Bet on Maryland to give Purdue second straight loss in Big Ten play

The home team has thoroughly dominated the Purdue vs. Maryland rivalry in recent years, winning eight consecutive meetings.

If that trend continues Thursday night in College Park, Maryland, it could rattle college basketball like a mini earthquake — with aftershocks felt well into March.

Here’s why: Purdue, which started out 23-1 and has spent seven weeks at the top of the national rankings, has dropped two of its last three conests — both on the road.

Another loss at Maryland on Thursday would officially put the now third-ranked Boilermakers in a slump — and officially put their No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in jeopardy.

Judging by the thin point spread in this Big Ten battle, college basketball oddsmakers believe the Terrapins have a great shot at handing Purdue consecutive losses for the first time all season.

We also are flashing a bright red “upset alert” sign with our Purdue vs. Maryland prediction.

Purdue vs. Maryland Prediction

Maryland +100, moneyline (at BetMGM)

Purdue vs. Maryland Prediction: Analysis

Those who haven’t been paying much attention to college basketball this season probably did a double-take on Thursday’s Purdue-Maryland point spread (not to mention our wagering recommendation).

After all, Purdue is 23-3; Maryland is 17-8. And despite their recent struggles, the Boilermakers are still 12-3 in the Big Ten and have a 2.5-game lead in the standings.

The Terps? They’re barely above water in league play (8-6) and tied for fourth.

Do a little scratching below the surface, though, and you’ll find that seven of Maryland’s eight conference victories have occurred at home — and in seven tries. That 7-for-7 effort comes with a 6-1 ATS mark, proving the Terps have consistently outperformed oddsmakers expectations in their building.

The only Big Ten team to go to Maryland and leave with the cash? Penn State, which on Saturday lost 74-68 as an 8-point underdog.

Overall, the Terps are 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS on their hardwood this season. They also own an 88-70 blowout victory over Miami, Fla., on a neutral court. The Hurricanes are 21-5 and ranked 15th this week.

More than all that, though, we love Maryland in this contest because of what happened in one of its losses this season.

Back on Jan. 22, the Terps traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, fell behind the Boilermakers 35-21 at halftime, still trailed by 12 with 15 minutes to play and still nearly pulled off a miraculous upset.

Purdue needed to sink two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining — and survive Maryland’s game-tying, 30-foot 3-point try at the buzzer — to escape with a 58-55 victory. And get this: The Terps, who took the court as a 8.5-point underdog, didn’t even make a basket in the final 3:47 of action.

You know who failed to make a shot from the field in the final 15 minutes of that contest? The entire Boilermakers’ team except for 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

The Player of the Year frontrunner, Edey finished the game with 24 points (and 16 rebounds). No other Purdue player tallied more than eight points (or more than five rebounds).

Why did the Boilermakers struggle offensively that night? Because they made just 2 of 13 shots from 3-point range, and because they had a game-high 13 turnovers.

That latter stat is important, because turnovers have plagued Purdue all season — it commits an average of 11.4 per game.

The Boilermakers gave the ball away 16 times in each of their two recent road losses at Indiana (79-74 on Feb. 4) and Northwestern (64-58 on Saturday). They also had 13 turnovers in their only other defeat (65-64 to Rutgers at home).

Purdue’s turnover-margin ranking this season? Tied for 280th (-1.3 per game). Maryland’s? Tied for 78th (+1.6 per game).

Also, the Boilermakers’ per-game turnover average jumps to 12.8 on the road. The Terps force an average of 12.9 turnovers at home.

Another key point to make: While Purdue remains near the top of the respected KenPom rankings (No. 5), Maryland isn’t all that far behind at No. 23.

In fact, KenPom has the Terps as the third highest-rated Big Ten team behind only Purdue and Indiana — the same Indiana that just beat Purdue 12 days ago. And the same Indiana that the Terps throttled 66-55 as a 3-point home favorite four days prior.

Finally, during the home team’s 8-0 run in this rivalry going back to the 2017-18 season, Maryland is 7-1 ATS.

The non-cover: A 61-60 Terps victory as a 3-point home favorite last year. Well, this time around, Maryland is a home underdog. And the Terps not only are going to cover Thursday’s short spread, they’re going to extend the host’s winning streak in this rivalry to nine in a row.

Play Maryland on the moneyline at BetMGM.

Purdue vs. Maryland Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: Purdue (-1.5) @ Maryland (+1.5)

Moneyline: Purdue (-120) @ Maryland (+100)

Total: 132.5 points

