With the World Cup bound to be one for the ages, the Inquirer has everything you need to know regarding how to bet on the World Cup in this piece.

When does the tournament start? When does the U.S. play? When is the final? The answers are here.

Explaining the stages of the World Cup

In order to know how to bet on the World Cup, you first need to know what the tournament is and how it works.

The World Cup is a massive tournament featuring 32 of the best soccer teams the world has to offer. These teams qualified by advancing through their respective regional qualifying matches.

The exception to those qualifying standards is Qatar, who automatically received a bid as a result of being the hosting country.

Because it’s such a massive tournament, it can be difficult to grasp what terms such as group stage or knockout stage mean. We’re here to explain all of it to you.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams. Each team plays the other three teams in their group one time in the first round called the group stage. The groups are as follows:

Groups Teams A Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar, Senegal B England, IR Iran, USA, Wales C Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia D Australia, Denmark, France, Tunisia E Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Spain F Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco G Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia, Switzerland H Ghana, Korea Republic, Portugal, Uruguay

The two teams with the most points advance to the knockout stage. Points are awarded to a team in amounts of three for a win, one for a tie, and zero for a loss. The knockout stages encompass the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the finals. This stage is called the knockout stage because if you lose, you go home in single elimination fashion.

Unlike the group stage where you can tie, overtime is played in the knockout stage to try and yield a winner. If that doesn’t work, an NHL style shootout will decide the game with both teams taking penalty kicks.

The schedule for the entire tournament is below for reference:

Stage Group Matches Nov. 20-Dec. 2 Round of 16 Dec. 3-Dec. 6 Quarter Finals Dec. 9-Dec. 10 Semi-Finals Dec. 13-Dec. 14 3rd Place Game Dec. 17 Finals Dec. 18

Understanding World Cup odds

Odds for the World Cup aren’t much different from traditional betting odds you’d come across for sporting leagues like the NFL and NBA.

The team that’s favorited going into a match will still have a “-” sign next to their odds, while the underdog will have a “+” sign. These signs have the same meaning in every type of wager you’ll come across when betting on soccer.

In terms of how much money you’ll win depending on your wager, your online sportsbook of choice will tell you how much you can win when you type in how much you may want to wager. You can either confirm or back out of your wager at that screen.

The section below goes into greater detail on the specific types of bets you can place and how you can win them.

What common World Cup bets can I place?

Moneyline

Ultimately, the moneyline is one of the most simple things a sports bettor can wager on. This prop is offered by every sportsbook.

The moneyline is just betting terminology for who you think will be the outright winner of a match.

In addition to being one of the most traditional wagers you can place, moneylines are also a common type of wager to load up on when making parlay bets.

Three-way moneyline

A three way moneyline isn’t something you’ll see in every sport. In fact, soccer is one of the rare few sports you’ll see it in. This is because with three way moneyline bets, you can bet on the game resulting in a draw.

In major North American sports like the NBA, MLB, and NHL, the games will go to overtime as long as needed to determine a winner, or in the NHL’s case, a shootout will occur after overtime.

In the NFL, ties can happen, but are very rare. However, ties are a much more common occurrence in Soccer. If you believe a certain game is destined to end in a draw, this is the best sports betting prop for you.

Spread

Another extremely common form of sports betting is betting on the spread. In sports betting terminology, the spread is how many goals will differentiate the two teams by the end of the game.

Understanding Spread odds betting can get slightly confusing if you’re a new player. But it’s not too complicated whence you get a bit of experience.

If you pick a favored soccer team with a spread of 1.5 that means you think they’ll win the game by at least two goals. If their spread is 1.0, you predict they’ll win by at least one goal.

However, if you pick the underdog team with a spread of +2.5, you can win the bet if they either upset the favorited team, or lose by two or fewer goals.

If the underdog team has a spread of 1.0 and loses by two goals, you’ll lose the bet.

