Back a low scoring game between Illinois and Purdue in Tuesday night’s Big Ten battle

After defeating Michigan State on Saturday night, the Purdue Boilermakers clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. However, Illinois can still claim a piece of it, as it trails Purdue by two games in the conference standings.

But first, the 12th-ranked Fighting Illini would have to defeat No. 3 Purdue at home and hope the Boilermakers falter in their regular-season finale against slumping Wisconsin.

While Illinois’ chances are remote, they’re certainly not impossible. But it’ll be all for naught if the Illini can’t take care of business against Purdue on Tuesday night.

On Jan. 5, Purdue defeated Illinois 83-78, but the Illini covered the spread as a 10.5-point underdog.

Two months later, Illinois is laying as many as 2.5 points after initially opening as a 1.5-point underdog. As for the total, it opened at 164.5 after closing at 152 in the first meeting. Currently, most sportsbooks list it at 163.5.

Thus, there’s plenty to unpack in this mouthwatering matchup between two highly ranked teams.

In this preview, I’ll share my thoughts on what’s behind the line movement and why I prefer to take a position on the total rather than a side in this matchup.

Purdue vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Purdue +2.5 (-115) vs Illinois -2.5 (-105) Total: Over 163.5 (-110)/Under 163.5 (-110) Money line: Purdue (+115) vs Illinois (-135)

Odds via BetMGM

Purdue analysis

You could easily argue that this version of the Boilermakers is even better than last year’s team, which became just the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue returned all five starters from a season ago and 86% of its player minutes.

Center Zach Edey looks primed to pick up a second consecutive National Player of the Year award — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Virginia’s Ralph Sampson 40 years ago.

Edey’s scoring average is up from 22.3 points to 24 in this campaign.

Moreover, per Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, Purdue’s adjusted efficiency margin is also up from +23.24 points to +29.66.

Yet, somehow, the point spread has swung by 13 points from the last time these two teams faced one another.

Though I’m fully aware Illinois was without its best player, Terrence Shannon Jr., when the teams last played, his return can’t justify a 13-point move.

Even if we say Shannon is worth four points on the spread and give the Fighting Illini three points for homecourt advantage, we still wouldn’t arrive at Illinois being a 2.5-point favorite.

Illinois analysis

You’d be mistaken to think that I’m an Illinois detractor. I’m actually very bullish on their longterm prospects and think this team can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

I did back the Illini as an underdog in the first meeting. However, I selfishly want Illinois to stay under the radar because I hope to add it to my futures portfolio.

Having said that, Illinois is live to win this game. I would’ve just preferred if it was the underdog in this matchup.

But this Illinois team has more to offer than just Shannon. Senior forward Marcus Domask can be a handful, as he’s second on the team in scoring with 16 points per game.

Like Purdue, Illinois also has four players scoring in double figures. It ranks third in adjusted offensive efficiency (126.8), two-tenths of a point behind Purdue.

Despite lacking some size on the interior, Illinois isn’t afraid to score in the paint. Per RealGM, the Illini rank 25th in scoring in the paint with 38.3 points per game.

The Illini even matched Purdue with 34 points in the paint when they played in January. Despite being undersized, Illinois’ ability to score inside makes it a legitimate contender for a national title.

Purdue vs. Illinois prediction: Pick

After determining that this spread is inflated, I should probably take the points with Purdue. However, I’m slightly suspicious of a hangover effect after it locked up a share of the Big Ten title.

Nonetheless, given this mispriced line, I’m also unwilling to lay the points with Illinois. Therefore, I prefer to pivot to the total, where my model shows a more significant edge.

Purdue is still a quality defensive team, ranking 21st in Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency metric. As a result, it’s tough to imagine a total exceeding 163.5 points in a Big Ten conference game.

According to our Action Labs database, the under is 5-1 (83.3%) in games involving Illinois or Purdue when the total opens at 164.5 or higher.

After running the numbers, my model projects a total closer to 156.4, giving me sufficient reason to target a play on the under of 163.5 points.

Pick: Under 163.5 (-110, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.