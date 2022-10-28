With the much-anticipated World Series getting underway Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a welcome offer for a “$1,000 No Sweat First Bet” to new users looking to place their first bets with the platform.

FanDuel is one of the most reputable and recognizable sportsbooks on the planet. They have a massive selection of live odds boosts props for you to choose from at competitive odds, as well as numerous team and player props.

New users looking to enroll in FanDuel’s welcome offer can do so very easily. Simply register for a FanDuel account, and make your minimum deposit of $10. You won’t need to enter any promo code to be eligible for this promotion.

After you’ve registered, place your first bet on a World Series prop up to $1,000. If you’re unsuccessful with this bet, FanDuel will compensate your account by putting your stake up to $1,000 back to you in the form of free bets.

FanDuel previews Astros vs Phillies World Series

Ahead of the first pitch being thrown in Houston, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Astros as the favorites over the Phillies. Houston’s moneyline for winning the World Series is -190, while the Phillies are at +165. In terms of Game 1, the Astros are 1.5 run favorites in a game with a 6.5 run total.

Both teams are bringing their aces to the mound in the opening game. Aaron Nola and Justin Verlander will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to bring home a win in a critical opening game.

Houston and Philadelphia both dominated on their postseason runs to the World Series. The Astros swept each of their two series against the Mariners and Yankees. Meanwhile, the Phillies swept the Cardinals, and only lost one game in their respective series against the Braves and Padres.

Bryce Harper has been as dominant as ever in the postseason, and is unquestionably the Phillies’ most important player. The Astros have a deep collection of talent, with four players in the top five of FanDuel’s odds to win the World Series MVP award.

What is FanDuel’s promo code?

FanDuel Promo Code None FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel promo code

Register for your FanDuel account by using the offer code in this piece Enter and verify your personal information with FanDuel No promo code will be needed for you to enroll in this offer Read the Terms and Conditions of the offer in full Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place your initial sportsbook wager on any applicable World Series market of your choice up to $1,000 If your initial wager loses, you’ll receive your stake up to $1,000 back in free bets. Your free bet is not eligible to be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Utilize FanDuel’s same game parlay insurance for Game 1 of the World Series

21+, AZ, CN, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY residents only. Full T&C’s apply.

For Game 1 of the World Series, FanDuel is offering same game parlay insurance for users to take advantage of. After opting-in to this promotion, place a parlay of four or more legs on Game 1. Your odds must be -200 or longer.

If one leg of your wager loses, FanDuel will grant you a bonus $25 in free bets within 72 hours following the settlement of your parlay. Ineligible bets include odds boosts, bets placed using bonus funds, cashed out bets, and parlays with legs including anything other than Game 1 of the World Series.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.