Totals

The final traditional level of sports betting comes in the form of totals. This is exactly what it sounds like. You’re wagering on the total combined number of goals you see being scored in a game.

This type of bet will often be referred to as an over/under bet as well.

If a game has an over/under of 2.5 goals, you can either bet they’ll score more than 2.5 goals or less than 2.5 goals. Like the other forms of wagers listed above, these props can be bet on as live bets with live odds should you choose.

World Cup props to bets on

Live bets

Soccer fans don’t have to be limited to just wagering on props before a game starts. With live betting, you can place wagers on soccer games as they’re happening in real time.

This is an incredibly handy feature that offers users diversity in their betting strategy. If you’re more comfortable watching the first half of a game before betting on the moneyline, you can do so.

However, odds will fluctuate as a game goes on. If a team is winning 3-0 with five minutes left in a match, the odds are their moneyline odds will be incredibly low and won’t yield you hardly any return.

You can place live bets on moneylines, spreads, and totals during the tournament. Sportsbooks will also offer live odds boosts props to keep an eye out for before matches start as well.

Live odds boosts will often have much better odds than traditional props, but they usually are tougher to predict correctly.

Futures bet

Futures bets are bets surrounding things that won’t be resolved immediately. Types of futures bets soccer bettors will find include who will win the World Cup final, as well as which two countries makes the World Cup final in the first place.

Other types of futures bets are who will win the golden ball award, golden boot award, or golden glove award.

These odds fluctuate regularly until they’re resolved. Therefore, if you’re looking to place a wager on who will win the entire tournament and you see odds that you like, jump on them before they’re gone.

Team props

Team props are wagers regarding specific statistics surrounding a team in a particular game. Rather than having to decide how many points your team will score if if they’ll win or not, you can place wagers on other aspects of team performance.

Team props can be based on certain events happening throughout the course of a game in addition to pure statistics. A lot of these wagers are simple yes or no formats. Some examples of team props could include:

Will the U.S. and Mexico each score a goal in the second half?

Which team will score the last goal?

Will there be a goal scored in the first 15 minutes of the game?

Player props

Similarly to team props, you’re not betting on traditional types of wagers when placing a player prop. Player props are betting on individual aspects of how an individual will play in any given game.

Player props are sometimes more statistic based. But like team props, they may be related to certain events happening at certain points of the game. Examples can be such as:

Will Harry Kane score a goal?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo record an assist?

Will Lionel Messi score on a free kick?

Parlays

Parlays are one of the most common forms of sports betting methods people make. A parlay is when you wager on multiple things going right in order for your parlay wager to win. If even one prop goes wrong, you will lose your bet.

Each prop you add into your parlay is called a leg. An important thing to remember is that different sportsbooks will set different limits for the amount of legs you can put in a respective parlay.

While one wrong leg can end your parlay, sportsbooks will sometimes run a parlay insurance promotion where you can still win your parlay or receive some bonus funds back if just one leg is unsuccessful. These parlays have their own unique terms and conditions regarding how long your odds must be also.

The longer odds your parlay is, the more your potential payout can be.

Which states allow online World Cup betting?

State Legalized Online Betting? Arizona Yes Arkansas Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Michigan Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Oregon Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington D.C. Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

How to place your online World Cup bets

Sign-up for any sportsbook via the offers listed above in this piece. Start creating your account. If your sportsbook is offering a welcome offer such as risk-free bets, type in your offer’s promo code when prompted. Read through your welcome offer’s terms and conditions. Finish setting up your new account. Make your initial deposit. Each sportsbook requires a different amount. Find the World Cup market you want to bet on and the bet you want to make. Add it to your bet slip and lock in your bet. If your bet is successful, your winnings will be paid out in full once the bet is settled. If your bets pushes, your wager will be void and your stake will be returned to you in full thanks to your redeemed welcome offer.

World Cup betting FAQs

Who are the reigning World Cup Champions?

