WynnBET Massachusetts promo code: Bet credits up for grabs following $20 wager

Massachusetts sports betting has had a massively successful first few months, and new players to WynnBET Sportsbook can use the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code XINQUIRERMA. WynnBET Casino is known for their brilliant welcome offer, but their sportsbook isn’t far behind. You’ll receive $100 in bet credits after sign-up and the settlement of your first $20 minimum wager on any market.

If you’re outside the Bay State, don’t worry. WynnBET has promo codes for you depending on what state you live in. Different states have different promo codes wynnBET requires from you, and a couple of states have different welcome offers as well.

The table below will help guide you on what promo code to use in your state. If you’re looking to sign-up, you can scroll to the bottom of this piece and click on your state’s offer module to get started. The states are listed in alphabetical order to make it as easy of a process as possible.

States Promo Code Welcome Bonus States Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Virginia, Tennessee Promo Code XINQUIRER Welcome Bonus Bet $20 Get $100 in Bet Credits States Massachusetts Promo Code XINQUIRERMA Welcome Bonus Bet $20 Get $100 in Bet Credits States Michigan, New Jersey Promo Code XINQUIRERMAX Welcome Bonus Bet $20 Get $50 Bonus Bet + $50 Casino Credit States New York Promo Code XINQUIRERNY Welcome Bonus Bet $20 Get $100 in Bet Credits

Explaining more about the WynnBET Massachusetts promo code and other offers

One of the rising sports betting sites is WynnBET, who have differing welcome offers in different states. Although that can make things a little confusing, we can ensure all these offers are generous and easier to redeem than you may think.

All states except Michigan and New Jersey will receive $100 in bet credits following a $20 bet when they use their respective promo codes. If you’re in those two previously mentioned states, your welcome bonus is a $50 bonus bet plus $50 in casino credit following a $20 wager.

XINQUIRER is the promo code to use at sign-up in AZ, CO, IN, LA, VA, and TN. Use XINQUIRERMA or XINQUIRERNY in Massachusetts or New York, respectively. Finally, use XINQUIRERMAX in Michigan or New Jersey to make sure you’re enrolled in your welcome offer.

Your wager must settle before your bonuses are applied to your account no matter where you reside in.

Sporting slate for WynnBET players to wager on Thursday

Thursday’s sporting slate is highlighted first and foremost by MLB Opening Day. All 30 MLB teams are in action, and you can still stake your claim to the World Series winner before the Giants vs Yankees and Braves vs Nationals games start the season at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Massachusetts’ own Boston Red Sox will begin their season at 2:10 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox are one of the most storied teams in MLB history, but have made the postseason just once since 2019. After a fifth place finish in the division last year, the Red Sox will look to bounce back in 2023.

As for the World Series champion Houston Astros, they start their season against the Chicago White Sox, who are looking for their first World Series win since 2005.

The World Series runner up Philadelphia Phillies are without Bryce Harper for a significant chunk of the season. But they’ll get to work by facing the Texas Rangers on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Although the NBA and NHL are in action Thursday, MLB Opening Day is a special day on the sporting calendar that WynnBET players can take advantage of.

Follow these steps to use your WynnBET Massachusetts promo code

Scroll below these instructions and find your state’s WynnBET offer module to begin registering Enter and verify your personal information Use your state’s respective WynnBET promo code when asked for one Deposit at least $10 into your account and agree to your terms and conditions Find a WynnBET market to wager $20 on Your rewards will be credited to your account following the settlement of your first bet Bonus bets expire in ten days after being earned but cannot be withdrawn as real cash

Click on your WynnBET promo code below to sign-up for your welcome bonus

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.