?

Betcha Sports Inc. was bought by Vivid Seats in December of 2021. Betcha was a platform struggling to keep up with the industry, which is why they were rebranded to Vivid Picks with a brand new mobile app in August of 2022. They’ve since seen their popularity and player count increase.

Is Vivid Picks legitimate?

The Inquirer can ensure you that Vivid Picks is a safe and legitimate platform.

Although they’re not partnered with an abundant number of states, the fact that they’re legal in the states they are proves they’re a not a scam you need to shy away from.

Because they’re partnered with individual states, the states hold the right to end their partnership should Vivid Picks try anything illegal.

You can also trust them because they’re owned by Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats are one of the most trusted names in ticket sales and have been for quite some time. That level of trust can be extended to Vivid Picks.

Is the Vivid Picks promo code competitive with other platforms?

The Vivid Picks promo code is absolutely competitive with other platforms out there. The standard welcome offer in the industry is a deposit match, which Vivid Picks doesn’t stray from.

That said, the fact that Vivid Picks’ welcome offer is for a 100% deposit match up to $100. Some platforms only match your initial deposit up to $50, so Vivid Picks has a leg up in that department.

Their welcome offer is also generous because your deposit match Vivid Bucks are only subject to a 1x play through requirement.

Read up on the best sportsbook promo codes in the USA

What are badges on Vivid Picks?

Badges are a way Vivid Picks players can keep track of how much they’ve wagered by reaching certain milestones. Different badges get earned after you meet different wagering thresholds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.