In the 2018 World Cup finals, France won the event over Croatia by a score of 4-2. That marked their second World Cup victory in the country’s history, and their first victory since 20 years prior in 1998.

France will look to repeat as champions in what would be an incredibly remarkable feat considering there’s only been two repeats in World Cup history. Those wins came in 1934 and 1938 for Italy, and 1958 and 1962 for Brazil.

Sports betting markets view France in a favorable light heading into the 2022 tournament. Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, and FanDuel all have France with the second best odds of winning it all behind Brazil, who have brought home the trophy five times.

Is betting on the World Cup in the U.S. legal?

Betting on the biggest tournament in soccer is absolutely legal if you live in a state where online sports betting is legalized. Not every state has legalized it, but a significant amount have.

The last time the U.S. was in the World Cup was 2014. Back then, just three states had legal online betting in place. For this year’s tournament, 21 states will allow users to bet.

Of course, you must be 21 or older to legally be allowed to wager in the U.S.

What odds do the U.S.A. have of winning?

The U.S. has never taken home the trophy of this prestigious tournament before. They’ve appeared in ten tournaments in the past, with their best finish being third place in 1930, which was the inaugural event.

The U.S. made it out of group play in 2014 and 2010, but failed to advance past the first knockout round.

In 2018, the U.S. didn’t make the cut for the first time since 1990. Times seemed bleak for men’s soccer, but the 2022 team is younger, more athletic, and hungry than the teams of old.

Oddsmakers don’t think the U.S. has what it takes to win the trophy quite yet. They have just the 16th best futures odds of all the teams. But their roster is made up of a lot of talented young players that can make serious noise in future tournaments.

Where should I go to place my bets?

Any of the sportsbooks in the table at the top of this piece are trustworthy, safe, and reliable betting sites for you to place your wagers on.

In terms of what makes one better than the other, that’s up to your preference. Every site will have a different interphase from the other, and some will have better reviews from users than others.

If you’re still unsure of which one to choose, taking a look at their welcome offers could help be the deciding factor. Some will offer you a risk free bet, while others will offer you free bets if you deposit or bet a certain amount of money.

Do sportsbooks offer livestreaming?

Whether or not you can livestream games will depend on which sportsbook you decide to use. Certain sportsbooks like BetMGM and BetRivers will offer the ability for you to livestream.

However, this isn’t a function every sportsbook has yet. Livestreaming is still relatively new in its demand as cable TV becomes less popular. So do your research to see whether or not you’ll be able to livestream on the sportsbook you’re thinking of using.

World Cup betting tips and tricks

Look at injuries and lineups

Nobody ever wants injuries to happen, but they’re an unfortunate part of reality in every sport. Injuries are especially more susceptible in tournaments like this one where teams will play multiple games without much rest in-between.

If you’re betting on any team, it’s smart to research whether or not someone is hurt and isn’t going to play. Injuries are also more susceptible in hot and humid environments, and the weather for the World Cup is going to be hot.

Look at previous head-to-head matchups

As the old expression says, history is instructive. Granted, when it comes to this tournament, history may not be able to give the ultimate tell.

After all, each roster can look noticeably different within each four year span. If two teams haven’t faced off in 20 years, the rosters will be so different and it won’t be applicable to the present day.

However, if two teams facing off faced one another in the last tournament or an international friendly game since, it could be instructive to see who won that game and by how many goals.

Don’t be afraid to bet the underdog

It can sometimes be daunting to bet the underdog, particularly when the oddsmakers see them as heavy underdogs. But the oddsmakers are human, and humans don’t always know everything.

Although it’s a different sport, this strategy is similar to one that is recommended when betting on March Madness. When filling out your March Madness bracket, you don’t pick every higher seed to advance to the second round, otherwise your bracket gets busted very early on.

This is single knockout a tournament just like March Madness, and anything can happen in these types of environments with that kind of pressure.

For evidence that betting on the underdog can pay off, look no further than Croatia stunning the world to make it to the championship game in 2018.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.